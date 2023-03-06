Portman Ritz-Carlton Celebrates 25 Years of Timeless Memories

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai is delighted to announce a series of bespoke marketing activities, including a Silver Jubilee room package, special dining privileges, Afternoon Tea collaboration with the Italian luxury watchmaker PANERAI, creation of a signature “Blue Blood” cocktail and corporate social responsibility events throughout 2023, all under the theme of “Timeless Memories.”



Since The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai opened its door in 1998 as the flagship Ritz-Carlton hotel in China, the hotel has become an integral part of Shanghai and the community, creating a history that is inseparable from the modern development of this remarkable metropolis.

It’s a commemoration of this vibrant city and our neighborhood, both an integral part of who we are. Most of it all, it’s a celebration of the staff who have proudly served guests with a strong belief in the company motto for more than two and a half decades.

This legendary hotel has welcomed numerous heads of state, captains of industry, and a host of A-list celebrities and cultural figures over the years, and has long been famous for its service, style and elegance.

The hotel has recently completed a soft refurbishment of the guestrooms and suites, designed to significantly enhance the facilities and services of this award-winning hotel. And the hotel is in the planning for a major renovation in 2025.

SILVER JUBILEE ROOM PACKAGE

Celebrate The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai’s 25th Anniversary in style with our newly refurbished Deluxe Skyline Room with a magnificent view of Shanghai downtown.



This Silver Jubilee room package includes luxurious one-night accommodation inclusive of breakfast for two persons at Portman’s Restaurant. Raise a toast to our 25 years of history with our newly created gin-based signature cocktail, “Blue Blood”.

Guests will also receive Leo, a plush toy in a rabbit, to mark our 25th anniversary in the Year of the Rabbit. The package is bookable now.





CREATION OF THE NEW SIGNATURE COCKTAIL – BLUE BLOOD

The “Blue Blood” signature cocktail comprises elements from the commitment of our staff to their dedication and their genuine service minds in providing the finest personalized experience to our guests.

Drawing inspiration from the signature Pantone color of the Ritz-Carlton, the “Memorable Blue,” with its shade of cerulean pastel instilled a sense of welcome and memories.

Our House Mixologist and Director of Beverage joins hand with Porcelain Distillery to bring rich local Shanghainese craftsmanship and elegance to the world of craft gin, blending 18 botanicals including Goji Berries, Sichuan Peppercorn and Mongolian Juniper Berries to name a few.

Sip the memory and deep dive into the history of our 25 years at The Ritz Bar & Lounge with this special gin-based cocktail, presented in a transparent see-through glass and topped with a floating bubble when served.

Blue Blood cocktail is also available in a 700-milliliter bottle for those who would like to take the memory home with them. This limited edition of “Blue Blood Cocktail in a Bottle” is packaged in artisan ceramic.

Each and every single ceramic bottle is handmade and labeled with The Ritz-Carlton branding on it, and is available to purchase at The Ritz Bar & Lounge or The Gift Shop.

TIMELESS MEMORIES AFTERNOON TEA

Time is ticking forward every second, just like in the past 25 years to date from when we first opened The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai. We invite you to celebrate each and every second with our “Timeless Memories” Afternoon Tea.

Co-created by the hotel’s Italian Executive Sous Chef, Davide Mastrangeli, and the Italian luxury watchmaker PANERAI, this Afternoon Tea set features a flavorful spread of treats inspired by the authentic taste of Italian and its craftsmanship.

Guests can experience the mysterious and fascinating artistic atmosphere in the Ritz Bar & Lounge, which is filled with the charm of 1930s Shanghai. The Panerai Radiomir prototype, created in 1935 and part of the historic Panerai collection, maintains its relevance and lofty status in the imagination of watch devotees through its timeless adaptability.

This year, Panerai introduces a series of timepiece that pay homage to its legendary history featuring never-before-seen details from the Maison. This time, Panerai and The Portman Ritz-Carlton jointly created a co-branded afternoon tea, allowing guests to experience the charm of art and craftsmanship fusion.

Served daily from 2.30-5.30pm at The Ritz Bar & Lounge starting from April 1 to May 31, 2023.

SPECIAL DINING PRIVILEGES ON 25th

On the 25th of each month from now until December, whether you’re visiting us at The Ritz Bar & Lounge for our famous Afternoon Tea, craving for a buffet dinner at Portman’s Restaurant for a specially curated selection of culinary or seeking for a laidback vibes and a sweeping view facing the historic Shanghai Exhibition Centre and relishing the Mediterranean-inspired tapas at Terrace 8, you will be entitled to receive a 25% deduction off your bill for all Food & Beverages consumption.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY EVENT – COMMUNITY FOOTPRINTS

Twenty-five years ago, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) events and charity service was a brand new concept for companies in Shanghai. But giving back to the community has always been the core of The Ritz-Carlton culture.

Dating back to 1998, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai was the first international hotel in Shanghai to start cultivating the relationship with the local community through different activities of Community Footprints including donations to charitable organizations and distributing of necessary items to the underprivileged elderly in Jing’An district.

And 2023, and in celebration of our 25th anniversary, is no exception; our Community Footprints continue on with the three pillars that includes child well-being, environmental responsibility and hunger & poverty relief. Different activities will be rolled out from quarter to quarter throughout the year.

ABOUT THE PORTMAN RITZ-CARLTON, SHANGHAI

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai is a 593-room luxury hotel located in the Shanghai Centre retail, dining and entertainment complex on the renowned Nanjing West Road.

Situated in the heart of the commercial, shopping and entertainment district of the city, the luxury hotel features unparalleled service, exquisite dining experiences including The Ritz Bar & Lounge, Portman’s Restaurant and spacious accommodations.

An extensive health club with swimming pool and gym are also featured at the downtown Shanghai hotel.

About Panerai

Founded in Florence in 1860 as a workshop, shop and subsequently school of watch-making, for many decades Panerai supplied the Italian Navy, and its specialist diving corps in particular, with precision instruments.

The designs developed by Panerai in that time, including the Luminor and Radiomir, were covered by the Military Secrets Act for many years and were launched on the international market only after the brand was acquired by the Richemont Group in 1997.

Today Panerai develops and crafts its movements and watches at its Neuchâtel workshop. The latter are a seamless melding of Italian design flair and history with Swiss horological expertise.

Panerai watches are sold across the world through an exclusive network of distributors and Panerai boutiques.

