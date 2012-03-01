35 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Featured Event

Holi Festival of Colors @ Laowaijie

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colors, or the Festival of Love.

The celebration signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is a great excuse to throw colors at friends or strangers!



The festival has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of spring. Hindus believe it is a time of saying farewell to winter and enjoying spring's abundant colors... and we are totally onboard with that!

So get ready for an epic day of color, food and fun, as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year. They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances.

Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, booze and soft drinks, music from star DJ Shri and DJ Kart, classical Indian dance performances, and – to top it all off – a free Zumba class!



But that's not all – they'll also be offering up the most popular Indian food in town!

Dress Code Alert!



Wearing white will make things all the more special. And don't worry; there will be plenty of color flying around once the party gets started!

Ticket includes:



DJs

An Indian lunch buffet

One drink

Organic colors to throw

Performances

Ghujias – sweet deep-fried dumplings

Zumba class!

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB219, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Every Day



22% Off @ Xouk by Azul Pudong



To celebrate its opening east of the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong is offering 22% off on all food items until Sunday, March 19. Check out their new venue and enjoy a great deal. Win-win.

Until Mar 19, 11am-10pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu 82号 潍坊西路.

Thursday



RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Mar 9, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Documentary Screening: Desolation Center @ Yuyintang Park



Go back in time to the early 1980s and experience true counter-culture as California punk rockers flee Los Angeles and journey to the Mojave Desert for three historic concerts with the legendary bands Sonic Youth, Savage Republic, Einsturzenden Neubauten, Redd Kross, The Minutemen, Survival Research Laboratories and more as revealed in the award-winning documentary film (never before seen in China) Desolation Center.

Showing Thursday, March 9 at 8pm at Yuyinytang Park with remarks by 80s California scenester Sven S. with punk dance tunes afterwards by DJ BO and Vincent Von Rock. Free Admission, sponsored by Dragon Burn and Ravioli in Daily Life. Film with Chinese subtitles.

Thu Mar 9, 8pm; Free.

Yuyintang Park, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Changning Lu 愚园路1398号, 近长宁路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar



Thursdays are Comedy Jam Night at Yugo Bar, with comics running their weekend sets with a featured host. Expect a crowd, laughs, drinks and food from Yugo. Starts 8pm, scan the QR above to book your seat.

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Mar 9, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday



Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Ozone's Disco @ Dada

DJ Ozone, the main man ar Dada, is taking over his own joint for a night of 80s cheese, Latin, freestyle and yacht rock. What's not to love?

Fri Mar 10, 10pm-Late; RMB60.

Dada, 1303 Yanan Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 延安西路1303号近安西路.

Techno Femme @ Celia Academy



Get ready to immerse yourself in the beauty of spring and the power of women as Celia kick off the weekend with an electrifying lineup!

Join them this Friday for an exhilarating night celebrating the finest of Shanghai's techno scene through the eyes of strong and fierce female artists. From the pulse-pounding techno beats of Ten to the enchanting melodies of Lina K, and the euphoric Baleric trip by Virgo - this event is guaranteed to take you on a journey.

But wait, there's more!

Before they dive into the dance party, they're excited to invite you to the soft opening of So Mezze by Pasha; Celia's dear friends have opened a modern new restaurant in Shankang Li that will leave you in awe of its stunning design. Head there for a pre-party filled with great company, delectable food, refreshing drinks and, of course,music.



That's your Friday plans covered: So Mezze from 9pm before heading over to Celia and experiencing the magic of spring, music, and women's empowerment all in one incredible night.



Fri Mar 10, from 9pm at So Mezze, from 11pm-Late at Celia, where it is RMB100 entry, which includes one drink.

So Mezze, 358 Kangding Lu, Bldg 3, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号3幢.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Tributes: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be getting into the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 10, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Tom William @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Tom William will be on site to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Mar 10, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Slavic Night Discoteka @ Yugo Bar



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar is a Slavic Night Discoteka. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - six shots of plum rakija or vodka for RMB150.

Fri Mar 10, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday



Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show brought to you by... the Greatest Showman, inspired by the major motion picture.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Mar 10 & 11, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday



Spring Market @ Ambassy Court

Spring, with all it's promise of rejuvenation, will bloom gloriously in Ambassy Court for the JS Markets and Ambassy Club Spring market.

Market canopies will sprout like snowdrops and crocuses under the newly leafing trees, and long hibernating tables will burgeon with all manner of hand crafts: new fashion and jewelry; curios and tchotchkes for your home; geegaws for the pets; and treats for the kids.

And the food: artisan condiments for the pantry and a great assortment of street foods to sate your hunger. There will also be music by Madalitso from 2-4pm.

Sat Mar 11, 11am-5pm.

Ambassy Court , 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

The Megaformer Lab Turns Two!



The Megaformer Lab is turning two and celebrating by hosting a Megaformer Market on the Shankang Li Rooftop. The day will begin with a group 5k run at 11am led by Nike. At noon there will be a UPFit-led recovery stretch plus the kick-off of the markert, housing 12 booths of food, drinks and games by The Megaformer Lab partners, like La Matcha, ElectroX, Moi Serene, Ziwi, Helena Baking and much more!

Sat Mar 11, 11am-4pm.

Shankang Li 18 Rooftop, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

FEASTCON



Social Supply is kicking of the Feast season with FEASTCON, a culinary conference and taste expo. If you're an F&B connoisseur, or even just a Shanghai foodie, this event has your name on it.

There will be more than 20 food and drink booths; masterclasses, demos and workshops led by industry leaders; and Supper Club, a private exclusive dining experience by Chef Andrew Moo of Yaya's and Lucan Sin.

For more information and to purchase tickets, scan the poster's QR. Note, the location has been updated to La Maison.

Sat Mar 11, 12-10pm, RMB88 early bird entrance tickets.

La Maison, 210 Jinxian Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu, 进贤路210号, 近陕西南路.

Cupcake Making Class @ Geneva

A cupcake making class at Geneva, with every child making four cupckes and enjoying an ice cream, and all for just RMB98.

Sat Mar 11, 3pm; RMB98.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Celebration Wine Tasting @ La Cava de Laoma

La Cava de Laoma is celebrating winning Wine Bar of the Year in the greatest awards in the universe by throwing a wine tasting, with 10 stations and 32 wines on offer. Find one you taste and take some home, with 20% off and more on offer.

Sat Mar 11, 3pm; RMB150.

La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 地址 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.

Purim @ Yugo Bar



Purim, or the Feast of Lots, is a joyous Jewish festival commemorating the survival of the Jews who, in the 5th Century BC, were marked for death in the Persian Empire.

It's three drinks for RMB150, with music from Dmitry Karmieli, but this one is strictly for registered attendees only, so scan the QR code on the poster above if you want in on the action.

Sat Mar 11, from 8.30pm.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Synth Crush Punani Rocks Night @ All Club

To celebrate International Women's Day, Synth Crush is holding special night in the spirit of Punani Rocks, with five DJs partying with you until dawn!

Among them, two owners of independent record labels: ollo-MAM, the boss of Eating Music, Delivery Music and a music producer under the name CHILLGOGOG; Tamara Dinka from Serbia, who releases the finest Serbian and Croatian new wave and industrial by Cold Trinity.

As well as those two, new young power Omen from Chengdu, plus two hosts Illsee & Velvet Robot will contribute to a night of intensive sound walls that seal the audience on the dance floor with ultimate pleasure.

Sat Mar 11, 10pm-Late; RMB100 (RMB70 for ladies before 11pm).

All Club, 2/F, 17 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Changle Lu 地址 襄阳北路17号2楼, 近长乐路.

House of Babylon @ La Barra



Join House of Babylon at La Barra! Get ready for a night of awesome house and deep house music, with cool drinks and hot summer vibes.



DJ lineup is Goga, Tom William and Chris Willsman, with special cocktails and a surprise gift for ladies... while supplies last – come early!

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Mar 11, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Fane's Birthday Bash @ Celia Academy



Looking for a night full of fun, excitement, and new connections? Look no further than Celia - the ultimate destination for party lovers! Its vibrant dance floor isn't just a place to let loose and dance the night away - it's a community where you can form lasting friendships and even find that special someone.

This Saturday, they're pulling out all the stops to celebrate the birthday of Fane, their very own resident DJ who's been an integral part of Celia family for years. The beats will be pumping all night long, with an incredible lineup featuring Tys, Fixer, Ben Moon, Marcos Godoy, Dmitry Karmileli and, of course, Fane himself.



Whether you're already a part of Celia's tight-knit community or a newcomer looking to experience the thrill of the dance floor, you're invited to join for an unforgettable night of celebration.

Come and meet new friends, dance with new partners, and bask in the electric energy that can only be found at Celia.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to become a part of the big, beautiful Celia family - see you on the dance floor!



Sat Mar 11, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 11.30pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Mar 11, 11.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

Balinese Roast Pig Brunch @ Gin & Juice

Chef Ivanne will be serving everything but the oink this Sunday, with a Balinese Roast Pig Brunch at Gin & Juice this Sunday.



Sun Mar 12, 12-5pm; RMB128/platter.

Gin & Juice, 358 Kangding Lu, Bldg 3, Unit 106, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号3幢106室.

Sunday Swap @ The Hai

Head on down to The Hai with your old clothes this Sunday for a jolly good ol' swap-a-thon.



Sun Mar 12, 1-5pm.

The Hai, 35 Yongjia Ly, by Maoming Nan Lu 永嘉路35号靠近茂名南路.



Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Mar 12, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Tuesday



We Love Fantasy Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Fantasy Quiz. Brush up on your Lord of the Rings, bring out the Game of Thrones box set, it's all things dungeons and dragons this Tuesday.

Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Mar 14, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are Total Recall at 8pm and Balkanski Spijun at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday

2000s Bling! Bling! @ The Pearl

The 2000s, eh? Don't cha just miss 'em? Well here's your chance to re-live them, with the music of Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Shakira and, of course, Britney at The Pearl.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Mar 15, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.

Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead



Mar 18: The Power of Breathwork Workshop @ Limestyle Wellness Center

Learn about the science behind breathwork, the healing power of the breath, and top breathing techniques to reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia and to regain clarity, calmness and energy. This two-hour workshop is meant to empower, educate and inspire all those who attend. You will learn accessible tools to use every day. Beginners welcome.

Sat Mar 18, 1.30-4pm, RMB348 before Mar 10, RMB388 after Mar 10.

Limestyle Wellness Center, Minhang, #706, 7/F, Bldg 2, Blvd 280 Hongjing Lu, 虹井路280弄2号楼7楼706号.

Mar 18: NO ROCKSTARS @ WOOBAR, W Shanghai

NO ROCKSTARS at W Shanghai - The Bund is officially back on March 18!

They are welcoming the spring season by throwing a mind-blowing get-together at the beloved WOOBAR.

The fifth installment of the legendary NO ROCKSTARS night will be featuring not one, but two international DJs performing from a soon-to-be iconic golden booth. Join them on a sonic journey through space and time.

This is where it all starts, so you definitely don’t want to miss out. Scan the QR code on the poster above to book your tickets now for an epic Saturday night, and dance the night away together in pure W style!



Sat Mar 18, 9pm-Late; RMB158-198, includes one drink.

WOOBAR, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu 旅顺路66号.

Apr 15: Chi Fan for Charity Shanghai

One of the most significant city-wide charity events, Chi Fan For Charity is back!



On April 15, some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Bombana, Mr. & Mrs. Bund, New Wave by Da Vittorio, Frasca, Genesis Restaurant, ØSP and Bonica, are joining hands for the annual charity event.

The event also gathers the city’s most well-known personalities to be table hosts, who each invite nine friends to book seats at their tables.

After dinner, all guests and supporters will get exclusive access to the After Party, where they will dance and win raffle prizes.

This innovative twist on the standard dining concept makes CCFC night the talk around the city.



Founded in 2009, CFFC has organized events in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong in the past 14 years, raising over RMB8 million support 30+ charities and people in need.

Looking for More?



