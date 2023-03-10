11 Amazing Trips to Take This Spring

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar



Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village



This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai is going back to their favorite retreat spot, the Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!



Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, with the most people attending, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

8-Day Classic Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



If you are curious about Xinjiang, this is an eight day classic itinerary for you to explore the wide area, starting from Kashgar and ending up with Turpan, passing by Taxkorgan.

You will see numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

4-Day Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort French Romantic Room Package

This 4-day and 3-night French Romantic Room Package at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort is just RMB4,699.



Package includes:

Ocean View Club Room for three nights

Daily buffet breakfast for two adults and one child (under 6)

Welcome fruit x1

Daily French Afternoon Tea & Daily Cocktail Party at Club Millésime

Two pieces of free clothes ironing x1

Free mini-bar x1

Two spa vouchers valued RMB450 each*

Photoshoot (5 photos & 15 second video)

Discount of 5-15% off at six duty free stores, with free shuttle bus from the hotel to the Haitang Bay International Tax Free Store**

*See the vouchers for usage rules

**Make an appointment with the hotel concierge one day in advance





For more information, please call 0898 3299 8888

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling



Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village



This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for a May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the five-day retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the majestic mountain surroundings, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend eight days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious arts, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

7-Day Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp



Tibet is synonymous with mystery and wonder. Many call it “the last pure land on the blue planet.”

This Tibet itinerary is popular among the first-timers, as almost all the main attractions are been included: The Potala Palace, Sera Monastery, Yamdroktso and even Mount Everest.

Open the 'cage' and fly; go to Tibet to purify your soul! Once experienced, forever missed.

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South



This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Veitnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

7-Day Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Shangri-La & Lijiang



Yunnan is a mysterious land to rival Western China. This seven-day tour has carefully selected the must-sees in the province, including Dali, Shangri-La and Lijiang.

You will not only enjoy the "wow" landscapes, but also the historical heritages and minority culture, with Dali Ancient Town and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain both on the list.

Warm your heart in colorful Yunnan!

