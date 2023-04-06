  1. home
WATCH: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Hotpot Restaurant in North China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 6, 2023

Security camera footage released on March 28, 2023 shows a mass brawl inside a hotpot restaurant in Shenyang, provincial capital of Liaoning Province in Northeast China. 

Watch the footage below: 


The incident occurred in a malatang, or ‘spicy hotpot’ restaurant, as customers were queueing up to pay for their food. 

It appears that in the events leading up to the physical confrontation, one group of customers was becoming impatient with what they considered to be slow service. 

A verbal argument ensued between two female customers, following which a male customer hit one of the female customers over the head. 

Police in China are never shy of reminding the public about the legal consequences of causing injury to others as a result of fighting. 

Here’s what to expect, as published by police in Hubei Province: 

For those who cause 'very light' injuries to others…

… expect 5-15 days imprisonment, fine of RMB500-1,000 and requirement to pay compensation to the injured party (includes medical fees, loss of income, etc.)

For those who cause 'light' injuries to others…

… expect up to three years imprisonment and requirement to pay compensation to the injured party (includes medical fees, loss of income, etc.)

For those who cause 'serious' injuries to others…

… expect up to 3-10 years imprisonment, life imprisonment or death penalty, depending on the case; as well as requirement to pay compensation to the injured party (includes medical fees, loss of income for individual and for family members, etc.)

Hospital or Prison?

It’s like that well-known saying goes: 

“打输住院，打赢坐牢。”

“Da shu zhu yuan, da ying zuo lao.”

"Lose a fight and you go to hospital, win a fight and you go to prison." 

[Cover image screengrab via SINA News]

