14 Awesome Art Events in Shenzhen This April

"80x80" Carpet Design Exhibition

The '"80x80" Carpet Design Exhibition' is a highly anticipated event at the Sea World Cultural and Art Center, showcasing the works of numerous top architects, designers, and artists such as Kazuo Shinohara, Sou Fujimoto, Toyo Ito, Kazuyo Sejima, Yonghe Zhang, Katsuki Asaba, Kenya Hara, Kaoru Kasai, Jianping He, Xiaodong Liu, and Deming Shi. In addition to the art tapestries, the exhibition also features a selection of nearly 80 graphic works by Katsuki Asaba, providing a comprehensive retrospective of his design practice.



Curated by the internationally renowned Japanese designer and calligrapher Katsuki Asaba and the well-known designer Jianping He, the exhibition invites nearly 80 outstanding creators from around the world to collaborate and express their artistic viewpoints and respond to current issues through the unique medium of handmade carpet.

April 22 to July 5, 2023

10:00 to 19:00 on weekdays

10:00 to 21:00 on weekends and holidays

SWCAC, 1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Suzhou Embroidery Art and Documents Exhibition

Su embroidery is one of China's outstanding traditional ethnic crafts, known for its beautiful patterns, clever designs, delicate embroidery, lively stitches, and elegant colors. The "Suzhou Embroidery Art and Documents Exhibition" will be jointly organized by the Shenzhen Museum, Suzhou University, and Suzhou Museum. The exhibition will be divided into four sections and arranged chronologically, displaying over 150 exquisite Su embroidery works, rare embroidery patterns and drafts, and literary materials from different periods since the founding of P.R.China.



The exhibition will run from April 6 to June 4, 2023, at Shenzhen Museum. The exhibition hall is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 to 18:00 (last admission at 17:30), and closed on Mondays, but open on national holidays. Admission is free, but advance reservations are required to visit the exhibition.

April 4 - June 4, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, No. 6 Tongxin Road, Futian District

Magnificent and Changeful Prospect

"Magnificent and Changeful Prospect" is the opening exhibition of Sky Museum, featuring more than 60 precious works by 42 world-renowned artists. It showcases select artworks from various cultural movements and trends in modern and contemporary art over the past 150 years since the mid-19th century. For the first time in China, Vincent van Gogh's mature period work, "The Gardener," and Amedeo Modigliani's representative work, "Portrait of Hanka Zborowska," are on display.



At the exhibition, visitors can see original works by artists such as Van Gogh, Picasso, Matisse, De Chirico, Morandi, and Kandinsky. With a total value of over RMB one billion, the exhibited art pieces are true masterpieces that are rich in texture, color, and brushwork, representing the spiritual treasures that artists have left to the world.

March 25 to June 25, 2023

Tuesday to Thursday & Sunday, 10:00-20:00

Friday & Saturday, 10:00-21:00

Sky Museum, Floors 48/49, Guangdian Financial Center Building, Futian District

Art Is Long - Retrospective of Zhou Sicong & Lu Chen

The "Art Is Long: A Retrospective Exhibition of Zhou Sicong and Lu Chen" will be on display at the Hexiangning Art Museum starting on April 22. The exhibition will feature over 80 representative works from Zhou Sicong and Lu Chen, from 1963 to 2003, from the collection of the Beijing Academy of Painting. The exhibition is divided into four themes: "Interpreting the Times," "Portraying the Spiritual," "Painting without Falsity," and "Freehand Cloud and Water Village." These themes aim to showcase the "courage to seek truth and promote artistic change" that both artists displayed throughout their lives. Visitors can explore the context of modern ink painting, and experience the artists' humanitarian care and courage for change.



April 22 to June 25, 2023

Tuesday to Sunday 9:30-17:00 (last entry at 16:30)

Hexiangning Art Museum, 9013 Shennan Da Dao

Songs of the Grassland

Looking at the mountains beyond the mountains, and the vast expanse of the sky. The "Songs of the Grassland" concert will showcase traditional Mongolian instruments such as the horsehead fiddle and hulusi, presenting many well-known songs including "Horizon", "Wild Geese", "Remembrance", "The Sun that Never Sets on the Grasslands", and "Running Horses". The music will also feature the ancient art of "throat singing", with performances of "Homeland" and "My Sun". The melodies will transport the audience to the vast and undulating grasslands and mountains of Inner Mongolia, as if they have become a Mongolian horse galloping across the boundless prairies, crossing the flowing rivers and streams of the vast earth, splashing hooves and singing to the sky, merging with the natural world.



April 23, 19:30

Nanshan Culture and Sports Center, 62 Nantou Street, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan District

We Are Not Alone

Hurry up, join us, born extraordinary life artists. Let the AFA Art Festival unleash your "rebellion" and explore those unconstrained propositions together



Imagine how art will be stirred at your fingertips, because art rejects great harmony, we must be different!

March 18 - May 28, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian District

The Joy of Colour

In the delightful month of March, the Shenzhen Jewelry Museum will be collaborating with the Shenzhen Finance and Lifestyle Channel, The Futurist - a prominent Italian futurist design company, and TRENDVISION - a renowned Italian jewelry trend forecasting agency, to bring you the "Joy of Colour" international exhibition. Twenty-four designers from eight countries will take you on a journey to experience the endless possibilities of future jewelry design, where the collision of artificial intelligence and metaverse backgrounds create something truly spectacular.



March 10 to May 10, 2023

Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen, Floor 3-4, No.20 Beili North Road, Luohu District

Cezanne · Four Seasons

Paul Cézanne, a post-impressionist painter, was a true pioneer of abstract and expressive styles in modern art, having a profound impact on the modern art movement in the first half of the 20th century. He is now recognized as the "father of modern art," with his name and legacy forever linked to the art form.



January 1 to August 31, 2023

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No. 4 Huide Road, Pingshan District

Being in the World - Yu Lanyin's Solo Exhibition

“Being in the World” is the theme of the exhibition and the idea of curation, aiming at the core concepts of “harmonious and glorious coexistence between humanity and nature” and “art healing soul”, to which Yu Lanyin has been adhering throughout her creation, and from the perspectives of art and philosophy, seeking to face and alleviate the problems such as modernization dilemma, technical dilemma, environmental crisis in human society in a rational way. And the continuous existence of these problems makes us realize that positive works of art may be able to seek solutions by enlightening the minds of the public.

Here, we recall the “In-der-Welt-Sein” proposed by Heidegger more than 100 years ago (who, as one of the most oriental European philosophers in the 20th century, was deeply influenced by Taoism and Zen thoughts, and the “orientality” in his theory can still profoundly influence and guide the contemporary times), that is, “being in the world”.

It means that human beings need to realize that their survival and development are closely related to the environment, nature and the universe, and that as individuals, they should understand their own “destiny” and the “integrity” of the whole world. He aroused criticism of anthropocentrism, reflection on technology, and advocacy of “nostalgia in search of home” and “poetic dwelling”.

April 22 - June 4, 2023

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming District

A Long Echo

April 15, 2023, organized by Sichuan Fine Arts Institute and Shenzhen Luohu District Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and organized by Luohu Art Museum and Lansing Art Center, "A long echo-- The Experimental Crossing of Contemporary Art in Southwest China" was officially launched simultaneously in Luohu Art Museum and Langxin Art Center and opened to the audience.

The theme of the exhibition is "A long echo". It systematically combs the artists' awareness of problems and methods in their creation, as well as the artistic ecology in which the artists live, and carries out an experimental crossing of Southwest contemporary art in the cultural memory and regional experience of different times. The touching works of 48 contemporary artists from Southwest China stretch in different historical contexts, making us stop and feel the reverberations brought by the present moment.

This joint launch with Luohu Art Museum has realized the artistic linkage of southwest contemporary art radiating to Shenzhen and even the whole country from an international perspective. Today, in the face of a new context, Laning Art Center always keeps to the academic debate of locality and globalization, raises periodical questions, and discusses them through innovative curatorial discourse and methodology.

April 15 - June 30, 2023

Luohu Art Museum, No. 6, Nanji Lu, Luohu District

Lansing Art Center, 1004 Bao'an North Road, Luohu District

Values Of Design: China In The Making

This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am-7pm; Sat. - Sun.: 10am-9pm

September 26, 2022 - December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

ECCE HOMO

The spring of 2023 is particularly vigorous. Zhi Art Museum opens a new spring exhibition [ECCE HOMO] - Mao Jia solo exhibition, in the whitewash of a new exhibition hall space. 25 groups of new meticulous paintings and 1 group of sculptures were exhibited.

February 14 - May 7, 2023

Zhi Art Museum, Building 2, Quanzhi Science and Technology Innovation Park, Bao'an District

Say No To Lightweight

The 8th Hou Deng Documentary Photography Award Exhibition

We break the traditional award-level presentation method and look at all the winning, nominated and shortlisted projects at the same time. Starting from the works themselves, the project works are divided into six units: country, rural scene, urban progress, personal perspective/personal memory, they X them, story of small town, homesickness and new landscape. On the one hand, it presents the theme and direction of current documentary photography; on the other hand, it tries to discuss the diversity of shooting techniques.

December 4, 2022 - May 31, 2023

Yuezhong Museum of Historical Images, Tower 4, Yuezhong Industrial Park, No.1106, North Honggang Road, Luohu District

Awakening Meditation

We come to practice meditation, and be aware of our breath. Each time we focus on experiencing inner stillness, and the joy of Being.

Every Saturday, from February 18, 2023 until December 23, 2023, 19:30-21:00

BC PHO (Chegongmiao), Shop 103, Anhua Gongye, Tairan Qilu, Chegongmiao, Futian District

