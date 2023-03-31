  1. home
Beijing University Responds to 'Lewd Student Yoga Photos'

By Alistair Baker-Brian, March 31, 2023

A university in Beijing has taken action against a member of staff following the posting of ‘inappropriate photos’ which showed university students taking part in a yoga class. 

Beijing Language and Culture University issued a statement on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in which they confirmed that the member of staff in question – who works at the university as a teacher and in administration – has been temporarily suspended. 

It stated that the male member of staff photographed students taking part in a yoga class and then shared the photos in a group chat. 

He also shared lewd comments about the yoga students’ buttocks in the same group chat, which included more than 300 members. 

47581680151223_.pic.jpg

A screenshot showing messages from the group chat in which a photo and lewd comments were shared. Image via Weibo/@paingod

The statement added that Beijing Language and Culture University was committed to protecting students’ rights and interests, and that all action was being taken in accordance with the rules of the university and the law.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

