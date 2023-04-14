Pazhou Ferry Terminal Begins Trial Operations

Starting today, April 14, Pazhou Ferry Terminal has begun trial operations of a new ferry route from Pazhou to Hong Kong's China Ferry Terminal.

Visitors can purchase tickets for the ferry through the 'Pazhou Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal' WeChat platform. To celebrate the launch, ferry tickets for a same-day round trip were priced from only RMB1 today.





Ferry schedule during trial operations



From tomorrow, April 15, to Monday, April 17, one return ferry is scheduled from Pazhou Ferry Terminal to China Ferry Terminal in Hong Kong each day.

This new ferry route is expected to make it easier and more convenient for travelers to visit Hong Kong and participate in the Canton Fair in Guangzhou.

During the 133rd Canton Fair, Pazhou Ferry Terminal will also set up visa on arrival services to provide entry and exit convenience for participants. This will be especially beneficial for those who need to enter or exit Hong Kong during their trip to attend the Canton Fair.

The new ferry route and visa service are great news for travelers planning to visit Hong Kong in the near future, especially for those who will be attending the Canton Fair, and we look forward to seeing how these new services will benefit travelers and make their trips more enjoyable and convenient. Please share your experience in the comments or follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[All images via Pazhou Ferry Terminal]

