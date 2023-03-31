Want to Take Part in This Fun-Filled Family Festival?

After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This years theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters next to Green City Sports Leisure Center and Carrefour Supermarket, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.



















Want to Join This Year's Fun?

Whether you're a...

Restaurant



Food delivery service

Talented chef

Sports company

Host of family-friendly games

AI robot experience

Healthcare provider

Relocation service

Toy seller

Creative artist

Local artisan or entrepreneur



Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

For more information please contact us by email on christycai@t hatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below: