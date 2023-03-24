10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for a May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the five-day retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the majestic mountain surroundings, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

8-Day Classic Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you are curious about Xinjiang, this is an eight day classic itinerary for you to explore the wide area, starting from Kashgar and ending up with Turpan, passing by Taxkorgan.

You will see numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village





Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai is going back to their favorite retreat spot, the Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!



Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, with the most people attending, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend eight days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious arts, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



6-Day North Xinjiang: Urumqi, Sayram Lake, Apricot Valley & Naraty





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Ili River Valley is a paradise on earth. When you ask anyone in Xinjiang where are the most beautiful places in northern Xinjiang, Ili River Valley is inveriably on the list.

It is a colorful world all year round, but spring is the best season for travelers to visit. You may have seen sakura blossoms or peach blossoms, but have you ever heard of apricot blossoms? Words cannot do justice to its beauty. Have a cup of tea and some dried apricot, then sit under apricot trees and enjoy the picturesque scenery.

Sayram Lake is another destination for the romantic; like tears dropped from the sky, the water is crystal clear and changes color each season. Have you ever heard 'Sayram Blue'? It is a kind of color scheme which you can only find in Sayram lake.

The whole trip starts from beautiful Heavenly Lake and ends with the vast Naraty grassland, where even your dreams will be full of the scents of grass and flowers!

If you want to explore more about the culture of Xinjiang, you can extend your tour by adding two more days for a tour of Turpan.

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu.

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Tibet is synonymous with mystery and wonder. Many call it “the last pure land on the blue planet.”

This Tibet itinerary is popular among the first-timers, as almost all the main attractions are been included: The Potala Palace, Sera Monastery, Yamdroktso and even Mount Everest.

Open the 'cage' and fly; go to Tibet to purify your soul! Once experienced, forever missed.

