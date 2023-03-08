Last Chance to Get Tickets for the That’s GBA F&D Awards

With only a few days to go, we’ve got some special announcements to make.

First, with an evening of free-flow booze and great entertainment, the last thing you’ll be thinking about is going home. Well, the W Hotel is offering all attendees the chance to book a room for only RMB1,200 on the evening of the awards.

However, if you want to take advantage of this great deal you need to move quickly as we are down to a limited number of tickets. Remember, tickets cost RMB200 (or RMB250 on the door) and include free-flow alcohol.

Tickets will also include entry to our three lucky draw rounds with prizes worth a total of RMB20,000.

This is our first ever That’s GBA Food and Drink Awards and the party is set to take place on March 10 and will be held at Fei, W Hotel, Guangzhou.

The ceremony will begin at 6.30pm and end at 9.30pm.

Doors open at 6.30pm and over 100 award winners will be announced throughout the night.

Furthermore, VIP guests from the F&B industry and GBA communities will be in attendance….and most importantly, there will be booze, food and live performances throughout!

Last month, That's Shanghai hosted the 2022 That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, here are some great photos from the night so you know what to expect!








