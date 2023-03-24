Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has resumed international airline services as of today, Sunday, March 26. Flight services to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan have also been resumed.

International flight services were suspended at the airport in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 control policies, with all international flights – as well as those to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan – moved to Pudong International Airport.

Eleven airlines are once again providing international flight services at Terminal 1 of Hongqiao Airport:



Shanghai Airlines

Air China

Japan Airlines

All Nippon Airways

Korean Air

Asiana Airlines

Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong Airlines

Air Macau

China Airlines

EVA Air

For those who prefer keeping life on track, high-speed rail routes between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and a number of cities on the Chinese mainland will operate as normal from April 1.

