11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang Village May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the two retreats is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!



In the surrounding mountain, you’ll dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.



If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.



8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp



Tibet is synonymous with mystery and wonder. Many call it “the last pure land on the blue planet.”

This Tibet itinerary is popular among the first-timers, as almost all the main attractions are been included: The Potala Palace, Sera Monastery, Yamdroktso and even Mount Everest.

Open the 'cage' and fly; go to Tibet to purify your soul! Once experienced, forever missed.

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

Anji Mountains Caojiawu Village Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai are going back to their favorite retreat spot, the Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, with the most people attending, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

8-Day Classic Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan





If you are curious about Xinjiang, this eight day classic itinerary, starting from Kashgar, passing by Taxkorgan, and ending up in Turpan, is an exceelent was to explore the wider area.

You will see numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

7-Day Yunnan Highlights Tour: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Anji Mountains Into the Wild Feminine Retreat



A weekend in the mountains with Yoga for Life to embark on a journey of reclaiming your wild feminine spirit, sisterhood and embracing your womanhood.

Storytelling, journaling, eating wholesome meals, laughing, practicing yoga and meditation. During this retreat we connect with ourselves, our bodies and each other in a raw, authentic and intentional way!

This retreat is an invitation to explore yourself as a woman – your desires, fears, challenges, body, mind, spirit, power – while being immersed in nature.



7-Days Silk Road: Qinghai Lake, Rainbow Mountains & Mogao Caves



If you want to walk through the western region but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road; after a thousand years, almost all the key cities have been linked by this ancient trade route.



There are numerous treasures on the road, no matter what you are interested in; natural scenery or cultural heritages, this route won’t let you down.

You will see both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art from oasis to desert. Buddhist temples, oasis lakes, Yadan landscapes, the Great Wall, Buddhist grottoes and more.

On this tour you will visit Mati Temple and then walk through the Pingshanhu Canyon to see the splendid Danxia landscapes.

Enjoy the beautiful sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, and explore the western end of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan Pass. Experience sand sliding at Echoing Sand Mountain, then immerse yourself in the splendid UNESCO world heritage site Mogao Grottoes.

Spend a night in a Kaoshan Yurt, and enjoy the sunrise in the morning and the starry sky in the evening!

5-Day Dreamlike Enshi Walking Tour



Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei Province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon.

This five-day Enshi tour will take in the breathtaking canyons, experience exciting boating and explore mysterious caves, all the while appreciating ethnic architecture and local customs.

Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

6-Day Ancient Xi'an & Pingyao Tour





Welcome to Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province. One of the important birthplaces of Chinese civilization, and the beginning of the Silk Road, it was designated a World Historic City by UNESCO in 1981, and is home to the Terracotta Warriors, one of the greatest discoveries in the history of world archaeology.

During this six-day tour, you will not only visit Xi'an, but also Pingyao Ancient Town, in the best preserved ancient county in China, a prominent example of a Chinese Han city in the Ming and Qing Dynasties.

The trip also takes in Mount Hua, a holy mountain of the Chinese nation, as well as Zhangbi Ancient Castle, an ancient castle that integrates military, residential, production and religious activities.

