China Implements New National Standard on Electronic Waybills

China has recently implemented a new national standard for "Electronic Waybill for Express Delivery" (GB/T 41833-2022) to strengthen the protection of personal information.

The standard prohibits the display of complete personal information and recommends full encryption of personal information, as well as standardizing the reading permissions of personal information related content.

With China's annual express delivery business volume reaching billions of parcels, the electronic waybill for express delivery is an important document used for express delivery packaging, with a large annual consumption.

The new national standard aims to safeguard the personal information of senders and recipients, which is often printed on the waybill. Under the new standard, express delivery companies, e-commerce operators, and other entities are required to take measures to avoid displaying the complete personal information of senders and recipients on electronic waybills.

The recipient's name should hide one or more Chinese characters, the contact number should hide at least six digits, and the address should hide the unit or apartment number.

It is recommended to fully encrypt personal information and standardize the reading permissions of personal information-related content, which should only be limited to express delivery companies and their authorized third parties, relevant regulatory authorities, and legally authorized devices.

The standard also specifies a series of technical indicators such as paper, adhesive, ink, font size, hiding and encryption processing, physical properties of adhesion, and more.

The new national standard for "Electronic Waybill for Express Delivery" is a significant step towards protecting personal information in the digital age. It is expected to promote the healthy development of the express delivery industry while safeguarding the privacy of individuals.

The standard is also a positive move in China's ongoing efforts to strengthen data security and personal information protection.

