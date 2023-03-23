  1. home
Wine Lovers Rejoice! Up to 30% OFF at Epermarket's Wine Fair!

By That's, March 23, 2023

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year again, Epermarket’s Annual Wine Fair!

Starting from today through April 1, get up to 30% OFF on an extensive range of the world's finest wines. With over 400 wines to choose from, be sure to stock up on many of your favorites. 

Whilst browsing, look out for the Epermarket ‘Exclusive’ wines, directly selected, imported and enjoyed by the team over at at Epermarket. These wines offer incredible value on unique bottles from France & Italy.

From Chianti to Sauvignon Blanc to Champagne and everything in between, Epermarket’s Wine Fair has something for everyone. Make sure you don't miss out on this fantastic deal! Santé!

Here's a sample of the great wine deals you can find at Epermarket right now...

Click here to purchase

Click here to purchase

Click here to purchase

Click here to purchase

Click here to purchase

Click here to purchase

Click here to purchase

Never Shopped Before?

Epermarket is your imported grocery expert that carefully selects products and brands you miss, from a place you can trust. ISO 9001 certified, they also routinely test their fresh products with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and Certification Company.

Choose from over 5,000 imported products at diverse price ranges and have them delivered directly to your doorstep. This also includes nationwide deliveries via third party services. They make grocery shopping even easier – and also your life!

A Little Something Extra

Try Epermarket today and get ¥30 off your order by entering the code EPERDEAL upon checkout and treat yourself to a little something extra.

And if you’ve never shopped with Epermarket before, join today and enjoy a free gift with your first order of over ¥190.

Should you have any queries, their Customer Service team is on hand to help. They are available daily from 8am-10pm on service@epermarket.com or 400-776-0776

Scan below to shop on their Mini-program

Or scan below to download their APP

Or simply visit www.epermarket.com

Happy Shopping!

Wine Lovers Rejoice! Up to 30% OFF at Epermarket's Wine Fair!

