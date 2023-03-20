Why Do Families Choose Concordia International School Shanghai?

Concordia International School Shanghai is a leading international school in Shanghai, offering a comprehensive American curriculum from Preschool to Grade 12. We expect much from our students and provide the instruction and holistic support they need to excel. From this, amazing results ensue.



UNIQUE BALANCE



At Concordia, students find their own unique balance through authentic experiences within a nurturing and vibrant school community.

AMERICAN CURRICULUM & AUTHENTIC EXPERIENCES



Concordia follows an American curriculum with a broad base of subjects in all academic areas. The curriculum is adaptable, within limits, to meet the academic needs of individual students and help them further explore their specific areas of interest.

Our success is built upon the ability to offer an academic program that is more responsive and flexible than prescribed courses of study, such as programs like the International Baccalaureate.

At each grade level, our passionate and talented teachers create and deliver authentic learning experiences and academic programs that engage students and impact their lives forever.

Our youngest learners begin their formal education through play and exploration that focuses on character development and age-appropriate academics.



Elementary students build a strong academic foundation in core subjects, with a particular emphasis placed on literacy and mathematics.

In middle school, students have a greater choice in their academic and extra-curricular offerings. Students have a wider range of sports, fine arts offerings, as well as increased opportunities for service and leadership.

Our high school offers a range of Advanced Placement courses which we combine with innovative Applied Learning courses. These experiential college-level classes provide a rigorous academic experience with real-world application and allow students to pursue courses that tailor more to their academic and future career goals.

HIGHLY QUALIFIED TEACHERS



Our American curriculum is taught by caring and experienced faculty. With a global perspective, they bring their teaching expertise to Concordia and pass on their passions in life and career to our students through many self-developed courses and programs.

UNIVERSITY ACCEPTANCES



Concordia students gain acceptance to some of the world's best universities. Our 272 graduates from the Classes of 2019-2022 were accepted to 327 universities in 16 countries and matriculated to 118 institutions.

While many our students do go on to some impressive universities, our primary focus is to prepare them for life success – no matter how they define it. What makes Concordia so special in this regard is our holistic approach to education. Within a diverse community founded on shared values, we focus on the care of the whole child and the growth of our students intellectually, physically, emotionally, socially, and spiritually.



FAITH-BASED SCHOOL



We believe every child is a gift and are committed to educating each one holistically in a nurturing environment. Our students are surrounded by role models who exemplify shared values and good character.

The Concordia community has a heart for service and intentionally looks for ways to offer support or raise awareness about local or global issues by engaging students and the community at large in meaningful service. Through dedicated service to others, our students become insightful learners, principle-centered leaders, active global citizens, and reflective spiritual beings.



MODERN FACILITIES & CONVENIENT LOCATION



A modern campus design and world-class facilities enable Concordia to offer a truly comprehensive school experience. From well-resourced classrooms and STEM spaces to fully equipped athletics, music and performing arts spaces, our students benefit from purpose-built learning environments designed for developing skills and exploring one’s passions.

Because of our convenient location in Jinqiao, our campus is bustling even when school is not in session. After-school and evening activities take place throughout the school year, including many parent events, which makes it easy for families to connect with the school community.



Come experience for yourself what makes Concordia such a special place.



Scan to join an info session or sign up for a personalized tour.