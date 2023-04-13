39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Every Day



Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

One of Shanghai’s most beloved places to meet, The Ritz Bar & Lounge recently rolled out a Japanese-inspired snack menu to be enjoyed daily from late afternoon into evening.

Served in mid-size portions, diners can enjoy a wide variety of Japanese delights by Sous Chef Felix Liu, who has worked in established Japanese restaurants for more than 10 years.



Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

And you can enjoy that with Two-Hours Free Flow at the Ritz Bar & Lounge for just RMB188, including House Sparkling Wine, Red & White Wine, Tsingtao Beer, Draft Beer and Cocktails.

Daily, 5.30-10.30pm; RMB188.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Thursday



Green Day Post Punk

The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Thu Apr 13, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday



80s Disco @ Abbey Road



Friday night is Party Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and an 80 Disco.



Fri Apr 14, from 8.30pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Fri Apr 14, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

DJ Flo @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Tom William will be on the decks to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Apr 14, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Spanish Town @ Celia Academy



Spanish Town is back for a pop a night edition evocating FERIA DE ABRIL, the “fiesta” season in Spain moves up a notch as spring arrives in the beautiful city.

For this new evening the Spanish crew will be lined up with classics Poltxa, Toni Ventura, Marcos Godoy, and Jamie Mariscales. These guys have together on their shoulders more than a century in the music scene, and have demonstrated so in their motherlands Spain, France, UK, Germany, Italy, India and more.

Spanish Town music is all about percussion, designed to keep the mind awake and the body dancing. After all we are just DJs and dancers under one same roof with one same passion… música!

Ole y a bailar!

Fri Apr 14, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance with Baksheesh @ Yugo Bar & Grill



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar & Grill is Let's Dance with a Latin House Disco with music from Baksheesh. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Apr 7, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

Flamin' Hot @ La Suite



This weekend the temperature rises to the roof at La Suite with a Flamin’ Hot party all weekend long to the latest tunes. As always, expect plenty of surprises during the night and party on till dawn. It is free entry before 11pm with drinks and canapes, then RMB100 after which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Apr 14 & 15, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Clothing Drive @ The Rooster



Got clothes to give away? Head along to The Rooster this weekend, donate them to a good cause and earn yourself a tasty Vedett.

Fri-Sun Apr 14-16, 3.30pm-Late.

Rooster, Room 107, 445 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路445号107室, 近武定路.

Saturday

Grand Opening @ Papito Pancakes

This Saturday, Papito is throwing down at the Grand Opening of their new Papito shop on Nanjing Dong Lu. As usual they will share some FREE Nutella pancakes. But that's not all – this time, they are getting a boost from the one and only Mighty Popasuda Sound, by Skinny Brown. Don't sleep on this one, it's gonna be dope!



Sat Apr 15, from 1pm; Free.

Papito Pancakes, Bailian ZX Mall, 340 Nanjing Dong Lu 南京东路340号 百联zx创趣场 L1-09B.

Furry Friends Adoption Day @ Speto's

Head on over to Speto's this Saturday for brunch... and come home with a new furry friend?

Sat Apr 15, 1-5pm; Free.

Speto's, 1035 Kangding Lu, by Taizhou Lu 康定路1035号1层，靠近泰州路.

JS Weekend Market Fashion Show @ Laowaijie



The JS Weekend Market at Laowaijie is going all out for fashion in April, kicking off on Saturday with a live fashion show featuring eight talented designers showing their latest creations from 2-2.30pm. These designers and other fashion brands will be filling out a special fashion section of the market so you can get a closer look.

Sat Apr 15, 2-2.30pm; Free.

Laowaijie, Hongmei Entertainment Street, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路.

DAYLIGHT Rooftop Season Kickoff @ Pop Rooftop Brasserie

Space Panda invites you to an open air dance session with epic views on our beloved Bund at POP Bar – a unique location overlooking Shanghai’s iconic skyline.

Fans of their signature house, deep house and tribal tech vibes will enjoy a wide selection of six music talents to make your body move over the whole day into the night.



Sat Apr 15, 3pm-Late; RMB128 presale, RMB158 on the door.



POP Rooftop Brasserie, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

Rioja Fantastico @ Tomatito

Calling all Sexy Amigos in Shanghai! Join Tomatito for Rioja Fantastico, a wine and food festival featuring 16+ Rioja wineries and a seriously, seriously sexy chef lineup. DJs, dancing... this one will have it all.

Sat Apr 15, from 12-8pm; Free.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F, Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

The Jive Lizards @ Cotton's



The Jive Lizards Trio are delighted to return to Cotton’s beautiful outdoor garden. When last they performed at Cotton’s, it was a winter wonderland, and now spring is in the air and the flowers are blooming! The Jive Lizards, trio edition, are looking forward to bringing you some music to celebrate springtime… 'It Might As Well Be Spring!' In fact, it is!

Sat Apr 15, 5-8pm.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Chi Fan for Charity Shanghai



One of the most significant city-wide charity events, Chi Fan For Charity is back!



On April 15, some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Bombana, Mr. & Mrs. Bund, New Wave by Da Vittorio, Frasca, Genesis Restaurant, ØSP and Bonica, are joining hands for the annual charity event.

The event also gathers the city’s most well-known personalities to be table hosts, who each invite nine friends to book seats at their tables.

After dinner, all guests and supporters will get exclusive access to the After Party, where they will dance and win raffle prizes.

This innovative twist on the standard dining concept makes CCFC night the talk around the city.



Founded in 2009, CFFC has organized events in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong in the past 14 years, raising over RMB8 million support 30+ charities and people in need.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Coldplay, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John and more. Also on Wednesday evening (scroll down).

Sat Apr 15, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan Watch Party @ Cages



The SIPG Bats Supporters Group will be heading along to Cages for the big season kick off: Shanghai Port away to reigning champions Wuhan, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Sat Apr 15, 7.45pm kick off.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Retro @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Retro, a night of vintage house and disco house from DJs Goga and Tom William. Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Apr 8, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Apr 8, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Daylight After Party @ Celia Academy



If you're looking for more than just a typical night out; if you're searching for an experience that will leave you feeling inspired and alive, then come join the Daylight official after party hosted by Celia.

The music will be more than just a collection of beats and melodies; it will be a rhythm that moves through your body, igniting a fire within your soul.

So come as you are, let your hair down, and allow yourself to be swept away by the magic of the night.

Sat Apr 8, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Saturday & Sunday

Commune Market @ Shankang Li

Head on down to Commune Market for designer crafts, good food, wine and craft beer at the buzzing, charming Shankang Li, where they have a little bit of everything for everyone, from art and accessories to jewelry and collectibles, and space for kids to run through!

Bring your family and friends, for a leisurely stroll through Shankang Li, with the market from 11am to 7pm Saturday and Sunday, and restaurants in the square are open through 11pm, and bars until midnight.

Commune Market is free entry for all, and Shankang Li is pet-friendly!

Sat & Sun Apr 15 & 16, 11am-7pm; Free.

Shankang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

JS Weekend Market @ Laowaijie



The JS Weekend Market at Laowaijie will feature a live fashion show featuring eight talented designers showing (scroll up to Saturday for more on that) as well as a whole lot of other talents bringing their art and handcrafts for your perusal.

Street folk artist, Li Xionggang, will demonstrate his unique craft. Market music favs, Madalitso (Saturday) and Ricky Zo (Sunday) will add their magic to the scene. And of course, the street food and pantry vendors that define the Jiashan market style will be on hand to tantalize.

Sat & Sun Apr 15 & 16, 11am-8pm; Free.

Laowaijie, Hongmei Entertainment Street, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅路3338号, 近延安西路.

Sunday



Sunday BBQ Brunch @ Lounge by Topgolf

This Sunday from 11.30pm till 3am, pit-masters Smokin' Hog will be doing a pop-up Sunday BBQ brunch at Lounge by Topgolf.

BBQ starts from just RMB98 per person which includes 100g of smoked beef brisket plus a welcome soft drink. Make your own BBQ platter with multiple choices available at the carving station.

A selection of main courses is also on offer, as is a brunch free flow drinks package for just RMB188 per person.

A Kids BBQ set just RMB58 which includes pulled pork slider with mac ‘n’ cheese or cheddar sausage with corn bread and a glass of juice.

Share this BBQ brunch with your friends and family, because that is what a good old fashioned BBQ is made for. Sharing is caring!

Sun Apr 16, 11.30am-3pm.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

XUN Charity Bazaar @ WeWork



Circular for Good and Sustainable Fashion!

XUN Charity Bazaar is coming back this Sunday, April 16 from 12-6pm. Come to support and shop in an eco and responsible way to refresh your wardrobe from 30+ quality second hand vendors, while 25%+ sales proceeds will be donated to help girls in Miao Tribe in remote villages at Guizhou Province to have an equal chance for education.

XUN Charity Bazaar only organizes three times in a year to promote responsible consumption and circular for good for both social and environmental impacts.



Sun Apr 16, 12-6pm; RMB10 (to support girls in Miao Tribe).

WeWork, 17/F., Tower B, 838 Huangpi Nan Lu, by Jianguo Dong Lu 黄陂南路838号B座, 近建国东路.

Orthodox Easter @ Yugo Bar & Grill



This year, on April 16, the Orthodox world celebrates Easter! The different date for Orthodox Easter comes from following the Julian calendar, which differs from the Gregorian calendar used by most Western countries and Christian denominations.

Expect a nice and chilled afternoon with lots of food and drink. A special Easter set menu will be available and free flow options on house drinks.

Since they could not celebrate it last year, Yugo are very happy to continue the tradition and organize a family and friends Easter celebration... and everyone is invited!

Sun Apr 16, from 12 midday.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Yanran @ Cotton's



Yanran is a R&B/neo-soul singer, songwriter and guitarist. Her soulful voice blends both sweetness and deep genuineness. Head along to Cotton's, where you can also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden, and enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun Apr 16, brunch 11am-4pm, Jazz 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Let's Talk About Eating Disorders @ The Upper Room



A relaxed, intimate and candid cocktail hour talk to raise awareness around eating disorders and the available paths towards recovery.

Sun Apr 16, 2-3.30pm; RMB120 including a cocktail.

The Upper Room, 7/F, 190 Beijing Dong Lu, near Sichuan Zhong Lu 地址 北京东路190号7楼, 四川中路.

Tuesday



We Love Cartoons Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Cartoons Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue Apr 11, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Speed Dating @ Abbey Road







Looking for love? In a hurry? Head on down to Abbey Road this Tuesday where love is in the air and time is of the essence!



Tue Apr 18, from 7pm; RMB150, includes a drink and canapes.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Shishah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. There are two films each week (check them out above) the first starting at 8pm and the second at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.



Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday



The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Coldplay, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John and more. Also on Saturday evening (scroll up).

Wed Apr 19, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Looking Ahead



TTechmak 2.0 @ Blue Note Shanghai

TTechmak is the pseudonym created by Australian/Chinese jazz trumpeter/composer/producer Toby Mak in 2007, under which he produced his first electronic/jazz album, TTechmak Vol. 1: Unnecessary Update.

The album TTechmak Vol. 1: Uncertain Worlds, released in late 2017 via JZ and Sony Music, was nominated in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category at the 2018 CMA Music Awards.

Collaborating with many of China's best jazz musicians, this album explores the combination of jazz improvisation and modern electronic music.

Toby Mak turns his thoughts and insights over the past six years into musical inspiration, presenting the whimsical rhythms and experimental compositions through a fusion of modern elements and jazz music.

On April 21, welcome to the world of electronic jazz created by Toby Mak, together with American saxophonist Alec Haavik, guitarist Lawrence Ku, American pianist Yang Guang, Mauritian bassist Fred Grenade and jazz drummer Yu Guojun.

Fri Apr 21, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Apr 22: Rooftop Opening Party @ Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar



After undergoing a massive overhaul, Shanghai's highest and most spectacular terrace – Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong – is back open for business, with sprawling views of Shanghai's stunning skyline.

Situated on the 58th floor, Flair provides the most spectacular view of the city, and on Saturday, April 22, is inviting all of Shanghai to experience the most epic terrace reopening party in town!



READ MORE: Party in the Sky at Shanghai's Highest Terrace Opening

Party Details

Date: Saturday, April 22, 3pm-10pm





Schedule:

4.30-4.35pm Acrobatic Dancing Performance

5.45-5.50pm Acrobatic Dancing Performance

5.50-6.05pm Singing Performance by Chiko

6.55-7pm Acrobatic Dancing Performance

7-7.15pm Singing Performance by Chiko

8-8.05pm Acrobatic Dancing Performance



3-6.05pm DJ Performance by Diamond Li

6-9pm DJ Performance by Ben Huang

9pm-Midnight DJ Performance by Danny Xue

Ticket Details

Entrance Price including One Drink: RMB150/person early bird (purchased before April 20), RMB180/person at the door

Entrance Price with Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails & Snacks 3-10pm: RMB880/person

Sat, Apr 22, 3pm-10pm.

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.

5th Anniversary Fiesta @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious celebrates turning fiove on Saturday the 22nd with a fiesta from 3pm. The festivities include a BBQ and DJ, a taco eating competition at 5pm, five shots for RMB100, Yardstick drinks for RMB65 and more, more, more!

Sat, Apr 22, 3pm-Late.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

'Release' Art Exhibition @ La Cava de Laoma



Shanghai is finally coming back to life. In an exhibition themed 'Release,' a diverse collection of local artists will be showcasing the wide variety of art and media that helped them survive the challenges of the past year. The exhibition will be held at La Cava Wine & Art Space in Jing'an from April 22 to May 11. Join them for the opening on Saturday, April 22 from 3pm onwards.

Sat Apr 22, 3pm; Free.



La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.

Apr 22 & 29: Singaporean Food Fest @ Lounge by Topgolf



This April 22-29, Topgolf will team up with guest chef Joey Cheong to create a Singaporean Food Fest.

A Brunch Buffet Pop-Up will take place on both Saturdays, April 22 and 29, when for just RMB158 per person early bird price you can enjoy all-you-can-eat Nasi Lemak and a welcome drink, and a complimentary minigolf gaming experience. It's just RMB99 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for kids under 6.

There’s also a free-flow for RMB158, which includes house cocktails, beers, wines and soft drinks during the brunch time.

In addition, some dishes will be available a la carte, all day from 23th to 28th. Mouthwatering food and endless fun – you can have it all. But limited seats available, so scan the QR Code on the poster above to book your seat!



Sat Apr 22 & 29, 11.30am-3pm; RMB158 early bird, RMB198 on the door.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

From Tin Pan Alley To Hollywood @ Blue Note Shanghai

As the birthplace of American pop music, Tin Pan Alley has played a crucial role in the history of modern music. From ragtime to swing, bebop to big band, many of the most influential performers were born and raised there.

Even today, we could still feel the influence of Tin Pan Alley around the world, especially in the lively Hollywood jazz world. On April 22, Danny Zanker’s superb quintet will bring you a unique interpretation of a series of iconic music.

Sat Apr 22, 6.30pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5 Floor, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

May 20-21: Sport, Entertainment & Carnival: Annual Family Festival



After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This years theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters next to Green City Sports Leisure Center and Carrefour Supermarket, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

Want to Join This Year's Fun?

Whether you're a...

Restaurant



Food delivery service

Talented chef

Sports company

Host of family-friendly games

AI robot experience

Healthcare provider

Relocation service

Toy seller

Creative artist

Local artisan or entrepreneur



Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

