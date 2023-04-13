Hainan Airlines Resumes Flights Between Shenzhen & Paris

Shenzhen Airport and Hainan Airlines have announced the resumption of direct passenger flights from Shenzhen to Paris, which will commence on April 28.

This marks the second European passenger route that Shenzhen Airport has reinstated for the summer and autumn season of 2023, following the resumption of flights to Frankfurt.

Hainan Airlines will operate the direct flight from Shenzhen to Paris twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The outbound flight will depart at 1am Beijing Time and arrive at 7.55am Central European Time, while the return flight will depart at 12.25pm Central European Time and arrive at 5.55am Beijing Time.

The resumption of this route will offer greater convenience to passengers traveling between the two cities, as well as to those connecting to other destinations in Europe.

In a recent joint statement, China and France expressed their commitment to quickly restore air connectivity to pre-pandemic levels and to deepen personnel and economic exchanges.

The announcement comes as both countries seek to enhance bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation. The resumption of this route is expected to facilitate trade, cultural exchange, sports tourism, and other areas of collaboration between the two nations.

Shenzhen Airport has also highlighted that 2024 will be the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as the year when the Paris Olympics will be held.

The resumption of the Shenzhen-Paris passenger route will serve as an "air bridge," facilitating greater exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, and contributing to the celebration of these significant milestones.

The news of the resumption of the Shenzhen-Paris passenger route has been warmly welcomed by travelers, businesses, and government officials in both China and France. It is seen as a positive step towards the recovery of the aviation industry and the strengthening of ties between the two nations.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

