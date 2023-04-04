16 Egg-ceptional Easter Eggstravaganzas in Shanghai

Egg-ceptional Easter Brunch @ Portman's

Head on over to Portman's restaurant at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai this Sunday, April 9, from 12-3pm for an Easter Brunch Buffet feast.

The buffet is a feast for the whole family, with an expansive menu including soups and salads; Chinese and Western hot and cold starters; seafood chilled on ice; smoked fish, cold cuts and cheeses; live carving stations, a risotto station; and a dessert selection.

Click the link below to see the full buffet menu on offer...

There will also be complimentary kids activities, like an egg-cellent Easer egg hunt, egg painting and crystal ball making!

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their East Brunch Buffet:



Easter Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB498 (originally RMB598)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB598 (originally RMB698)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët and Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB698 (originally RMB798)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 3-5 years old: RMB128 (originally RMB128)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB258 (originally RMB299)

Scan the QR below to take advantage of this reader discount:

Sun Apr 9, 12-3pm; RMB128-698.

Portman's, 1/F, The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路.

Awesome Easter Brunch @ Conrad Shanghai

Awesome Kid's Club Easter Brunch is finally back and at a new venue, the beautiful Conrad Shanghai!

It's going to be an afternoon of fun in the sun with incredible food, free flow drinks for the adults and fun games and activities for the kids...

Easter Egg Hunting

Kung Fu Demonstrations

Bubble & Magic Shows

Easter Baking

Kid Friendly Music

Scooter Activities

Egg Races

Nail & Face Painting

Prizes

Arts & Crafts

And Lots More!

Bring your friends, family and all your loved ones and make a day out of it!

Scan the QR code on the poster above for more information on reserving a spot.



Sun Apr 9, 12-3pm; RMB950 for 2 adults, RMB150 per child aged 3+, kids 3 and under free.

Conrad Shanghai, 789 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Xizang Zhong Lu 南京东路789号, 近西藏中路.

Freshly Baked Hot Cross Buns @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Is it really Easter without a Hot Cross Bun or six? No. No it is not.

Order yours now and pick them up freshly baked by D.O.C. at the weekend.

Order now, pick up dates Apr 7-9; RMB88-280.



D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet @ Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf is doing an Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet, with a family friendly atmosphere and plenty of kids activities, from and egg hunt to kids mini golf to a craft station.

Topgolf's Easter specials include Creamy Salted Ham with Egg & Fish Roe, Smoked Salmon, Spinach with Poach Eggs and more... plus there's a selection of BBQ main courses on offer too!

Scan the QR code on the flyer for a presale price of RMB148 for adults, and add free flow for RMB188, with bottomless Prosecco and Apple Cider Mimosas in the offing. It's RMB94 for kids aged 6-12, while kids under 6 are free!



Sun Apr 9, 11.30am-3pm; RMB94-188.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Easter Egg Hunting @ Elements

To celebrate the joy of Easter Sunday with your family and friends at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai on April 9, Elements will be offering a delectable buffet featuring traditional Easter fare, a wide array of seafood, a generous salad bar, a dessert station and much more.

Kids will have a fantastic time with a magician show during brunch and Easter egg hunting in the Terrace Garden, with the highest-scoring hunters earning surprise gifts!



Scan the QR code on the poster above to reserve your spot now, and enjoy a WeChat Mall price of RMB398 per adult and RMB208 per child.

Sun Apr 9, 12-2.30pm; RMB208-428.

Elements, 1/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店1楼, 近东园路.

Easter Weekend @ Tomatito

Calling all Sexy Amigos in Shanghai! Join Tomatito for some Easter Weekend fun. They’ve got a set menu with seven delicious tapas (check it out above), plus an Easter egg hunt for all the kids.

Sat & Sun Apr 8 & 9, from 11.30am; RMB288 per person.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F, Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Portuguese Easter Brunch @ Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood

Indulge in an Iberian Easter at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood with Seared Lamb Loin with Roasted Potatoes and Grilled Greens for just RMB88 on the Saturday and Sunday, and throw in free flow for RMB198.

Sat & Sun Apr 8 & 9, 12-4pm; RMB88.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Easter Brunch @ Cages Jing'an



It’s a day for celebration and time with family, and Cages warmly invite you to spend your Easter Sunday with them!

They will roll out an extended Easter Buffet complete with carving station with Maple Glazed Ham, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie, Ground Beef & Mushroom Parmentier, Cacio e Pepe Mac ‘n Cheese and Turkey Gumbo, along with all of their usual brunch staples.

What’s more, they will have cookie decorating stations, and goodie bags for the kids. Most importantly, they will have their giant bouncy castle out for the kids to burn off that Easter candy sugar rush!



Adults price is RMB228, children from 1.1 to 1.4 meters tall are RMB98 – under that, and they eat for free!

Scan the QR code on the poster aboe to pre-book and secure your spot.



Sun Apr 9, 11am-2pm; RMB98-228.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Happy Easter @ Geneva

Head on over to Geneva where it si free entrance, with two egg hunting sessiond from 12-1pm and 5-6pm, as well as egg decorating and plenty more to keep the kids entertained.



Sun Apr 9, 12-2.30pm; Free Entrance.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Celebrate Easter @ Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai



This Easter, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai is offering a range of festive activities for guests lunching at any of the restaurants in the hotel, including Easter egg hunting, face painting, taking photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

1515 Bloom Bar

When? April 8 & 9, 12-2pm

What? Egg Painting, Face Painting, Taking Photos with Easter Bunny

Address: Level 4, 1218 Middle Yan'an Road, Jing An Kerry Centre, West Nanjing Road, Shanghai

Calypso Restaurant & Lounge



When? April 8 & 9, 12.30-1.30pm

What? Easter Egg Hunt for Unexpected Surprises!

Join the Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai to celebrate this festival and share the enchantment in this hopeful season filled with the warm spring sunshine. Call (86 21) 2203 8889 to book your spot now.

Sat & Sun Apr 8 & 9.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 近铜仁路.

Easter Roast Lamb @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends, and in honor of Easter they are doing an Easter Roast Lamb for RMB168 during both their brunch and dinner service, both Saturday and Sunday. You can also add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Sat & Sun Apr 8 & 9, Roast Lamb during brunch and dinner.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Easter Day Special @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Celebrate Easter at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, where they have prepared an array of Easter themed delights.

At the Grand Brasserie, an Easter themed brunch is waiting for guests to enjoy. If you are in the mood for some sweets, Peacock Alley is ready with some delicious desserts for this special day. At the Long Bar, three themed cocktails await you, paired with two special Easter-esque sides.

With playful bunny decorations and elegant Easter egg desserts, the Waldorf Astoria on the Bund is ready to celebrate this joyous occasion together with you.



On Friday and Saturday night, come to enjoy Waldorf Astoria’s first gourmet Seafood Market buffet. Guests can choose from tanks of live seafood that is then cooked to their preference using five different French cooking techniques.

Fri-Sun Apr 7-9; RMB798 per person for Waldorf Astoria brunch.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

Easter Market @ Ambassy



Ambassy Easter Market will deliver just about everything you want in a shoppers emporium: street foods from all over the world, artisan foods to enjoy at home, fine wine and spirits, arts and crafts for your kids, your pets, your home, and for you.

There will also be live music by Alven, while guest artist Li Xionggang will demonstrate his unique craft of turning aluminium cans into works of art.

Sun Apr 9, 11am-5pm; Free.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Easter Jazz Brunch @ Cotton's



Enjoy Easter Brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or heated garden, and enjoy three hours Beer Free Flow for RMB168, or go classy with Wine, Aperol or Sparkling for RMB268. There will be eggs hidden around the garden and plenty of fun things for the kids to do.

And that's not all...

Mama Nai, a roots-based trio formed in Guangzhou, China, plays music featuring elements of Blues, Country, Rock, and Jazz. Original compositions are featured along with some of their favorite songs by artists, with an eye and ear towards improvisation and elements of musical surprise. Featuring Chris Martin on guitar and vocals, and Tony Bott on keys and vocals, they look to play music that best represents the 'Americana' sound and spirit.

Sun Apr 9, 11am-4pm, Jazz 1-4pm; Free Entry.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Easter Buffet Brunch @ YICAFE



Celebrate Easter in style with an indulgent buffet brunch at YICAFE, the ideal spot to gather with loved ones for a memorable holiday feast.

This year, their chefs have outdone themselves, preparing a sumptuous array of Easter-themed dishes, from savory glazed ham and roasted lamb to fresh seafood and delicious pastries.

Guests of all ages will delight in the festive atmosphere, complete with colorful decorations and festive music.

Don't miss this opportunity to treat yourself and your family to a brunch that is sure to please every palate. Reserve your spot today for a memorable Easter celebration at YICAFE.

Sun Apr 9, 12-3pm; RMB418++ per person.

YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 2/F, Tower 2, 33 Fu Cheng Lu, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 地址 富城路33号, 近陆家嘴环路.

Orthodox Easter @ Yugo Bar & Grill



This year, on April 16, the Orthodox world celebrates Easter!

The different date for Orthodox Easter comes from following the Julian calendar, which differs from the Gregorian calendar used by most Western countries and Christian denominations.



Since they could not celebrate it last year, Yugo are very happy to continue the tradition and organize a family and friends day Easter celebration... and everyone is invited!

Expect a nice and chilled afternoon with lots of food and drink. A special Easter set menu will be available and free flow options on house drinks.



As you might know, Easter egg decorating is one of the traditions their people truly love and pay great attention to. In the past the eggs were colored and decorated on Holy Thursday, but nowadays this is usually done on Good Friday.

They will choose the the most beautiful egg of Yugo Easter 2023, so come with a few eggs of your own design and see which one is the most beautiful. The winner will get an RMB300 voucher!



Yugo will also organize an egg battle – it's called Easter egg war or egg tapping. In an Easter egg war, the winner is the person whose egg doesn't crack, with the winner of each battle getting to keep the opponents egg as a prize.

The final winner will also receive a bottle of Vinjak and a title of First Yaye. The egg tapping tradition is something all the kids love and so do the grownups!

So, bring your own egg or use one of Yugo's, and let’s see what happens. Keep in mind though, that the judges will make you eat your egg at the end so as to prove that it’s a real one.



Service starts at 12 midday!



Sun Apr 16, from 12pm.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

