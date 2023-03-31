  1. home
10 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

By Sponsored, March 31, 2023

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar

WeChat-Image_20230331104743.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang Village May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

WeChat-Image_20230331124840.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats. 

Home for the two retreats is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the surrounding mountain, you’ll dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Classic Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan

WeChat-Image_20230331114630.jpg
Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you are curious about Xinjiang, this is an eight day classic itinerary for you to explore the wide area, starting from Kashgar and ending up with Turpan, passing by Taxkorgan.

You will see numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

WeChat-Image_20230331104748.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories. 

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Anji Mountains Caojiawu Village Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat

WeChat-Image_20230331140117.jpg
Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai are going back to their favorite retreat spot, the Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, with the most people attending, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Cambodia Highlights: Angkor Wat, Tonle Sap Lake & Phnom Kulen National Park

WeChat-Image_20230331114634.jpg

On this five-day Cambodia highlight tour, explore the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat, the pinnacle of classical Khmer architecture. 

Travel to Tonle Sap Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia, known by the Cambodian people as the 'Lake of Life.'

And visit Phnom Kulen National Park, a place of Buddhist pilgramage full of statues and carvings, natural waterfalls and caves, cool streams, shady meadows, blossoming flowers, dancing butterflies and ancient trees.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Highlights Tour: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La

WeChat-Image_20230331104752.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

WeChat-Image_20230331114642.jpg
Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Tibet is synonymous with mystery and wonder. Many call it “the last pure land on the blue planet.”

This Tibet itinerary is popular among the first-timers, as almost all the main attractions are been included: The Potala Palace, Sera Monastery, Yamdroktso and even Mount Everest.

Open the 'cage' and fly; go to Tibet to purify your soul! Once experienced, forever missed.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Shanxi Highlights Tour: Pingyao, Datong & Mount Wutai

WeChat-Image_20230331104756.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Shanxi is a mysterious place full of history, culture, religion, tradition and more, and this five-day tour is designed to take in all the major and memorable highlights.

Starting from Datong, you will visit three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Yungang Grottoes in Datong, the Ancient City of Pingyao, and sacred Mount Wutai.

You will also be treated to the incredible Hanging Temple, Qiao Family Residential Compounds, the enduring Shanhua Temple, and enchanting Nine Dragon Screen Wall.

Get ready to encounter a series of wonders that have stood the test of time.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu

WeChat-Image_20230331114646.jpg
Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend eight days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious arts, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down no matter what you want to experience in a trip. 

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Silk Road Travel]

China Travel Deals

