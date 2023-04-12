Wellington Festival of Education 2023: Speakers Announced!

The Wellington College China Festival of Education is almost here! On April 22, 2023, thought leaders, parents and enthusiasts will converge upon Wellington College International Shanghai to share the latest insights in the field of education.



After a yearlong hiatus, it is time to come together once again in person to examine the most salient issues in education today. This year's theme is Collaboration in Education, and some big questions will be being asked...

What will schools look like in 20 years?

How will they be teaching our children differently (or the same)?

What skills must our children learn to become the best versions of themselves?

What can we do to ensure successful bilingual learning?

How can educators upskill and grow professionally?

Through talks, panel discussions and workshops, there will be an exploration of the answers to all of these questions and more.

The Festival of Education is honored to be joined by Professor Lizhong Yu, Chancellor Emeritus of NYU Shanghai, who will deliver this year’s keynote address.

Professor Lizhong Yu

Chancellor Emeritus of NYU Shanghai

And today, it is our great pleasure to share the full schedule of speakers...



