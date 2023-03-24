  1. home
Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

By Ned Kelly, March 24, 2023

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has resumed international airline services as of today, Sunday, March 26. Flight services to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan have also been resumed.

International flight services were suspended at the airport in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 control policies, with all international flights – as well as those to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan – moved to Pudong International Airport. 

Eleven airlines are once again providing international flight services at Terminal 1 of Hongqiao Airport:

  • Shanghai Airlines

  • Air China

  • Japan Airlines

  • All Nippon Airways

  • Korean Air

  • Asiana Airlines

  • Cathay Pacific Airways

  • Hong Kong Airlines

  • Air Macau

  • China Airlines

  • EVA Air

For those who prefer keeping life on track, high-speed rail routes between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and a number of cities on the Chinese mainland will operate as normal from April 1.

READ MORE: THESE Cities in China Now Have Direct Trains to Hong Kong

[Cover image via Pixabay]

