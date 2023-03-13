Who Won What at the That's GBA Food & Drink Awards 2022

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 20th Food & Drink Awards and our first That’s GBA Food & Drink Awards.

Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

Restaurant of the Year

The Happy Monk (Guangzhou)

Yun Jing Raffles (Shenzhen)

Bar/Club of the Year

Morgan’s Public House (Guangzhou)

LAVO (Shenzhen)

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

People’s Choice: Charlie’s Panyu (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Bravo (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Baia Burger Concept (Shekou) (Shenzhen)

Pizza of the Year

People’s Choice: Faubourg 39 (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: IL FARO (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Francesco Yabe (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Little Italy Guicheng (Foshan)

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Bandidos Mexican Cantina (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Tacos (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: TNC Restaurant and Bar (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: La Boca (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Frida’s Tacos & Bar (Foshan)

French Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Faubourg 39 (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: B³·Brunch×Bistro×Bar (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Restaurant Emmelyn (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Anise (Shenzhen)

Italian Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: ZE’VERO (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: IL FARO (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Mercato (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Azzurro (Shenzhen)

Brunch of the Year

People’s Choice: Social & Co. (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: blend café (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Stiller (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Magpie (Shenzhen)

Steakhouse of the Year

People’s Choice: Morton’s Grille (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Panos Steakhouse & Lounge (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Flambé (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Westwood Fire & Smoke (Shenzhen)

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Taian Table (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: wann lounge (Shenzhen)

German Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Paulaner Wirtshaus (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Haxnbauer (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: 1920 Restaurant and Bar (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Summer House Pizza Bar (Foshan)

International Restaurants (Asian)

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Thai alley (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Banana Leaf Thai Market (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: CHINCHIN (Shenzhen)

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Sultan Restaurant Turkish BBQ (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Mevlana Turkish Restaurant (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Mado (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: HotStone (Shenzhen)

Indian Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: RANGOLI INDIAN RESTAURANT (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Little Papa Indian & Nepalese Cuisine (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Bombay Grill (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Masala Bites (Shenzhen)

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Samurai Rolls (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Toritama (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Kokoni Raffles (Shenzhen)

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: TRIPLEROOSTER TR三 (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: AYOS Phillippine Bistro Truck (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Azul by Fuel (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Bunco by Abidin

New Bar of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Celia GZ (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice Sanyou (Shenzhen)

Regional Chinese

Sichuan Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Song Chinese Cuisine (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Lukshow (Guangzhou)

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: Bing Sheng (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Tao Tao Ju (Guangzhou

Editor’s Choice: Xiao Bing Sheng (Guangzhou)

Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

People’s Choice: CICADA 宋·湘 (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: CHAO YUE (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Yue CREATIVE CANTONESE CUISINE (Guangzhou)

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

People’s Choice: Perma Bakery (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: AKAK Bakery & Coffee (Guangzhou

Editor’s Choice: JW Market, JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao’an

Dessert of the Year

People’s Choice: Mado (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Awfully Chocolate (Guangzhou)

Café of the Year

People’s Choice: The Happy Monk (Kingold) (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: JoJo’s Cafe & Souvenirs (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: OverEasy (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Gaga Café (Shenzhen)

Coffee Shop of the Year

People’s Choice: Lock Chuck Coffee (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Kuddo Coffee (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Laihui Coffee (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Gee Coffee Roasters (Shenzhen)

Beverage and Nightlife

Rooftop Venue of the Year

People’s Choice: Park 10 Social (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: JoJo’s Riverside (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: MO BAR, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

People’s Choice: BRAVO (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Craft Head Tap House (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: Hideaway Temple (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Jing-A Taproom G&G (Shenzhen)

Cocktail Bar of the Year

People’s Choice: Revolucion Cocktail

Editor’s Choice: Santurn (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Life on Mars (Shenzhen)

Sports Bar of the Year

People’s Choice: The Goat (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Morgan’s Public House (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: George & Dragon (Shenzhen)

Live Music Venue of the Year

People’s Choice: Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: LAVO Live & Vinyl (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: JZ Club (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: ATLANTIS (Shenzhen)

Wine Bar of the Year

People’s Choice: SERA Wine Bistro (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: MuST Natural Wine Bar (Guangzhou)

Outstanding Award

Outstanding American Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: 13 Factories (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Westwood Fire & Smoke (Shenzhen)

Outstanding Afternoon Tea of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Palm Court, The Langham (Shenzhen)

Editor’s Choice: The Lounge, Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Outstanding Buffet of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Sense, Conrad Guangzhou

Editor’s Choice: The Shenzhen Kitchen, JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao’an

Editor’s Choice: The Exchange Restaurant, Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel

Outstanding Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Yue Chinese Restaurant, Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel

Outstanding Contemporary Chaozhou Cuisine of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Man Ho Restaurant, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

Outstanding High-end Contemporary Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: The Peach Blossom, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou

Outstanding Cantonese Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Man Wah, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Outstanding Hotel Executive Lounge of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Club InterContinental, InterContinental Shenzhen

Outstanding Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Joy Kids Utopia Restaurant & Playground, InterContinental Shenzhen

Outstanding Bar & Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: The Aubrey, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Outstanding Rooftop Bar of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Roof Top Bar, LN Hotel Five, Guangzhou

Outstanding Bar of the Year

Editor’s Choice: MO BAR, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Outstanding Italian Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Al Fresco, Langham Place, Guangzhou

Editor’s Choice: Paletto Italian Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen

Editor’s Choice: LaBrezza, The St.Regis Zhuhai

Outstanding Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: TAPAS 77, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Outstanding Japanese Restaurant of the Year



Editor’s Choice: Matsuyi, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Outstanding Teppanyaki Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: KIBUNE TEPPANYAKI, W Guangzhou

Outstanding Hotel Grill Restaurant of the Year

Editor’s Choice: G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou

Outstanding Hotel Chef of the Year

Editor’s Choice: James Shao, Conrad Guangzhou

Outstanding Live House of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Fei Bar, W Guangzhou

Personalities

Chef of the Year

People’s Choice: Jorge Badillo (Guangzhou)

People’s Choice: Zeynel Abidin AKPINAR (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Caleb Zyon (Shenzhen)

Mixologist of the Year

Editor’s Choice: Carrie Chan (Guangzhou)

Editor’s Choice: Ross Woodford (Shenzhen)



