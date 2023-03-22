30 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Wednesday

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Mar 22, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.



Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; RMB48, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Thursday



RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Mar 23, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar

Get ready for the ultimate comedy challenge! Yugo Bar invite you to take the stage and show off your comedic chops at their comedy night.

You'll have 60 seconds to impress the audience with your best jokes, one-liners, and stories. But the fun doesn't stop there; after your set, you'll have another shot at being funny in a hilarious and entertaining interview with their senior comedians.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time performer, this is your chance to showcase your talents in front of a live audience.



So come on out and join Yugo for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and good times. Who knows, you might even discover your inner comedian and become the next big thing in comedy.

Scan the QR codes on the posters above to book your... or sign up for a shot at performing!

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Mar 23, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday



Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Karaoke Night @ Abbey Road



Friday night is Karaoke Night at Abbey Road. Head on down to bust out your inner Adele.



Every Fri, from 8.30pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

MOVEMENT @ Celia Academy



Join the MOVEMENT as it arrives for Vol. 5 at Celia on Friday, March 24. Doors open at 11pm. Don’t miss the opportunity to free your mind, body and soul. All-new underground techno energy you’ve never experienced before. Keep an eye out for guest list and exclusive offers. Are you ready to join the MOVEMENT? Techno reborn in China!

Fri Mar 24, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

DJ Spade @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Spada will be on site to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Mar 24, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Discoteka @ Yugo Bar



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar is a Discoteka: Disco House special. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Mar 24, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday



Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of Freedom, Beauty, Truth and Love.

Here, the Bohemians rub elbows with Aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more, inspired by the major motion picture.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat & Sun Mar 24 & 25, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat & Sun Mar 24 & 25, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday



Saturday Market @ ANKEN Air

JS Markets will be at the elegant ANKEN Air on Saturday with a bedazzling array of hand crafts and artisan foods. Shop the colorful fashions for home and self, stock up on artisan pantry foods for family and pets, enjoy a bite from the international street food selections and a tipple from the bar.

Two guest artists will be visiting this week. Li Xionggang, 'Can Artist' and Shanghai’s first licensed street folk artist, upcycles old Coke cans into stunning art pieces. He will be displaying his work and demonstrating his unique craft.



Abbe Shushu, a dancer-musician, started his career in multicultural post-colonial Cameroon, before moving to France with the Cameroon National Ballet where he started his own dance company. He then relocated to China where he has enjoyed success as a choreographer and musician. He will stop by in the afternoon for an Interactive music/dance performance.



Sat Mar 25, 11am-5pm.

Anken Air, No. 181, Lane 465 Zhenning Lu, by Xinzha Lu 镇宁路465弄181号, 近新闸路.

Guest Bartender Nana Huang @ Havana Bar



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai has invited the master bartender Nana Huang to show her artistic creations at Havana Bar this Saturday.

Nana Huang is Brand Ambassador for Havana Club, representing a diverse portfolio of artisanal spirits. Based in Shanghai, she bartender at The Odd Couple of Asia’s 50 Best Bars fame.

On this special night, she will be presenting some of her favourite cocktails and other thirst-quenching concoctions to ignite your passions.

Sat Mar 25, 9pm-Midnight.



Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼.

Abbe Shushu @ Yugo Bar



Shanghai comes alive with music from Africa. Singers Abbe Shushu from Cameroon, JAC45 from Ghana, and Skinny OG from Cameroon/USA perform live alongside DJs Kyle B. and Dubshottas.

Bathed from a very young age in the multiculture of Cameroon's post colonial scene, Abbe Shushu's music music is a melting pot of the local Bikutsi and Makossa, the chanson française played on the radio by his father, and the wave of American music flooding the country in the 80s and 90s. His compositions mix the modern of gqom and amapiano with soul and funk for an afrobeat and afropop sound.



Sat Mar 25, 9pm-Late; RMB75 presale, RMB100 on the door.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

MET Burn @ SYSTEM

SYSTEM hosts the MET crew who are going Burning Man. Expect a desert rave with LED psychedelics and MET visuals.

Sat Mar 25, 9.30pm-Late; RMB128 presale, RMB168 on the door.

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Retro @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra where their DJs will be spinning the hottest vintage house and disco house tracks all night long, complete with funky bass lines, soulful melodies and catchy beats that will bring on the nostalgia and transport you back to another era. DJ lineup is Goga and Tom William.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Mar 25, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Techtrip @ Celia Academy



Introducing a groundbreaking event at Celia curated by none other than Fane - the ultimate destination for music lovers. This time around, they're bringing you a brand new concept that's all about tech house, a genre that has taken the music world by storm in recent years.

Although tech house has been around for a while, it hasn't received the recognition it deserves in Shanghai... until now. Celia is here to bring that tech vibe back on the dance floor, with the freshest and most cutting-edge tunes that will leave you absolutely mesmerized.



Fixer, Fane and Chewie will keep you grooving all night long.



So, what do you know about tech house? Whether you're a long-time fan or a curious newcomer, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in this incredible genre and discover its magic. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event - let's go!



Sat Mar 25, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Sunday

Smokin' Hog Pop-Up Sunday BBQ Brunch @ Lounge by Topgolf

This Sunday, pit-masters Smokin' Hog will be doing a pop-up BBQ brunch at Lounge by Topgolf. BBQ sets start at just RMB98 per person, which includes 100g of your choice of BBQ meat plus soft drink. There will also be multiple BBQ choices available at the carving station. The kids are also well taken care of, with a BBQ set priced at just RMB58 including pulled pork sliders and a glass of juice.

It's not brunch without a free flow option, and it is RMB188 for unlimited beer, wine, cocktails, Beast of the East Never Quit IPA, juice and soft drinks during brunch time. There will also be sangria and a large selection of wine by the glass for RMB50, Beast of the East Never Quit IPA at just RMB28 or RMB158 for a half dozen.

Scan the QR code on the poster to book you spot now!

Sun Mar 26, 11.30am-3pm.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.



All You Can Eat Oysters @ Chez JOJO

It is all you can eat oysters for just RMB378 at Chez JOJO this Sunday.

Sun, Mar 26, 12-3pm.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Dads, Brats & Brews @ Tacolicious



A day for the dads this Sunday at Tacolicious, with a BBQ from 3pm with skewers RMB50 and buy-one-get-one on beers. Bringing your brats is optional.

Sun, Mar 26, from 3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Monday

Free Games @ Cages



Cages is making all games free each Monday from now through April when you purchase any food item. Head on down to play at either Jing’an or Huangpu locations.

Every Mon, from 11am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Monday Night Games @ Lounge by Topgolf



Every Monday, enjoy a whole night of gaming at Lounge by Topgolf for just one hour rental fee. What's not to love?

Every Mon, from 7pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tuesday



We Love Superheroes Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Superheroes Quiz. Entry is absolutely free and there are great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos, Corona, house wine and frozen margaritas all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Mar 28, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are Russian Ark at 8pm and From Russia with Love at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead



Apr 15: Chi Fan for Charity Shanghai

One of the most significant city-wide charity events, Chi Fan For Charity is back!



On April 15, some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Bombana, Mr. & Mrs. Bund, New Wave by Da Vittorio, Frasca, Genesis Restaurant, ØSP and Bonica, are joining hands for the annual charity event.

The event also gathers the city’s most well-known personalities to be table hosts, who each invite nine friends to book seats at their tables.

After dinner, all guests and supporters will get exclusive access to the After Party, where they will dance and win raffle prizes.

This innovative twist on the standard dining concept makes CCFC night the talk around the city.



Founded in 2009, CFFC has organized events in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong in the past 14 years, raising over RMB8 million support 30+ charities and people in need.

Looking for More?



Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

