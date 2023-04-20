Treat All Your Senses at Jade on 36 Weekend Jazz Brunch

There are sophisticated hotel brunches, and then there is the Weekend Jazz Brunch at Jade on 36 in Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai.

A feast for the senses, every weekend experience is an artistic indulgence of both auditory and taste, set in stylish surrounds and with stunning views.





First up, there is the view. Looking back over the river from Lujiazui, take in the majesty of the Bund and breathtaking Shanghai skyline beyond, all while sipping on chilled Champagne.

Next, there is the jazz. One of Shanghai's most talented pianists, who you will also hear playing at Shanghai's finest music venues, from JZ Club to Blue Note to the Lincoln Center, delighting diners with their performance.

And finally, there is Chef Olivier Pistre, a master of international cuisine who has years of experience at Michelin-starred restaurants and has won many a prestigious award for his culinary art.

Since taking the helm at Jade on 36, Pistre has adhered to the philosophy of 'Classic French Elegance Reinvented,' and insists on following the seasonal changes, sourcing the freshest ingredients from sustainable sources for his contemporary take on French cuisine.





And the Weekend Jazz Brunch is the perfect way to be introduced to Chef Pistre's philosophy, as it is a 5-course set menu that showcases all he does best. And, at RMB628+ it is great value when you consider not only the ingredients and what Pistre does with them, but also the all-round experience.



Bread Selection

First up, the Bread Selection, a varied assortment from mini baguettes to rye, is hard not to fill up on, coming as it does with not merely butter, but also basil butter and beetroot butter. Yum.



White Asparagus

The appetizers course is actually a selection of five smaller – and damned tasty – dishes: Scrambled Egg & Black Truffle; Freshly Shucked Oyster “Ancelin” with gin espuma; Homemade Salmon Gravlax; White Asparagus; and Seabream Ceviche.



Homemade Salmon Gravlax

Next up, Lobster Bisque poured over a green peas ragout and a salty and flavorful cured ham.

Like everything under Pistre's discerning watch, the mains rotate to suit the season. Currently, there are six to choose from, including three fish options: Salmon Confit with morel, broad beans, Ibérico ham and chicken jus; Turbot a la Grenobloise with potato syphon; and Flounder with river shrimp and lobster sauce.





Salmon Confit

On the meat front they have Spring Chicken Breast with green pea texture, basil and chicken jus and Pork-Rib braised and cooked 12 hours and served with grilled and confit eggplant, orange, arugula salad and BBQ sauce.



Spring Chicken Breast

A mainstay on the menu is Jade on 36's signature Dry-Aged Beef, wood-grilled and served with oyster and seaweed cream, BBQ beef tongue, grilled green asparagus and beef jus.







Dry-Aged Beef

A playful pre-dessert, the Jade on 36 “Sunny Side Up” is a 'fried egg' of coconut and passion fruit, served in a mini frying pan for maximum trickery.





French Millefeuille

Dessert is a delightful affair, with everything from French Millefeuille to French Toast (with Armagnac & Pruneaux Ice Cream, no less) to Grand-Marnier Souffle to Artisinal Cheese from – you guessed it – France to choose from.



French Toast

This is brunch to treat all the senses. To spoil yourself and your family, friends and nearest and dearest. Go on, you deserve it.

When: Sat & Sun, 11am-2.30pm

Price: RMB628+ per person; free flow packages from RMB398+ per person.

Jade on 36 Restaurant, 36/F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

