33 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

¥188 Free Flow @ The Ritz Bar & Lounge





Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

One of Shanghai’s most beloved places to meet, The Ritz Bar & Lounge recently rolled out a Japanese-inspired snack menu to be enjoyed daily from late afternoon into evening.

Served in mid-size portions, diners can enjoy a wide variety of Japanese delights by Sous Chef Felix Liu, who has worked in established Japanese restaurants for more than 10 years.



Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

And you can enjoy that with Two-Hours Free Flow at the Ritz Bar & Lounge for just RMB188, including House Sparkling Wine, Red & White Wine, Tsingtao Beer, Draft Beer and Cocktails.

Daily, 5.30-10.30pm; RMB188.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Thursday



Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar

Get ready for the ultimate comedy challenge! Yugo Bar invite you to take the stage and show off your comedic chops at their comedy night.

You'll have 60 seconds to impress the audience with your best jokes, one-liners, and stories. But the fun doesn't stop there; after your set, you'll have another shot at being funny in a hilarious and entertaining interview with their senior comedians.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time performer, this is your chance to showcase your talents in front of a live audience.



So come on out and join Yugo for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and good times. Who knows, you might even discover your inner comedian and become the next big thing in comedy.

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite

Enjoy a hot, sizzling Fuego Latino party every Thursday at La Suite. Warm it up before the weekend and enjoy tasty cocktails all night long along with salsa moves!

Every Thu, 9pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday



Charity Quiz @ El Santo



There is only one thing better than testing the old gray matter, and that is testing the old gray matter for a great cause. So great news: there is a charity fundraiser quiz at El Santo to raise money for a child's heart surgery this Friday.

READ MORE: Karen Carrington on Heart to Heart and Saving Lives Since 2005

Entry is RMB50 a head, with 100% of that fee (and any further donations – go on, dig deep) going towards sponsoring a child for heart surgery.

Those lovely people at El Santo are also offering up fantastic prizes for the clever clogs that do best. But the real prize will be the money raised towards saving a life.

Fri Mar 31, 7.30pm; RMB50 per quizzer.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Karaoke Night @ Abbey Road



Friday night is Karaoke Night at Abbey Road. Head on down to bust out your inner Adele.



Every Fri, from 8.30pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl





Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Fri Mar 31, 9.30pm doors,10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mickey Zhang @ Celia Academy



Mickey Zhang (Zhang Ran) is a godfather of Chinese dance music. His massive 23 year career spans producing, soundtracking and numerous album releases. Taken together, he has become an ambassador for China’s burgeoning electronic music scene. Don’t miss him Friday day night at Celia academy.

Fri Mar 31, 11pm-Late; RMB120, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Discoteka @ Yugo Bar & Grill



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar is a Discoteka: Disco House / Nu Disco special with music from Stefano. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Mar 24, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.







Friday & Saturday



Night Owl @ La Suite

Calling out the Night Owls for this weekend. La Suite are partying all weekend long to the hottest tunes in town! It is free entry before 11pm with drinks and canapes, then RMB100 after which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat, Mar 31 & Apr 1, 9pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Market

Shanghai's favorite foodies market is back again with lots of artisan foods, including Wheat Awake sourdough bread, wild honeys, and a variety of hand-crafted condiments.

Plan to have a bite to eat from an international selection of street foods, desserts, and beverages, and chill with friends in the secret garden-like atmosphere.

As always you'll find a fine selection of exquisite crafts, fashion and lifestyle products to admire and maybe even take home.

Sat Apr 1, 11am-6pm.

Jiashan Market, Lane 550, Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Shaoxing Lu 陕西南路550弄, 近绍兴路.

The Curator's Cut: Mors Certa @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Curator's Cut is an immersive drama where the audience is involved in the decisions the characters make on stage. Every scene, every action will have potentially drastic consequences on the story as it unfolds. Audience members are advised to prepare themselves for dark themes and situations. Head along for the latest show, Mors Certa.

Sat Apr 1, 8pm; RMB100 presale, RMB120 on the door.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The Trio of Three @ Abbey Road



Enjoy some live music at Abbey Road this Saturday, with The Trio of Three on from 8pm and entry absolutely free.



Sat Apr 1, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

AFTER DARK @ The Shanghai EDITION

Experience the ultimate sensory overload as you step into the world of heart-pumping beats and a night of unbridled energy... 6 DJs will take you on an epic house-techno journey throughout this amazing night.

A 5-star dancefloor experience with mind-blowing sound, visuals and lights. Expect nothing but the best music for the best crowd and dance the night away. Join the darker side of life and stay connected!

DJ Line Up: Mansun Lui, Roni Mecedo, DJ Kougar, Flowfire, Han Sen, Ian G.

Sat Apr 1, 9pm-Late.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester @ The Pearl

It has been five years since the world lost the immense talent of Chester Bennington. For this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Sat Apr 1, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

House of Babylon @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for House of Babylon, a night of awesome house and deep house music with cool drinks and hot summer vibes. DJ lineup is Goga and Tom William.

Sat Apr 1, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Apr 1, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

MAD House @ Celia Academy



Calvin Z is coming back to Celia with his newest concept MAD House - mainly focused on tech house and progressive house music. The massive lineup ahead includes Calvin Z, Doggy, Mao Mao and Yorky. The night is dedicated to all electronic music lovers to create new unforgettable moments.

Sat Apr 1, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Sunday

Smokin' Hog Pop-Up Sunday BBQ Brunch @ Lounge by Topgolf

This Sunday from 8am, Lounge by Topgolf is hosting the WrestleMania 39 Official Viewing Party! WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest event and, as usual, Lounge by Topgolf’s six screens will ensure your best viewing experience. Enjoy American breakfast with free flow coffee/tea/juice, have a try on WWE’s 2K video game, and participate and win WWE gifts in Lounge by Topgolf’s sports entertainment games!

Sun Apr 2, from 8am.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Spring Jazz Duo @ Cotton's



Enjoy an afternoon of spring jazz in the afternoon sun this Sunday in the beautiful Cotton's garden, with French, Latin and Eastern European vibes.

Sun Apr 2, 1-4pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Anniversary Party @ Shanghai Love



Shanghai Love is celebrating surviving one of the most stressful first 12 months a restaurant ever went through with a big ol' party.

Sun Apr 2, 3pm-Late.

Shanghai Love, 221 Maoming Bei Lu, by Weihai Lu 茂名北路221号，近威海路.

Deep Shiha Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Every Sunday at Yugo Bar & Grill is Deep Shiha Night, with shisha buy-one-get-one until midnight, two hours free flow just RMB188 and music by Stefano.

Every Sun, 9pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Monday



Free Games @ Cages



Cages is making all games free each Monday from now through April when you purchase any food item. Head on down to play at either Jing’an or Huangpu locations.

Every Mon, from 11am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Monday Night Games @ Lounge by Topgolf



Every Monday, enjoy a whole night of gaming at Lounge by Topgolf for just one hour rental fee. What's not to love?

Every Mon, from 7pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tuesday



Imagine Dragons vs C***p*** @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers C***p***.

Tue Apr 4, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are RoboCop at 8pm and The Third Man at 10pm.





Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday

We Love Disney Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Sitcoms Quiz, taking place on the Wednesday rather than the usual Tuesday.

Entry is absolutely free, and are great prizes on offer. If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

Wed Apr 5, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ladies Night @ La Suite

La Suite Ladies Night is on every Wednesday, with the fairer sex enjoying complimentary drinks until midnight. For everyone else there are free canapes until 11pm. Some roll on up ladies and enjoy the mid of the week at La Suite!

Every Wed, 9pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.



Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; RMB48, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead



Apr 8: MET DREAM – Rooftop Opening @ The Bellagio

After three years, the legendary Shanghai rooftop party is back! The first rooftop event for the summer will bring the MET festival vibe to the The Bellagio and the hottest party in the city with spectacular views of the Bund. Music all day from sunset into the night view. Dress in floral, with color for a music festival. Together, keep the flames of Shanghai going!

Early birdt tickets are RMB88, including one drink, until Sunday, April 2, or three for RMB222. They'll be RMB148 presale or RMB188 on the door, so get yours now.

Sat Apr 8, 2-10pm, RMB88-188, includes one drink.

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai, 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路.

Apr 8: Tropicaliente @ Havana Bar



It’s time to rediscover the beauty of Havana and Latino magic right here in Shanghai. Nova Events debuts a new series of Latin parties called Tropicaliente at The Grand Kempinski Hotel. Party on the 30th floor with magnificent view of the Pearl TV Tower.

All the guests will be welcomed by tropical style garlands and hats. The four Latin DJ’s will heat up the night with an explosive music set of Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Afro Beats, Reggaeton, Latin Pop and Latin House all night long.

Sat Apr 8, 8pm-2am.



Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼.

Apr 15: Chi Fan for Charity Shanghai



One of the most significant city-wide charity events, Chi Fan For Charity is back!



On April 15, some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Bombana, Mr. & Mrs. Bund, New Wave by Da Vittorio, Frasca, Genesis Restaurant, ØSP and Bonica, are joining hands for the annual charity event.

The event also gathers the city’s most well-known personalities to be table hosts, who each invite nine friends to book seats at their tables.

After dinner, all guests and supporters will get exclusive access to the After Party, where they will dance and win raffle prizes.

This innovative twist on the standard dining concept makes CCFC night the talk around the city.



Founded in 2009, CFFC has organized events in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong in the past 14 years, raising over RMB8 million support 30+ charities and people in need.

