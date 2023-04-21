Final Call for Tickets to Shanghai's Highest Terrace Party!

The day is nearly upon us. Shanghai's highest and most spectacular terrace – Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong – is ready to reopen in style!

Situated on the 58th floor, Flair provides the most spectacular views of Shanghai's stunning skyline.

And tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, they are inviting all of Shanghai to experience the most epic terrace reopening party in town.



From 3-10pm, take in one of the most impressive of sunsets, all while being entertained by a multitude of performances centered around the concept of "elevation from the ground level."

Think artistic dancing performances and DJs that will have you getting down and flying high.

Throughout the day, evening and night, enjoy Asian snacks like Vietnamese Banh Mi, Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce, Thai Seafood Lollipops, Pop Shrimp with Spicy Mayo, and Tobiko French Fries.

Pair those with an array of drink options – from beer, white and red wine to Champagne, highballs and mixers – all to a gorgeous backdrop, while indulging in the luxury that is the Ritz-Carlton Pudong.

In fact, we have an incredible limited time offer – enjoy entrance to the party and free flow Champagne, wine, cocktails and snacks from 3-10pm for just RMB880 per person.

Ticket Details

Entrance Price including One Drink: RMB180/person

Entrance Price with Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails & Snacks 3-10pm: RMB880/person



Tickets are going fast, so reserve your spot today by scanning the QR below:

Visit the 'Roof of Shanghai' and Party in the Clouds

Party Details

Date: Saturday, April 22, 3pm-10pm

Performance Line Up

Artistic Dancing Performances

Vocalist Performance by Chiko

DJ Performances by:

Ben Huang

Diamond Lil

Danny Rockwell

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.



Photo credit: ALTER. Shanghai

[All images courtesy of Flair]

