​Good Eats, Good Times & Good Causes at Chi Fan for Charity

Get ready to spread the love (and some cash) with Chi Fan for Charity in Shanghai on April 15!



This annual city-wide charity gala is all about bringing people together for a great cause. With a mission to make a difference where help is needed, Chi Fan for Charity combines friends, food and charity into one unforgettable night.



... now it's time to unveil part two!

These restaurants are the heart and soul of the Shanghai community, and you could be dining at one of them on the night of CFFC. Each restaurant generously donates a table for 10 and offers an exclusive set menu.



8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA



8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Shanghai has been awarded two Michelin Stars since 2017. It serves the finest Italian cuisine in an elegant ambience.

Chef Gabriele Delgrossi selects products from all over the world, delivering outstanding Italian delicacies to the Shanghai culinary scene.

Highlights include the homemade pastas, the delicate seafood dishes and the selection of high quality, imported meats.

Lounge by Topgolf



An entertainment landmark for foodies, cocktail lovers and activity seekers in Shanghai, Lounge by Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination perfect for hanging out with friends, enjoying happy hour with colleagues or planning a date night.

Featuring seven VIP Swing Suites that can accommodate six to 30 guests, it delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses, and proprietary Topgolf experiences.

Lounge by Topgolf menu has an international concept with pan-Asian influences curated and conceptualized by celebrity chef Danyi Gao and award-winning mixologist Colin Tait.



Genesis Restaurant

Genesis Restaurant presents a carefully balanced taste of Korean cuisine expressed through culinary creativity and diversity.

They have taken inspirations from Korean culture research institute and Michelin star restaurant, Onjium, and collaborated with Shanghai’s most prominent Korean Chef, Chef Tom Ryu, to introduce a new Korean culinary experience.



Highline

Highline brings a taste of California to Shanghai with vast, green city views; Hollywood bungalow architecture; eclectic music selection; and modern classic cuisine with an American flavor, making Highline a destination for lunch, brunch, dinner, and drinks.

Charbon



Charbon is the latest creation by renowned chef Paul Pairet. Featuring an open-fire grill and artisanal soft-served ice creams, Charbon offers mono-product-skewers cooked to perfection on a BBQ fueled by binchotan coal.

The menu also includes home-style 'mezze,' salads, and a few sides to complement the meal. And to top it off, freshly churned homemade soft-serve ice creams and sorbets are available in a variety of flavors.

Arrive with an empty stomach and unwind at Charbon – the sole guideline is to have a good time!



Mosto

Mosto Shanghai is a contemporary-casual eatery serving Mediterranean flavors in an unpretentious, intimate setting.

The diverse menu is based around fresh, high quality, seasonal ingredients prepared using a combination of traditional techniques and a modern approach to serve delicious food without pretense.

The varied, vibrant wine menu caters to global tastes and the cocktail menu covers all of the classic cocktails.

Shanghai Tavern



Offering a seasonal, all-day dining menu featuring signature dishes such as a traditional pork pie served table-side with English piccalilli, pickled vegetables and mustard, Shanghai Tavern at The Edition Hotel presents a comfortable yet elegant restaurant to enjoy breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner.

Henkes

Henkes is a gourmet village of authentic urban dining experiences from the mr willis family, known for its simply great food and friendly service. The sleek contemporary restaurant in Shanghai's Jing’an CBD serves a cosmopolitan menu: modern Australian flavours with a classic Italian influence.

Mr Willis

Mr Willis is a warm, inviting kitchen-dining room offering casual, Aussie-influenced bistro fare. The place feels like an artist’s loft – the apartment you always wanted. Willis loves his roasts – savour the best of Australian Dry Aged Beef, Shanghai’s favourite roast chicken, spanking fresh seafood and delectable desserts – delicious rustic dishes, served family style, that taste like home.

Yaya's Pasta Bar

Yaya's – your neighborhood pasta bar – is a no-fuss, no-frills eatery where the kitchen rolls out fresh and quality pasta daily alongside a selection of zingy small plates and antipasti.

The Cannery





The Cannery is a gastro lounge inspired by a love of the West Coast spirit, from Vancouver to San Francisco, with fresh seafood, craft artisans, beautiful nature, and chilled lifestyle abound.

The laid-back atmosphere is at its best in the front lounge, the terrace, or large lawn park – ideal for warm picnics and fun parties.

The Nest

The Nest offers hand-crafted cocktails and dishes in a sharing style. Specialties from Russia, Nordic countries and northern Europe have inspired its special 'Far North cuisine.'



They also draw inspiration from the 'farm to table' philosophy, whereby ingredients from the seas, beaches, forest, fields and skies are selected and accented to highlight their own unique freshness and beauty.

The Nest loves fresh seafood from icy cold waters; they love fresh herbs, fruits and berries, pickled vegetables, citrusy flavorings, ice, smoke and large specialty cuts of charcoal-grilled meats.

Oriental House at the Intercontinental Hotel Pudong

With seven private dining rooms catering to private events from six to 16 guests and an open area accommodating up to 42 guests for a la carte dining, Oriental House at the Intercontinental Hotel Pudong offers beautifully prepared authentic Shanghainese cuisine, as well as traditional dim sum and soups – all handcrafted by their award-winning Master Chef William Weng.

How To Get Involved?

If you want to join in on the fun, become a CFFC Table Host and round up nine friends to buy tickets. The different price points reflect the approximate value of the restaurant's menu, and you'll get to "wish-list" your top three restaurant choices. The winner will be chosen by lottery, so cross your fingers and hope for the best!

After dinner, it's time to party it up at the After Party. Dance the night away, mingle with new people, and try your luck at winning some epic raffle prizes. It's the perfect opportunity to network and have fun while doing something great for the community.



Chi Fan for Charity is the ultimate foodie event in Shanghai, and it's an experience you won't want to miss. So come on down, eat, drink, and be merry – all while making a difference. See you there, party people!



Table Hosts

Hosting a table is a great thing to do for charity and an excellent opportunity to gather your friends, coworkers, and clients for a remarkable evening out. If you are interested, please scan and register here: