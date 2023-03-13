Who Won What at the That's GBA Food & Drink Awards 2022

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 20th Food & Drink Awards and our first That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards.
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year's competition, and another big thank you to our lovely sponsors VOSS, Interprocom Cantine Divine and Skinny Bitch IPA for the drinks! And not forgetting our other sponsors: Frida’s tacos & bar, Westwood Fire & Smoke, IL FARO, Lavo Live& Vinyl, SERA Wine Bistro, Jing-A Taproom, Conrad Guangzhou, The Ritz-Carlton Shenzhen, JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an and the Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen.
They helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.
Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...
The Big Ones
Restaurant of the Year
The Happy Monk (Guangzhou)
Yun Jing Raffles (Shenzhen)
Bar/Club of the Year
Morgan’s Public House (Guangzhou)
LAVO (Shenzhen)
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
People’s Choice: Charlie’s Panyu (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Bravo (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Baia Burger Concept (Shekou) (Shenzhen)
Pizza of the Year
People’s Choice: Faubourg 39 (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: IL FARO (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Francesco Yabe (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Little Italy Guicheng (Foshan)
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Bandidos Mexican Cantina (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Tacos (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: TNC Restaurant and Bar (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: La Boca (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Frida’s Tacos & Bar (Foshan)
French Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Faubourg 39 (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: B³·Brunch×Bistro×Bar (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Restaurant Emmelyn (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Anise (Shenzhen)
Italian Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: ZE’VERO (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: IL FARO (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Mercato (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Azzurro (Shenzhen)
Brunch of the Year
People’s Choice: Social & Co. (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: blend café (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Stiller (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Magpie (Shenzhen)
Steakhouse of the Year
People’s Choice: Morton’s Grille (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Panos Steakhouse & Lounge (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Flambé (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Westwood Fire & Smoke (Shenzhen)
Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Taian Table (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: wann lounge (Shenzhen)
German Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Paulaner Wirtshaus (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Haxnbauer (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: 1920 Restaurant and Bar (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Summer House Pizza Bar (Foshan)
International Restaurants (Asian)
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Thai alley (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Banana Leaf Thai Market (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: CHINCHIN (Shenzhen)
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Mevlana Turkish Restaurant (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Mado (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: HotStone (Shenzhen)
Indian Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: RANGOLI INDIAN RESTAURANT (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Little Papa Indian & Nepalese Cuisine (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Bombay Grill (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Masala Bites (Shenzhen)
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Samurai Rolls (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Toritama (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Kokoni Raffles (Shenzhen)
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: TRIPLEROOSTER TR三 (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: AYOS Phillippine Bistro Truck (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Azul by Fuel (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Bunco by Abidin
New Bar of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Celia GZ (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice Sanyou (Shenzhen)
Regional Chinese
Sichuan Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Song Chinese Cuisine (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Lukshow (Guangzhou)
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: Bing Sheng (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Tao Tao Ju (Guangzhou
Editor’s Choice: Xiao Bing Sheng (Guangzhou)
Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People’s Choice: CICADA 宋·湘 (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: CHAO YUE (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Yue CREATIVE CANTONESE CUISINE (Guangzhou)
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
People’s Choice: Perma Bakery (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: AKAK Bakery & Coffee (Guangzhou
Editor’s Choice: JW Market, JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao’an
Dessert of the Year
People’s Choice: Mado (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Awfully Chocolate (Guangzhou)
Café of the Year
People’s Choice: The Happy Monk (Kingold) (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: JoJo’s Cafe & Souvenirs (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: OverEasy (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Gaga Café (Shenzhen)
Coffee Shop of the Year
People’s Choice: Lock Chuck Coffee (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Kuddo Coffee (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Laihui Coffee (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Gee Coffee Roasters (Shenzhen)
Beverage and Nightlife
Rooftop Venue of the Year
People’s Choice: Park 10 Social (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: JoJo’s Riverside (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: MO BAR, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People’s Choice: BRAVO (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Craft Head Tap House (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: Hideaway Temple (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Jing-A Taproom G&G (Shenzhen)
Cocktail Bar of the Year
People’s Choice: Revolucion Cocktail
Editor’s Choice: Santurn (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Life on Mars (Shenzhen)
Sports Bar of the Year
People’s Choice: The Goat (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Morgan’s Public House (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: George & Dragon (Shenzhen)
Live Music Venue of the Year
People’s Choice: Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: LAVO Live & Vinyl (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: JZ Club (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: ATLANTIS (Shenzhen)
Wine Bar of the Year
People’s Choice: SERA Wine Bistro (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: MuST Natural Wine Bar (Guangzhou)
Outstanding Award
Outstanding American Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: 13 Factories (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Westwood Fire & Smoke (Shenzhen)
Outstanding Afternoon Tea of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Palm Court, The Langham (Shenzhen)
Editor’s Choice: The Lounge, Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
Outstanding Buffet of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Sense, Conrad Guangzhou
Editor’s Choice: The Shenzhen Kitchen, JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao’an
Editor’s Choice: The Exchange Restaurant, Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel
Outstanding Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Yue Chinese Restaurant, Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel
Outstanding Contemporary Chaozhou Cuisine of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Man Ho Restaurant, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay
Outstanding High-end Contemporary Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: The Peach Blossom, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou
Outstanding Cantonese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Man Wah, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Outstanding Hotel Executive Lounge of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Club InterContinental, InterContinental Shenzhen
Outstanding Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Joy Kids Utopia Restaurant & Playground, InterContinental Shenzhen
Outstanding Bar & Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: The Aubrey, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Outstanding Rooftop Bar of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Roof Top Bar, LN Hotel Five, Guangzhou
Outstanding Bar of the Year
Editor’s Choice: MO BAR, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
Outstanding Italian Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Al Fresco, Langham Place, Guangzhou
Editor’s Choice: Paletto Italian Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen
Editor’s Choice: LaBrezza, The St.Regis Zhuhai
Outstanding Spanish Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: TAPAS 77, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
Outstanding Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Matsuyi, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen
Outstanding Teppanyaki Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: KIBUNE TEPPANYAKI, W Guangzhou
Outstanding Hotel Grill Restaurant of the Year
Editor’s Choice: G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou
Outstanding Hotel Chef of the Year
Editor’s Choice: James Shao, Conrad Guangzhou
Outstanding Live House of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Fei Bar, W Guangzhou
Personalities
Chef of the Year
People’s Choice: Jorge Badillo (Guangzhou)
People’s Choice: Zeynel Abidin AKPINAR (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Caleb Zyon (Shenzhen)
Mixologist of the Year
Editor’s Choice: Carrie Chan (Guangzhou)
Editor’s Choice: Ross Woodford (Shenzhen)
