Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2023

Sports Success at Dulwich Pudong

Sports are back in a big way at Dulwich Pudong. Their Panthers D1 basketball teams played brilliantly at the ACAMIS Red Division tournament held in Suzhou. Their D1 girls were undefeated in seven games, winning the championship in a dominating fashion, whilst their D1 boys team were runners-up.

This tournament marked the FIRST sports tournament for Dulwich’s Panther athletes held outside of Shanghai in three years! Meanwhile, their AquaPanther Swimmers dominated the Dulwich Splash Invitational against athletes from seven other international schools; 72% of Dulwich swimmers set a personal best and several college records were set.

Dulwich Pudong took first place with 1,564 total points, more than double the nearest competitor.

Fantastic Spring Sports Days at Britannica



Sports Days are one of the most enjoyable activities at Britannica. Students throughout the day were able to test their skills and abilities in many challenging activities such as sprinting, long jump, bean bag toss, and, making their way through Britannica’s newest of sporting activities: the obstacle challenge, which was highlighted as the most popular amongst many of the students.

There were some fantastic achievements from students across all year groups. Well done to all Britannica students, parents, and teachers for their contribution towards the Spring Sports Day – it is always wonderful to see children engaging in activities and enjoying themselves.



Concordia Students Win Big at American Mathematics Competition



Huge congratulations to all Concordia Middle School and High School participants at the 2022 American Mathematics Competitions (AMC) who brought home a total of 22 global awards. Fourteen of the participating students made it to the highly prestigious American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME).

At Concordia Shanghai, they do much more than help students pass the next test; by focusing on fostering deeper learning, they enable students to apply their math knowledge to new situations. This is especially relevant when it comes to math learning, where students not only use learned concepts in the math classroom but also through various internal and external platforms, including competitions.

Wellington Scholar Awards Night

Pupils, parents and teachers came together in the Wellington College International Shanghai Theatre to honor this year’s Wellington Scholars. These annual awards recognize not only their excellence in academics, the arts, and sports, but also their exceptional potential for achievement after graduation.

Moreover, they are a testament to the value of Wellington’s unique holistic education provision. When pupils are educated in mind, body and spirit, they become more active participants in life. They are fully engaged in the world and are always ready to make a meaningful contribution wherever they are.

Dulwich Puxi & EGRC Announce Ambassador School Partnership

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are excited to formally announce a new partnership with Educating Girls of Rural China (EGRC), becoming their first Ambassador School. Officially launched on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day, the partnership is a natural fit for Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, with a strong alignment between its core College value to Make a Difference and EGRC's mission to challenge gender inequality and provide educational opportunities for girls in rural China.

Through financial sponsorship and dedicated support, EGRC have already successfully supported over 2,000 young women from rural western China to escape the cycle of poverty and make a better life for themselves and their families. It is their hope that by acting as an Ambassador School, they can rally further support for EGRC and continue to Make a Difference by increasing access to education for girls.



SSIS Class of 2023 Gets Top University Offers



Shanghai Singapore International School Grade 12 students have been offered top university offers from all over the world. Currently, 66% of the Class of 2023 have been admitted to an institution ranked in the Top 100 globally (based on the Q and S University Ranking Scale), representing the top 0.003 percentage of institutions worldwide.

Furthermore, 79% of the Class of 2023 have been admitted to an institution ranked in the Top 250 globally (based on the Q and S University Ranking Scale), representing the top 0.008 percentage of institutions worldwide.

BISS Puxi Early University Offers

As the chill of winter draws to a close, so too does a tumultuous yet exciting university application cycle for BISS’ Year 13 cohort.

The Year 13 students have had to balance the business and rigors of their IB Diploma Programme commitments with all the trying components of a competitive university application: extra study sessions for entrance exams; critical self-reflection and thinking sessions for essays, CVs and interviews; and extensive research sessions for composing a university list that fits their character and ambitions.

With the help of the BISS team of Higher Education guidance experts, the students navigated these challenges admirably and to great effect. Some of the fantastic offers BISS students have received thus far are from universities such as King’s College London, Warwick University and Durham University in the UK, NYU, USC and Boston College in the USA, and University of Hong Kong, HKUST and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, to name but a few.

YCIS Shanghai Sporting Success



YCIS Shanghai's sports teams have had a fantastic start to the season, with multiple victories against some tough opponents.

In the ACAMIS 2023 Blue Division Basketball tournaments, YCIS Pudong Basketball Team emerged victorious as champions, battling it out against five other teams!

At SISAC, the D1 Boys' Football team secured their first win of the season with an impressive 5-3 victory over the Shanghai American School (SAS) Football team, while the D1 Girls' Football team also secured their first win of the season, with a 2-0 victory over the SAS team.

The same week, the D1 Girls' Football team continued their winning streak with a sweeping 5-0 victory against the Shanghai Singapore International School (SSIS). The YCIS D2 Boys' Football team, on the other hand, beat Dulwich with 7-0 and SMIC with an impressive score of 9-2.

The YCIS Puxi D1 Girls' Football team put on a dominating performance against Dulwich, scoring 11 goals and not conceding any. The YCIS Puxi D1 Boys' Football team also demonstrated their prowess on the pitch, securing a massive 10-0 victory against Dulwich.

Meanwhile, the YCIS Pudong D2 Boys' Football team showcased their talent and teamwork by defeating the Shanghai American School (SAS) boys with an impressive score of 8-0.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong invites you and your family to save the date for its 20th Anniversary celebrations on Saturday, April 15 for the perfect family day out.

