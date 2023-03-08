  1. home
  2. Articles

XJTLU Welcomes Largest Gathering of Students Since Pandemic

By Sponsored, March 8, 2023

0 0

After three years of online teaching, virtual interactions and negotiating time zones, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University’s international students gathered on campus for the first time since China’s borders reopened.

On February 22, XJTLU welcomed more than 260 international students from around the world at an onsite induction. Students were able to meet in person, explore the campus and begin enjoying the benefits of being international students in China. 

For many, this is their first time on campus. 

Fenela Ariya Claresta is in her second year of BEng Computer Science and Technology but completed her first year of studies online. 

“I arrived about a week ago and have been exploring Suzhou since then. I’m excited to get started with onsite lectures as there are too many distractions at home, and it’s difficult to focus during online classes,” she says.

“It’s also so much easier and less awkward to interact with the other students now that we are all here. It’s great to be on campus and finally meet everyone. I can’t wait to get to know everyone properly and adapt to life in China.”

Onsite lectures start this week. For many, this will be a welcome return to face-to-face teaching.

Michelle Lionard, a Year Four BSc Financial Mathematics student, also from Indonesia, says:

“After nearly three years away, it feels strange being back and adjusting to life here again. Most of my friends who started at the same time as me have gone on to get jobs, and I was beginning to think that I would never be able to come back. I’m so pleased to have finally made it.”

Kanghyun Kim and Seungje Lee, both from South Korea, and both Year Two BA TV production students, have also been away from the campus since the first semester of their program. During the pandemic, they both returned to South Korea to complete their military service and arrived back in Suzhou this month. 

Kim says:

“I’m excited to be back in this environment, to live in Suzhou again and to meet new and old friends. It’s great to have our lectures in English and be able to practice our Chinese at the same time.” 

Lee adds:

“I’m really happy to be back on campus again and for classes to no longer be online. It feels like returning to my second hometown.”

Xi’an-Jiaotong Liverpool University (XJTLU), the largest Sino-foreign joint-venture University in China, was established in 2006 by the University of Liverpool in the UK and Xi'an Jiaotong University in China.

XJTLU Media Email: Tamara.Kaup@xjtlu.edu.cn

more news

Check Out XJTLU's Stunning New Futuristic Taicang Campus

Check Out XJTLU's Stunning New Futuristic Taicang Campus

XJTLU's award-winning new campus opens the door to the future.

International Students Can Now Return to China

International Students Can Now Return to China

Chinese embassies in some countries have stated that international students can apply for X1 visas.

Tech Students – Sign Up for the BYOS Innovators Tournament 2022

Tech Students – Sign Up for the BYOS Innovators Tournament 2022

Create innovative, feasible and impactful product ideas that will aid our society during COVID lockdown.

An Innovative College for Tomorrow’s Students

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Entrepreneur College (Taicang) in the city's High-Tech Development Zone.

Apply Now for 2022 Scholarships at XJTLU

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou is an international joint-venture university that teaches in English and has scholarships available for students of all levels. Apply now.

XJTLU Robotics Team Scoops 2nd in National Intelligent Car Competition

As part of their college's summer professional development program, students created an AI-based robot

World's Largest Lizard Makes Its Debut at Shanghai Zoo

A pair of komodo dragons are making the zoo their home from Wednesday.

Topgolf to Open Its Largest Venue in China Next Year

​Topgolf recently announced that a new venue in Chengdu slated to open in 2022 will be the largest Topgolf venue in the world.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

Badass Women of Booze History

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

Bob Marley, Coffee & More as China-Jamaica Ties Reach 50 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Last Chance to Get Tickets for the That’s GBA F&D Awards

Last Chance to Get Tickets for the That’s GBA F&D Awards

XJTLU Welcomes Largest Gathering of Students Since Pandemic

XJTLU Welcomes Largest Gathering of Students Since Pandemic

Holi Party Festival of Colors – Last Chance to Get Tickets!

Holi Party Festival of Colors – Last Chance to Get Tickets!

Is It Worth Getting an MBA in China?

Is It Worth Getting an MBA in China?

4 Inspirational Women in the Shanghai United Family Community

4 Inspirational Women in the Shanghai United Family Community

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives