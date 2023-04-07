12 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Zhuhai

Jazzy Easter weekend in Zhuhai – with Guangzhou Soul Project

Enjoy two jazz nights on April 7 and 8, performed by Guangzhou Soul Project, led by "swinging diplomat" Martin Fleischer, under the motto "Roll over Beethoven". The two concerts will happen in different locations, and both have their own distinguished charm.

In the daytime, you can relax at the beach, visit attractions in Zhuhai city, the spectacular Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean World, or even take a cruise on a sailing yacht.



Jazz times and venues:



Fri. April 7, 8.30pm-10pm – Museum Night/ 3000 Antique House

Sat. April 8, 8.30pm-10pm - Ancient Ancestral Hall / Golden Jazz Club

Free entrance!

Huizhou



Segue Music Fest

Enjoy five international DJs & live performance and chill out!

Ticket Include:

Event admission

Music area access.

Free use of tables and chairs.

*VIP tents must be Reserved.

BBQ Dinner 1 Complimentary welcome drink.

Access to food & drink vendors throughout the event.

Sat. April 9, 2pm - 2am

Huizhou Daya Bay Trail Ecological Park

Huishen Coastal Highway North, Huiyang District, Huizhou City

Dongguan

Get Martin's Easter Brunch Tickets!

April 9th is Easter, it is one of the most important festivals in Germany. To celebrate Easter, Martin's holds a special Easter Brunch Buffet.

Advance tickets are available until 14:00 on Sat. April 8.

Sun. April 9, 10:30-12:00 noon

Martin's, Shop A07, the first House of New Century Haoyuan, No. 168, South Dongcheng Road, Dongcheng District

Macau

Easter Adventure・The Secret Mission

This Easter Holiday, bring your beloved little ones and join our "Easter Adventure・The Secret Mission" themed activities. Enjoy a festive celebration with game challenges, workshops, face painting and photo ops. Those who complete designated missions will be rewarded with an exquisite gift set!

Activities: Face Painting and Photo Ops, Game Challenges, Workshops, Kid’s Indoor Play Area

April 8-9, 14:00-19:00 (Last admission 18:30)

Legend Square, Macau Fisherman's Wharf

Guangzhou

The Cure in Orange

The Cure's "…in Orange" is a concert film that captures the band during their commercial ascent in the mid-80s and remains a fan favourite to this day, despite being frustratingly out-of-print. Directed by the band's long-time videographer, Tim Pope, it was filmed at the Théâtre Antique d'Orange in the French countryside in August 1986 and released in November 1987. The two-hour run time draws from the band’s whole back catalogue to that point, showcasing the bulk of "The Head on The Door" album (released the year before) as well as extensive reworkings of their earlier material. Dreamy and delirious, it is a fascinating snapshot of a band who were now comfortable balancing ecstatic pop and post-punk miserabilism with zen-like ease.



This Saturday afternoon, Guangzhou's Triple Rooster café will screen "The Cure in Orange", taken from a high-quality VHS-to-digital transfer. As a warm-up to the screening, DJ Simon B will be playing a selection of classic/indie/alternative/shoegaze/dream pop

Sat. April 8, 14:00 - 16;00

Triple Rooster, No. 36, Si Bei Tong Jin Rd, Dongshankou, Yuexiu District

The Happy Monk Pool Tournament Doubles Match

American snooker fans, check this out! The Happy Monk registration for doubles US pool tennis is hot! Are you ready to play ball with the other guys? Come and sign up for the contest, and the winner will get a prize worth 800 yuan!



It will be an exciting and fun afternoon with good food, good wine and some friends to enjoy the games!

The entry fee includes:

· Choose two drinks from a variety of drinks (Guinness, Whisky Cola, Apero Ice Wine, James Tonic, Manna, Vodka soda, sparkling water)

· European appetizers three in a row/Chipotle Nachos/Spanish smoked tomato sauce with French fries optional

Competition entry fee: CNY 168

Date: 2.30pm on Saturday, April 8, until the end of the competition

The Happy Monk Party Pier, first floor

Spring Wonderland

'Spring WONDERLAND' is led by the core team of AURORA, 'Believe in Electric Sound', and will be presented at the first season of the 'Four Seasons Wonderland Plan' music festival in 2023! About electronic music parties/costume parties/camping barbecues/lakeside picnics/art markets/psychedelic installations. In the spring, when the jungle is full of vitality, "Alice in Wonderland" hidden in the outdoor dense forest has constantly emerged.

Sat. April 8, 17:00 - 18:00

Pricing: Early bird ¥50; Presale ¥80; At door ¥100

City Escape, Yingzhou Ecological Park in Haizhu District

Shenzhen

Easter Pig-in-the-Box at G&D

This Easter Saturday, starting at 7.30pm, George & Dragon will be serving up its famous mouth-watering, slow-roasted whole pig.

Accompanied by a hearty spread of Mashed Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Fried Mushroom and Onion, Salad Corn-on-the-Cob, Spicy Soy sauce and Gravy, this feast will keep you stuffed all through Easter Sunday! There are few things in life as rewarding as stuffing your face full of delicious pork for only RMB 138 per person!

Sat. April 8, 7.30pm - late

George & Dragon, Shop 20-29, Taizi Lu, Sea World, Shekou, Nanshan District

Shenzhen Open Air Festival

Shenzhen Open Air Festival is the first big festival of this type in Shenzhen in post COVID era!

This glamping festival is broth to you by Brass House, Favela, Drip Lab and partners!

We love music festivals as much as you do, and Shenzhen Open Air Festival is dedicated to the celebration of diversity and has the goal to cover the scene, experience, and bring the best from the local DJ.

So, get ready, gear up and see you down the nomad road in Longgang Hills!

Step up & dress up:

Pull off a hot new you with your best festival outwear, and come celebrate the alfresco.

Let's eat, drink, dance and be open!

Ticket includes one complimentary drink and bus ride to the festival from SZ downtown and back (need to be pre-registered)

Sat. April 8, 12pm - 12am

Yue Ye Camping, 140 meters northwest of Gankeng Ramp and Gankeng Cross gate, Longgang District

Garden Hours

THE HOURS returns in the spring of 2023, and this year's first event will be held from Saturday afternoon to evening on April 8 at the terrace of Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, the center of Shenzhen.

Garden Hours will be two different scenes during the day and evening. From 3pm to 9pm. It will be on an outdoor terrace, with a beautiful sunset and special easy-dancing electronic music. Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen offers a variety of choice of snacks; From 9pm to 1am, you will enter the indoor panoramic Star Restaurant Glass House, also located on the sixth-floor terrace. The music will be more rhythmic and groovy.

Sat. April 8, 3pm-late

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, 138 Fuhua San Lu, by Yitian Lu, Futian District

Hip Hop Easter Party

The traditional Easter egg game is already boring. Let's add a HIP-HOP beat! Dancing, Rap, and the coolest sound effects, all at our Hip Hop Easter Party!

Bring your bunny on the day and get a free drink!

Sat. April 8

CIC Vintage Store, G&G Creative Community Backstreet, No.9 Liyuan Road, Nanshan District

Sunday Screening: 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song'

Sunday screening at Roots House on the second and fourth Sundays of each month.

This Sunday, April 9:

"A quiet artist created a song that can be heard all over the world.

A thorough and respectful documentary"

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

(USA, 2021)

(1 hours and 55 minutes)

Every Sunday, from April 9 until April 23, 15:00

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan District