Canton Fair Attracts Over 660k Visitors on Opening Weekend

On Saturday, April 15 at 9am, the 133rd Canton Fair opened its doors, and will continue in three phases until May 5.

This year's fair is being held in a new venue covering an area of 100,000 square meters, the largest in its history, and has attracted buyers from over 200 countries and regions. Nearly 35,000 participating companies are showcasing their products and services, a record number for the fair.

Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the fair has received a remarkable response from visitors. According to official data released by the fair, the total number of visitors in the first two days had exceeded 660,000.

Nanfang Daily newspaper reported that as of 6pm on the 15th, the fair had received a total of 370,000 visitors, including 67,000 foreign visitors, while the online attendance reached 410,000, including 280,000 foreign visitors.

The fair's success is a testament to the resilience and vitality of China's foreign trade. As we walked through the fair, we could see a wide range of exciting products and vibrant crowds. From home appliances to electronic gadgets, from textiles to food products, there is something for everyone.

However, some challenges remain. According to an international franchise hotel near Canton Fair Complex, nearly 10% of hotel bookings were canceled due to the difficulty in obtaining Chinese visas in a timely manner.

A German businessman in Zhuhai revealed that prior to April, the waiting time for a Chinese visa application in Germany was as long as four months.

Despite these challenges, the Canton Fair is a beacon of hope for businesses around the world. As the fair continues over the coming weeks, we can expect to see more exciting products and deals being made, further strengthening China's position as a major player in the global economy.

[Cover image via The Canton Fair]





