Shenzhen to See Heavy Cross Border Traffic in Coming Days

By Billy Jiang, April 7, 2023

With the return of Hong Kong and Macao residents for ancestral worship, an increase in mainland residents traveling to Hong Kong and Macao, and a continuous rise in foreign visitors entering the country, Shenzhen's border ports are expected to see a significant increase in traffic this week.

According to reports from Shenzhen General Station of Immigration Inspection, the number of inbound and outbound passengers at various ports in Shenzhen during the Qingming and Hong Kong Easter holidays is expected to exceed 700,000 some days, with average daily traffic of around 600,000 passengers. 

Ports such as Luohu, Futian, Shenzhen Bay, Liantang, and the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will continue to experience high traffic volume in both directions, with peak traffic periods concentrated from 8.30am to 11.30am and 3pm to 6.30pm.

Hong Kong Immigration Department estimated a total of around 9.03 million travelers will enter or depart Hong Kong during the Qingming and Easter festive period from April 1 to 10, of whom 7.54 million will pass through land boundary control points.

Last week, a That's editor returned from Hong Kong to Guangzhou and noticed a significant increase in traffic, resulting in slow passport and customs checks.

For travelers who have planned to spend the Easter weekend in Hong Kong, here are a few tips:

  • Check your entry and exit documents and those of your traveling companions before departure

  • Pay attention and take care of elderly or young traveling companions

  • Pay attention and secure personal luggage and belongings

  • Set aside plenty of time for immigration and customs procedures

What is your recent experience crossing the border between Chinese mainland and Hong Kong? Let us know in the comments or follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover Photo by Airam Dato-on on Unsplash]


Travel Immigration Shenzhen

