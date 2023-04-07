  1. home
  2. Articles

Why Guangzhou? Understanding Macron's Visit to South China

By Billy Jiang, April 7, 2023

0 0

French President Emmanuel Macron is coming to the end a three-day state visit to China. The visit, which began on April 5, will include a stop in Guangzhou, provincial capital of Guangdong, where Macron will visit Sun Yat-Sen University and meet with students.

This marks Macron's third visit to China since becoming President, and his first visit to Guangzhou. On his previous two trips, he visited Beijing, Xi'an and Shanghai.

The announcement of Macron's visit to Guangzhou has sparked interest, as the city has a unique historical connection with France that dates back over 300 years.

In 1698, a French ship named Amphitrite made the first direct voyage from La Rochelle in southwestern France to Guangzhou, carrying porcelain, silk, and other Chinese products back to France.

The arrival of the ship marked the beginning of a fruitful trade relationship between China and France, one that eventually led to the establishment of the first French consulate in Guangzhou in 1777.

Over the years, the relationship between Guangzhou and France has grown stronger. French companies such as Babolat, GL Events, and Mérieux NutriSciences have set up operations in Guangzhou, and Guangzhou-based EHang Intelligent Technology has been selected to participate in a Parisian urban air mobility project. 

Educational partnerships between Sun Yat-Sen University and Jean Moulin Lyon 3 University, and the establishment of the Nuclear Engineering Department of Sun Yat-sen University (IFCEN) with the support of French power company EDF, have further strengthened ties between the two countries.

Cultural exchange has also been an important aspect of the relationship. The famous 'Flower Fair' of Guangzhou once extended all the way to Paris, as flowers were used as a means of communication and exchange between the two cities.

The significance of Macron's visit to Guangzhou cannot be underestimated, as it highlights the historical and cultural ties between China and France that have developed over the centuries. This visit is an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their economic and cultural ties and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's histories and cultures.

[Cover image courtesy of the French Embassy in China]

more news

Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Guangzhou

Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Guangzhou

Hop on for a treat!

16 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

16 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

The weekend starts now!

6 Awesome Street Food Markets in Shenzhen & Guangzhou

6 Awesome Street Food Markets in Shenzhen & Guangzhou

Street food for days!

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Stores in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Perfect for a rainy day in Guangzhou or Shenzhen.

WATCH: Empty Streets in Guangzhou as Infections Remain High

This town, is nothing but a ghost town.

A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

A selection of great things to do in the GBA!

197 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Halts COVID Testing

The saga continues...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

This Day in History: The Battle of Muddy Flat

18 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Join Chinese Super League Team Shanghai Port's Bats Fan Club

Still Need to Wear a Mask? China’s CDC Issues Latest Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shenzhen to See Heavy Cross Border Traffic in Coming Days

Shenzhen to See Heavy Cross Border Traffic in Coming Days

4 Dead in Mysterious Zhangjiajie 'Cliff Jump' Suicide

4 Dead in Mysterious Zhangjiajie 'Cliff Jump' Suicide

Why Guangzhou? Understanding Macron's Visit to South China

Why Guangzhou? Understanding Macron's Visit to South China

12 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

12 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Shenzhen

Your Last-Minute Easter Guide in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives