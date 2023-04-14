7 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang Village May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the two retreats is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!



In the surrounding mountain, you’ll dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.



If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This 10-day Thailand luxury tour takes you to Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket, covering temple exploration, elephant and tiger visits, and beach relaxation for several days.

In Chiang Mai, pay a visit to the Elephant Natural Park, a natural sanctuary for disabled elephants, buffalo, dogs, cats, birds and many other rescued animals. You'll also head to the Tiger Kingdom, a tiger center where you can interact with the baby and adult tigers in trainer-supervised enclosures.

In Bangkok, tour the fabulous temples including Wat Traimit, Wat Arun, Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Phra Kaew. Then head to Ayutthaya, and explore the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Siam that existed from 1350 to 1767.

Finally, spend several days relaxing on the beach in Phuket and heading to the Similan Islands for snorkeling and swimming.

Anji Mountains Caojiawu Village Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai are going back to their favorite retreat spot, the Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, with the most people attending, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

Anji Mountains Into the Wild Feminine Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

A weekend in the mountains with Yoga for Life to embark on a journey of reclaiming your wild feminine spirit, sisterhood and embracing your womanhood.

Storytelling, journaling, eating wholesome meals, laughing, practicing yoga and meditation. During this retreat we connect with ourselves, our bodies and each other in a raw, authentic and intentional way!

This retreat is an invitation to explore yourself as a woman – your desires, fears, challenges, body, mind, spirit, power – while being immersed in nature.

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This 5-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Then fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]