11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.

Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village



This Spring, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!



Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, with the most people attending, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

8-Day Classic Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



This is a classic itinerary, which includes both southern and northern Xinjiang. The tour starts from Kashgar, as there is a saying: "Only when you reach Kashgar, do you really reach Xinjiang."

The first two days are all about spectacular natural scenery, heading further west to Taxkorgan through one of China’s top highways and enjoying the stunning landscapes on the way.

On the following day, you will have a perfect experience of local culture; to know the daily life of the Uygur people, Kashgar old town is the place.

Have a cup of rose tea in the 100-year-old tea house and then a home visit to a local Uygur family. Tons of delicious street foods and Xinjiang cuisine are also available there.

In Idigar Mosque, the biggest mosque in China, you will experience the unique religious culture of the region.

The local bazaar where people still trade livestock as their ancestors did a thousand years ago on the Silk Road will let you know the ancient economic life of local people.

After enjoying the picturesque scenery of Heavenly Lake, Turpan is the final destination. The UNESCO world heritage Jiaohe ruins and Tuyoq village shows the historical vicissitudes in this place, and how the people have perfectly preserved their culture over thousand years, while Karez is a lesson in how people can live in such a harsh natural environment.



4-Day Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort French Romantic Room Package

This 4-day and 3-night French Romantic Room Package at Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort is just RMB4,699.



Package includes:

Ocean View Club Room for three nights

Daily buffet breakfast for two adults and one child (under 6)

Welcome fruit x1

Daily French Afternoon Tea & Daily Cocktail Party at Club Millésime

Two pieces of free clothes ironing x1

Free mini-bar x1

Two spa vouchers valued RMB450 each*

Photoshoot (5 photos & 15 second video)

Discount of 5-15% off at six duty free stores, with free shuttle bus from the hotel to the Haitang Bay International Tax Free Store**

*See the vouchers for usage rules

**Make an appointment with the hotel concierge one day in advance

For more information, please call 0898 3299 8888

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure





Tibet is a land of unique culture and stunning landscapes that will leave you with unforgettable memories.

This 8-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World.

You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village



This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for a May Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the five-day retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the majestic mountain surroundings, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

6-Day North Xinjiang: Urumqi, Sayram Lake, Apricot Valley & Naraty



Ili River Valley is a paradise on earth. When you ask anyone in Xinjiang where are the most beautiful places in northern Xinjiang, Ili River Valley is inveriably on the list.

It is a colorful world all year round, but spring is the best season for travelers to visit. You may have seen sakura blossoms or peach blossoms, but have you ever heard of apricot blossoms? Words cannot do justice to its beauty. Have a cup of tea and some dried apricot, then sit under apricot trees and enjoy the picturesque scenery.

Sayram Lake is another destination for the romantic; like tears dropped from the sky, the water is crystal clear and changes color each season. Have you ever heard 'Sayram Blue'? It is a kind of color scheme which you can only find in Sayram lake.

The whole trip starts from beautiful Heavenly Lake and ends with the vast Naraty grassland, where even your dreams will be full of the scents of grass and flowers!

If you want to explore more about the culture of Xinjiang, you can extend your tour by adding two more days for a tour of Turpan.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu



Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



7-Days Silk Road: Badan Jaran Desert, Rainbow Mountains & Mogao Caves





If you want to walk through the western region but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road; after a thousand years, almost all the key cities have been linked by this ancient trade route.



There are numerous treasures on the road, no matter what you are interested in; natural scenery or cultural heritages, this route won’t let you down.

You will see both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art from oasis to desert. Buddhist temples, oasis lakes, Yadan landscapes, the Great Wall, Buddhist grottoes and more.

On this tour you will visit Mati Temple and then walk through the Pingshanhu Canyon to see the splendid Danxia landscapes.

Enjoy the beautiful sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, and explore the western end of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan Pass. Experience sand sliding at Echoing Sand Mountain, then immerse yourself in the splendid UNESCO world heritage site Mogao Grottoes.

Spend a night in a Kaoshan Yurt, and enjoy the sunrise in the morning and the starry sky in the evening!

7-Day Guangxi Detian Waterfall & Weizhou Island Tour





In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border, a grand underground cave system, otherworldly villages and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp



Tibet is synonymous with mystery and wonder. Many call it “the last pure land on the blue planet,” because no matter how experienced you are as a traveler or adventurer, you can always find something new there. Not to meantion the world class spectacles to be encountered.

This Tibet itinerary is popular among the first-timers, as almost all the main attractions are been included: The Potala Palace, Sera Monastery, Yamdroktso and even Mount Everest.

Open the 'cage' and fly; go to Tibet to purify your soul! Once experienced, forever missed.

