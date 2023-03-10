9 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Weekend Jazz Brunch @ Jade on 36

Pudong Shangri-La





Every weekend, come and experience an artistic indulgence of both auditory and taste with Jade on 36's Weekend Jazz Brunch.

Savor classic French cuisine reinvented by French Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Bund while immersing yourself in a world of jazz.

Price: RMB628+ per person; free-flow packages from RMB398+ per person.

Sat & Sun, 11am-2,30pm.

Jade on 36 Restaurant, 36/F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

Sunday Social @ The Kitchen Table



W Shanghai – The Bund

The already wildly popular W Brunch has been upgraded, with seasonal seafood and oysters, and the chefs creating new possibilities for egg dishes, as well as colorful desserts such as specialty gelato ice cream.

Embark on a journey of creative cuisine and special wines every Sunday, while The W's resident DJ pumps out the beats.

Price: From RMB498 per person

Sun, 12.30-3.30pm

The Kitchen Table, 4/F, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.

QT Kitchen



Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

Enjoy springtime at the relaxing surrounds of QT Kitchen with a brand new weekend brunch buffet. Multiple open kitchens offer guests international cuisines and local favorites, including a great selection of fresh seafood, barbecue, cold and hot dishes and desserts.

Besides the spacious indoor dining area, the newly-opened outdoor area is also an ideal place for weekend brunch, allowing guests embrace the soothing breeze and sunshine of this beautiful season.



Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

QT Kitchen, Shangri-La Qiantan Shanghai, 551 Haiyang Xi Lu, 浦东新区海阳西路551号.

Cathay Room



Fairmont Peace Hotel



Brunch is a Shanghai institution to be enjoyed in luxury, and The Cathay Room, in the Fairmont Peace Hotel, offers the very best in service, heritage and fine food.

The spectacular array of fresh, seasonal produce and outstanding views over the Bund and the Pudong skyline, makes it the perfect venue.

The incomparable buffet features an abundance of the freshest seafood, with cold cuts and dessert, plus a la carte for mains.

This outstanding and intimate Sunday brunch features a wide range of gastronomic delicacies, complemented by Laurent Perrier champagne.

Chef Mark and his culinary team prepare the finest in quality and opulence.

Price: RMB758+ per person, including free flow soft drinks, juices, local beer and house wines; RMB1,058+ per person including free flow the above plus Champagne

Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

The Cathay Room, 9/F, Fairmont Peace Hotel, 20 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 南京东路20号和平饭店9楼, 近中山东一路.

YICAFE



Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Discover a world of flavors with The Ultimate Weekend Buffet Brunch at YICAFE! The brunch includes a selection of tuna sashimi with a live tuna carving, chilled seafood, baked lobster with miso and cheese, beef bourguignon, succulent roasts and desserts that YICAFE is well-loved for. There will be live performances and kids interaction activities for the brunch as well.

Price: RMB418+ per person with free-flow of beer, soft drinks and juices.

Sat & Sun, 12-3pm.

YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, 2/F, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼2楼, 近名商路.

Merchant Kitchen

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong



Delight in Yunnan’s deliciously fresh mushrooms, and step into an extraordinary gourmet experience.

Merchant Kitchen, the all-day dining outlet at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, is a stylishly sophisticated restaurant that welcomes guests with intuitive service, fresh and contemporary surroundings and a superbly crafted menu, making it a true feast for all the senses.

The weekend brunch buffet provides guests with a variety of fresh brunch options that include a live egg-making station, dim sum, a noodle stall and special mushroom dishes.



Daily, 12-2.30pm.

Merchant Kitchen, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, 2/F, 988 Puming Lu, by Pudian Lu 上海鲁能JW万豪侯爵酒店2楼, 浦明路988号, 近浦电路.

SCENA Italian Restaurant



The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong



Savor the flavors of the season with a glamorous brunch, featuring a sumptuous selection of appetizers, fresh seafood, cold cuts and any choice of sauce to accompany the handmade pasta, as well as assorted desserts and a wild selection of drinks to satisfy your taste buds.

Price: RMB368+ per person with one glass of juice or a soft drink, and one cup of tea or coffee; RMB488+ per person with free-flow of sparkling wine, red wine, white wine, beer, cocktails and digestif

Sat & Sun, 12.15-3pm.

SCENA Italian Restaurant, 52/F, The Ritz-Carlton, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号52楼, 近陆家嘴环路.

Grand Brasserie

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

The Waldorf Astoria Brunch is built on seven key highlights:

Premium cold seafood gala station

Freshly chucked imported oysters

Lavender themed dessert room

Prime selection of Parisian deli

Foie gras and salad station

Barbecue grill and meats

Interactive trolleys and beverage and healthy juice bar

From March 26 onwards, Grand Brasserie will be launching brunch 2.0, highlighting a bubbly garden (beer, champagne, soda and other bubbly drinks), a cherry wood-aged beef steak trolley and fruit-infused brandy charcoal barbecue.

Sun, 12-3pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

Fifty 8° Grill

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Using only the freshest ingredients and employing refined kitchen craftsmanship, Fifty 8° Grill, the French eatery of Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, is where your exceptional dining experience begins.

This spring, kick off your weekend with a delicious brunch. Highlights include burrata salad, char-grilled U.S striploin, triple chocolate crêpe, and barbecued delicacies served on the restaurant's extensive outside terrace.

Price: RMB218+ for two courses; RMB288+ for three courses; RMB358+ for four courses; RMB288+ & RMB358+ menus, one glass of sparkling or free-flow soft drinks is inclusive.



Sat & Sun, 11.30am-1.30pm.

Fifty 8° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Zhong Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城中路.

[Cover image courtesy of QT Kitchen Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai]


