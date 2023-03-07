  1. home
Recycling Reality: That's Magazine March 2023 Issue

By That's, March 7, 2023

As we enter the end of the first quarter of 2023, we bring more features, news and exclusive interviews in one issue than ever before.

The cover story for this edition is all about books, more specifically China-focused ones published by Earnshaw Books. Of course, a cover story wouldn’t be a cover story without a unique and untold story. That’s where Nick Almasy comes in.

Previously a photographer at That’s Magazine, Almasy, interviewed by Ned Kelly, discusses his 10 years in China, which led him to a stellar career in photography. However, his story doesn’t end there, he tells Kelly about his time in London partying with rockstars, a savage crossing of the US-Mexico border and how a life photographing the world led to a disdain for travel, all of which are available for you to read in his new book, Recycling Reality.

In this issue’s The Nation, Paul Jones tells the story of Paul Clemit, a man who, like so many of our readers, came to China for work but later ended up reuniting with his passion while in the Middle Kingdom. Clemit is an ex-professional boxer now coaching people in Shanghai how to lace up their gloves, duck and weave and box like a world champion.

Elsewhere in this issue, Alistair Baker-Brian explores the world of Tai Chi (The Nation) and Bespoke Travel (Business and Technology).

Furthermore, our Shanghai food and drink editor, Sophie Steiner brings you two interviews in our Food section, one being with a bar owner hailing from Hong Kong and the other being with an Italian chef who has worked in a plethora of Michelin-starred restaurants.

We’ll be seeing you all again in April but in the meantime, scan the QR code below for your free copy of the March issue. 

mag-qr.png

Best Regards,

Lars Hamer


[Cover design by Zoltán Jenei]

