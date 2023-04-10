A New Trend for Qingming: Remembering Your Loved Ones in Space

Imagine looking at the night sky and seeing a piece of your loved ones' memory. This scenario is no longer just a romantic thought.

China witnessed a new trend in honoring and remembering loved ones during the recent Qingming Festival. The festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Festival, has taken a turn towards space, as more and more people are sending digital images to satellites in outer space.

Beijing Space Wish Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd. has introduced a digital data transmitting and storage service called "Space Museum" that operates via two active satellites launched in 2022. The service allows customers to send digital image and video files to a data storage unit equipped on the company's satellites, as well as an online "Space Museum."

Customers can purchase this service starting at RMB666. Additionally, those who wish to send physical materials to outer space can send capsules of a specific size and weight along with the company's next scheduled satellite launch, starting from an affordable RMB19,800.

Owners of the data have the option to exhibit their images or videos on the "Space Museum" website. For space enthusiasts, tracking the specific satellite carrying their loved ones' memory on their special day of the year can be a fantastic way to create new memories.

China has seen a significant development in its commercial space industry in recent years. In 2015, China encouraged private capital to participate in the country's space infrastructure development, leading to the establishment of seven private commercial space companies in the country.

Compared to the traditional government-led space development model, "Space Museum" is an innovative model that allows consumers to enjoy the benefits of space industry development at a lower cost and purchase related services.

"Space Museum" has received a warm welcome from the market, with more than 2,000 deals made over the Qingming Festival period, according to sales data. The service allows people to honor and cherish their loved ones in a unique and memorable way, providing an alternative to the traditional tomb-sweeping rituals and customs.

Sending memories to space may seem somewhat cyberpunk, but it is a creative and personal way to connect with the universe and to honor the memories of our loved ones.

