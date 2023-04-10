  1. home
Notice on Epidemic Prevention & Control at 133rd Canton Fair

By Billy Jiang, April 10, 2023

After six consecutive online sessions due to the pandemic, the Canton Fair is back holding physical exhibitions. The 133rd Canton Fair will take place in three phases from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

The Canton Fair's physical resumption marks a significant turning point, allowing exhibitors and merchants to interact face-to-face and showcase their products in person. However, several epidemic prevention and control requirements are still in place for Canton Fair attendees.

China Foreign Trade Centre released a notice on epidemic prevention and control at 133rd Canton Fair, April 8.

Full notice

To ensure your health and that of others, and in accordance with the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the 133rd Canton Fair, the relevant matters are notified as follows:

I. Please do not enter the Complex if you:

(i) have not recovered from COVID-19;

(ii) have a positive COVID-19 nucleic acid or antigen test;

(iii) have abnormal body temperature;

(iv) have symptoms including fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, impaired or loss of smell and taste, diarrhea, chills, sneezing, nasal congestion, headache, breathlessness, dyspnea, chest tightness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, and jaundice 7 days before attending the Fair or have not been excluded from the possibility of contracting major infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, dengue fever, and infectious diarrhea.

II. Please cooperate with health monitoring.

All visitors shall conduct personal health monitoring during the Fair (including fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, impaired or loss of smell and taste, diarrhea, chills, sneezing, nasal congestion, headache, breathlessness, dyspnea, chest tightness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, and jaundice). If you have the symptoms mentioned above before attending the Fair, please do not enter the Complex. If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above during the Fair, please report to the resident medical staff for confirmation and treatment in time.

III. Please cooperate with temperature measurement.

All visitors shall have their body temperature measured and only those with normal body temperature can enter the Complex.

IV. Please strengthen individual prevention and protection.

All visitors must wear a surgical mask at all times in the Complex. Please wash hands frequently and do not gather.

V. Epidemic prevention and control measures are also required for important activities.

Special epidemic prevention and control guidelines for important activities will be further notified.

The physical resumption of the fair marks a significant step towards normalcy for Chinese and foreign enterprises alike.

Have you participated in any of the six online Canton Fair sessions? Are you looking forward to the physical resumption of the fair? Please let us know in the comments or follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via China Foreign Trade Centre]

