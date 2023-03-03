  1. home
Happy International Women's Day!

By That's, March 3, 2023

0 0

Allelique Natural & Spa Collection – Energy in a Bottle

.jpg

Allelique’s Natural & Spa Collection is made with natural ingredients and aromatic essences, including skin-soothing emollients like shea butter, sweet almond oil and olive oil.

All are gluten-free, soy-free and not tested on animals.

Enjoy the fragrance of almonds and flowers, as well as a smooth amber aroma to give you the feel of a fresh start.

Exclusive for Ladies - Gift Box ¥298

article---2.jpg

From now until March 15, purchase a Gift Box for RMB298 and enjoy:

  • Silk Velvet Bag

  • Free Heart Necklace

necklace.jpg

Gift box includes:

  • Shower Gel 300ml x1

  • Body Lotion 300ml x1

  • Skincare Product

  • Skincare Samples 1ml x8

  • Travel Kit x1

Enjoy one of these bottles, selected randomly:

  • Rose Water

  • Rejuvenating & Firming Eye Serum

  • Moisture Cleansing Balm

Note: Body-care package (shower gel + body lotion) can be replaced by the hair-care package (shampoo + conditioner) or hand-care package (hand lotion + hand soap)

Scan the QR to Purchase
RMB298-QR.png

Special Women's Day Offer

article---1.jpg

From now until March 15, purchase any single product from the Nature & Spa Series at RMB158 and enjoy:

  • An Extra 10% Discount (So Just RMB142)

  • Extra Travel Kit x1

  • Free Skincare Samples 1ml x8

  • Free Heart Necklace

Choose from:

  • Body Lotion 300ml x1

  • Shower Gel 300ml x1

  • Hand Lotion 300ml x1

  • Hand Soap 300ml x1

  • Shampoo 300ml x1

  • Conditioner 300ml x1

Scan the QR to Purchase
RMB158-QR.png

For after-sale service, to replace the gift box of toiletries or cosmetics, to change products in the gift box, or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

About Allelique

Allelique is a pioneering brand, uniting diverse cultures, beliefs, ethnicities and needs to ensure that every person – including you – can find a perfectly suitable product.

Allelique Institute was founded in Paris amidst chaotic times, backed by an intention to research the epigenetic foundations that lead to the best results in the formulation of products for improving, regenerating, and maintaining healthy skin.

Magnesium is an essential mineral for the proper functioning of the human body

3.jpg

This mineral helps the body maintain its moisture balance, while strengthening and creating a healthier and more energized appearance.

Allelique – an award winning brand:

  • Awarded GOGOSHANGHAI 2023 'Best Revelation Brand of the Year'

  • Awarded That's Hospitality Awards 2023 'Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year'

  • Awarded Rayli 2021 'Beauty Award of the Year'

[All images courtesy of Allelique]


