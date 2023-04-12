Awesome Weekly Things to Do This April in Shenzhen

Monday



G&D's Monday Madness



Every Monday at G&D: It’s Monday Madness! From 5pm till 10pm at George and Dragon; buy one meal, get one free*! Bring your partner, treat a friend or ignore your New Year's resolutions and add a pound or two! All evening you can get an extra meal with your order, so choose wisely or you might not be able to finish! (*rules apply)

*With the purchase of a drink;

No items from the Grill-section;

No Takeaways

Every Monday, 5pm, from March 6, 2023 until February 5, 2024

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Dutch Day @Brass House

Come DOWN to BRASS HOUSE for Dutch Day!

It’s difficult to keep up with how much money you can save sometimes.

Happy hour (5pm-10pm) everyday, 30% off on all the beers!

Better yet! Every ¥100 you spent you can get free Corona!

Every Monday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian District

Hospitality Mondays! 25% OFF for F&B members!

Calling all restaurant and hotel staff! You work hard every day to make our lives better, so now it's time to relax and let us take care of you. Introducing Hospitality Mondays at Tequila Coyotes.

Simply present your work ID to our friendly staff and enjoy 25% off your total bill (excluding Monday daily specials).

Every Monday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Meatless Mondays at Tequila Coyotes

Join us every Monday for Meatless Mondays at Tequila Coyotes! Embrace a greener lifestyle and explore our scrumptious vegetarian options of Soft Tacos or Hard Tacos, or Quesadillas for ¥60 per order; there's something for everyone!

Every Monday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Monday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Chicken Kebab Wrap

B: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

+ Vegetable Soup

+ Revani Cake

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB48

Every Monday, 11:30-18:30, from March 1 until June 30, 2023

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Tuesday

G&D's Steak Night

Every Tuesday from 5pm till 10pm, it’s Steak Night at George and Dragon British Pub. A delicious juicy 400-gram steak straight from their lava stone grill! Served with fries and salad on the side. Includes one glass of house red wine. Only on Tuesdays, only RMB148!

Every Tuesday, 5pm, from March 6, 2023 until February 5, 2024

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Tuesday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Arabic Chicken Steak

B:Mevlana Special Cheese Pizza

+ Turkish Pickle

+ Lentil Soupt

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB58

Every Tuesday, 11:30-18:30, from March 1 until June 30, 2023

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Taco Twist Tuesday at Tequila Coyotes

Hey Tequila Coyotes fans, it's time to add a twist to your Tuesdays with our unmissable Taco Twist Tuesday special featuring our mouthwatering Mexican Grill Tacos!

Join us every Tuesday at Tequila Coyotes and savor the delectable variety of our signature tacos – Pastor, grilled beef, grilled chicken, carnitas, and campechanos (chorizo beef) for just ¥60 per order.

But wait, there's more! For a limited time, indulge in our Special Ribeye Tacos, smothered in our house Bone Marrow Green Sauce – a family recipe straight from Neto's grandfather. Instead of the regular price of ¥165, enjoy them on Taco Twist Tuesday for only ¥120!

Every Tuesday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Taco Tuesday @TXMX

Enjjoy your favorate tacos, Chicken Tacos, Carnitas Tacos, Pork Pastor, Cochinita, Vegetarian, Chorizo and more. Get Mexican water For free!

Every Tuesday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Wednesday

G&D's Burger and Wings Night

Every Wednesday at George & Dragon: two specials for you!

First, a new special: Wings Wednesday. Order Buffalo, Indonesian Spiced, or Chinese Style wings at a discounted price and get a free pint of draught lager* with any plate of 12 wings!

Are you more the red meat kind of person, their is a Burger Special as well! Juicy burgers come at a special price, and include a free pint of draught lager as well! Also available on Wednesdays, the special Stuffed Burger! A mouthwatering all-beef patty filled with three items of your choice for only RMB98! Stuff your burger with bacon, mushroom, cheese, onion, green peppers or any other stuffing you can think of…

*Asahi, Carlsberg, or Estrella

Every Wednesday, 5pm, from March 1, 2023 until January 31, 2024

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Happy Hump Day @TXMX

Enjoy a special party offer:

Chicken Wings + Pint Of Draught Beer RMB70

Every Wednesday, January 1 until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Wednesday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Special Minced Chicken Kebab

B: Chicken Kebab

+ Vegetable Soup

+ Turkish Milk Pudding

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB58

Every Wednesday, 11:30-18:30, from March 1 until June 30, 2023

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Steak Night Done Right at Tequila Coyotes

Hello, everyone! It's time to satisfy your steak cravings with our "Nice to MEAT You" Wednesday promotion at Tequila Coyotes!

Experience the exceptional taste of our tender steaks cooked to perfection in our Charcoal Grill Oven. We're offering our 300g Centre Tenderloin Steak, originally ¥258, now for only ¥188, and our New York Steak, originally ¥298, now at just ¥200!

All our steaks are sourced from New Zealand grass-fed cattle, ensuring top quality and flavor. When you order one of our promotional steaks, you can choose to receive a complimentary glass of red wine or upgrade your experience by adding ¥149 for a bottle of Merlot.

Every Wednesday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Wed-Thu: Live band @Sanyou

Enjoy live band every Wednesday to Thursday at one of Shenzhen's top cocktail bars!

Every Wednesday, 8.30pm-10.30pm, Thursday, from January 4 until December 31, 2023

SanYou, No. 110, 1st Floor, Times Financial Center, Futian District

Thursday

G&D's BBQ Chicken & Ribs Special

Every Thursday 5pm-10pm George and Dragon offers aa BBQ Special! A full juicy chicken leg roasted to perfection, with half a rack of mouth-watering BBQ Pork Ribs! Served with chips, corn and salad on the side. Only on Thursday; Only RMB148.

Every Thursday, 5pm, from March 1, 2023 until January 31, 2024

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Thirsty Thursdays at Tequila Coyotes

Hey there, everyone! We've got the perfect remedy for your midweek blues with our Thirsty Thursdays special at Tequila Coyotes!

Join us every Thursday and enjoy a refreshing glass of ESTRELLA DAMM, our premium Spanish lager, for just ¥25 all day long! With its crisp, smooth taste, ESTRELLA DAMM is the ideal way to relax and catch up with friends or colleagues after a long day.

Every Thursday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Thirsty Thursday's @TXMX

Enjoy a special offer on selected drinks:

Corona Beer RMB20

Frozen Margarita RMB30

Asahi Beer RMB25

Every Thursday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Thursday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Chicken Pizza

B: BeefWith Chickpea

+ Mushroom Soup

+ Chocolate Cake

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB68

Every Thursday, 11:30-18:30, from March 1 until June 30, 2023

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Friday

G&D's Fish & Chips Night

Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm; George & Dragon's signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only 88 RMB. Includes one free soft drink or small draught lager!

Every Thursday, 5pm, from March 1, 2023 until January 31, 2024

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Chicken Fajita Fridays at Tequila Coyotes

Hello, everyone! It's time to fire up your Fridays with our Chicken Fajita Fridays special at Tequila Coyotes!

Join us every Friday and savor our mouthwatering Chicken Sizzling Fajitas for just ¥65 all day long! Packed with juicy chicken, colorful bell peppers, onions, and served with warm tortillas, our fajitas are a true flavor explosion perfect for sharing or enjoying all on your own.

Kick off your weekend in style with this sizzling deal at Tequila Coyotes!

Every Friday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Friday Special, Teacher Picher's @TXMX

Enjoy One Liter Frozen Margarita at ONLY RMB59!

Every Friday, January 1 until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Friday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Adana Kebab

B: Grilled Chicken With Rice

+ Lentil Soup

+ Turkish Milk Pudding

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB78

Every Friday, 11:30-18:30, from March 1 until June 30, 2023

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Salud for the Weekend at Tequila Coyotes

Hey there! Ready to kick off the weekend with some amazing drinks? Join us at Tequila Coyotes for our "Salud for the Weekend" promotion!

Every Friday, all our signature house cocktails are available at a discounted price of ¥60 per glass! Enjoy our smoky mezcal cocktails, vibrant Jamaica-flavored mojitos, and many other delightful creations, crafted to suit everyone's taste.

Get into the weekend spirit with friends and family, sipping on our expertly crafted cocktails and toasting to the end of the workweek.

Every Friday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District

Saturday

Saturday Special @TXMX

Enjoy a special party offer:

Nachos (Regular) RMB39

Frozen Margarita with a bottle of Corona beer RMB50

Every Saturday, January 1 until December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Saturday & Sunday Special @Mevlana

Awesome Monday set menu offers:

A: Kabsa Chicken

B: Burgers Kebab

+ Mushroom Soup

+ Chocolate Cake

+ Turkish Tea

Only at RMB88

Every Saturday & Sunday, 11:30-18:30, from March 1 until June 30, 2023

Mevlana Turkish Restaurant, 154 Zhenxing Lu, by Huafu Lu

Sunday







Stand Up Open Mic

Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

Every Sunday, 9pm, from August 1, 2022 until December 31, 2023

The Flames, Metro Exit A, Bar Street, Sea World

G&D's famous Sunday Roast



Every Sunday from noon till 10pm!

George & Dragon delicious Sunday Roast with your choice of either beef, pork, or lamb or any combination of the three OR our NEW Vegetarian option! Served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, roast and mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and a choice of sauces and gravy! Only 138 RMB!

Every Sunday, 12.01pm, from March 5, 2023 until February 4, 2024 Time

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Hangover Sundays

Enjoy great promotion for a care-free Sunday at

Pozole Vegetarian RMB45

Pozole Pork RMB55

Birria RMB59

Draught Beer Buy One Get One Free RMB30

Every Sunday, January 1 - December 31, 2023

TXMX Mexican Restaurant, No.108, Building B11, Nanshui Community, Nanshan District

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



