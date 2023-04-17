European Union Chinese Tea Pairing Menu at Shangri-La Qiantan in Shanghai

The European Union presents ‘Irresistible Europe, Countless Combinations’ Chinese Tea Pairing Menu Promotion in collaboration with Shangri-La Qiantan Shanghai.

The pairing menu features over 20 EU agricultural food products including EU Geographical-Indications registered products.



The one-month promotion will take place from April 17 to May 17, in collaboration with QT Lounge at Shangri-La Qiantan in Shanghai. All consumers are welcome to enjoy selection of homemade pastries, savories paired with seasonal tea.



Delectable High Tea with Selected Ingredients from Europe

European agricultural and food products are renowned for their safety, high quality, authenticity, diversity, and sustainability. We are delighted to partner with expert chefs and a tea master at Shangri-La Qiantan to showcase the diversity of authentic EU agricultural products and feature an exquisite pairing with Chinese tea.





Shangri-La Qiantan QT lounge tea area



Longjing + Jasmine

Executive Sous Chef Sam Yang and Pastry Chef Kaley Huang have carefully curated a menu that showcases the best of both worlds, with each indulgence expertly paired with a complementary tea variety to enhance its flavors and elevate the afternoon tea dining experience.

Black tea, pairing with sour refreshment

Green tea, pairing with sweet refreshment

Oolong tea, pairing with savoury

“We’re very pleased to collaborate with the hospitality sector in China to promote the high quality, the diversity and the safety of European food and drinks which are in high demand in China and have a large potential to grow in this market. In the future, we hope that the existing market access barriers to EU agrifood products export to China can be lifted so food lovers in China can continue their palatable and cultural EU food journey with new and countless combinations to explore.” said Jorge Toledo Albiñana, Ambassador of the European Union to China.

During this one-month promotion period, all consumers in China can embark on a gastronomic journey to Europe with sweet to savoury dishes – pairing EU food with exquisite selections of green, Oolong and red Chinese tea selected by the tea master. The ‘Irresistible Europe, Countless Combinations’ Campaign will take you on an irresistible palatable journey to discover delicate and tender veal from the Netherlands, smoky Iberico Ham from Spain, and exquisite dairy products, fruit and vegetables, spirits, wines and confectioneries from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain. Among which are EU Geographical Indication (GI) including Cognac GI and Crème Fraiche d'Isigny PDO from France, Feta PDO from Greece, Queso de Murcia al vino PDO from Spain, Porto PDO from Portugal and Aceto Balsamico Di Modena PDO.



Delectable High Tea with Selected Ingredients from Europe

Additionally, consumers will get an exclusive opportunity to win an invite for two to savor our tea pairing menu. Food lovers can find the lucky draw contests in the promotion articles on our official WeChat account. A total of 20 prizes is available from April 14th to April 25th.

The European Union is committed to raising awareness about the safety, quality, authenticity, and sustainability of the EU agri-food products. Through the "Enjoy! It's from Europe" program, the EU aims to educate on how to best appreciate the EU products, while also encouraging discovery, sharing, and purchase. To achieve this, the EU has launched the "Irresistible Europe, Countless Combinations" campaign in China. This campaign features captivating food stories and countless possibilities to consume and pair EU products and is brought to life through a range of initiatives, including consumer events, retail promotions, HoReCa promotions, public relations, and social media activations. With its vibrant visuals and irresistible charm, the campaign is sure to appeal to foodies across China and capture their hearts and taste.

About The European Union (EU) and its Food System

A single entity, a single set of rules

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 Member States. With an estimated population of about 446 million, the EU is one of the largest trading blocks in the world, including the agri-food sector, which employs over 4 million workers and over 300 000 businesses.

The European food system is recognised and trusted because of its harmonised, single set of food laws. The General Food Law Regulation applies to all EU and national measures relating to food and feed, pertaining to the production, processing and distribution of all EU agricultural food and beverage products. The core objectives of this legislation include ensuring food safety, improving food quality and generating consumer confidence.

EU food law protects as much the consumer, by guaranteeing high-quality and safe agricultural food and beverage products, as the health of the planet. Complementing the EU Green Deal, the Farm to Fork Strategy aims to make food systems fair, healthy and environmentally friendly. Priorities include a 50% reduction in the use of more hazardous pesticides and increasing the share of agricultural land under organic farming to 25% by 2030.