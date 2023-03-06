18 International Women's Day Events in Shanghai

All Month!

¥38 Prosecco @ Cotton's

Forget Women's Day, it is Women's Month at Cotton's, where prosecco is just RMB38 all March for those with two X chromosomes.

All month, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Tuesday, March 7



We Love Women's Day Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Women's Day Quiz. Entry is absolutely free and, as always, there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work (and International Women's Day) the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Feb 28, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wednesday, March 8



Women to WǒMén: A Journey to Rediscover Yourself @ Shanghai Film Museum

As we walk into the different stages of life, we follow the standards of how the world thrives to live, being an essential pillar in supporting our families and tending to our children's needs daily. However, everyone once had a dream or aspiration at a point in life that we would like to discover.

On 8 March, International Women's Day, The Expatriate Center (TEC) and Consular Spouses Shanghai (CSS) sincerely invite you to TEC TALK | Women To WǒMén: Journey To Rediscover Yourself at Shanghai Film Museum from 9.30am-12.30pm to come to meet yourselves, seek for your inner passion while participating in conversations and encourage each other to further establish a healthy community by starting our journey towards better self-care.

Wed Mar 8, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Shanghai Film Museum, 595 Caoxi Bei Lu, by Nandan Lu 漕溪北路595号上海电影博物馆5号棚, 近南丹路.

Women Super Roll 3.8 @ Riink

Roll it girls! Riink is celebrating Women’s Day with spirit of LOVE, offering all wonderful women 50% off skate rental.

Enjoy the discount with your girlfriends, with free fun props and unlimited rolling fun! Package deal available, and bar and kitchen open all day long.

Wed Mar 8, 11am-1am.

Riink, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Shankang Li 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Free Prosecco @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Listen up ladies, any booking of four or more on International Women's Day will see you receive a free bottle of prosecco at D.O.C. on Wednesday. Scan the QR above to reserve a table, and show them the poster above on arrival.

Wed Mar 8, 11am-10pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

¥198 Free Flow Package @ The Bull & Claw

Celebrate International Women's Day at The Bull & Claw by getting smashed!

Free flow the day away with an RMB198 package with all the good stuff available from 11am-3pm for just RMB198. Scan the QR above to reserve a table, and show them the poster above on arrival.

Wed Mar 8, 11am-3pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

International Women's Day @ Tacolicious

Over at Tacolicious, International Women's Day is being marked with free chips and salsa and BOGO on selected drinks for all the wonderful women.

Wed Mar 8, from 11am.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Top Women's Day @ Lounge by Topgolf



To celebrate a happy TOP Women’s Day, head on over to Lounge by Topgolf and enjoy a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. This Women’s Day, they are celebrating you!

Ladies will get a complimentary Lounge Premix Cocktail as a welcome drink, so head over and explore tech-enabled sports and entertainment, food and drinks all under one roof!

Wed Mar 8, 11.30am-Midnight.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

50% Off Desserts & Drinks @ Viva!



Viva! is honoring women with 50% off desserts and drinks all day on March 8.

Wed Mar 8, 12-10pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Free Sparkling Wine @ Abbey Road

From 4pm on Wednesday, it's a free sparkling wine on arrival for all women at Abbey Road.

Daily, 4pm-Late.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Free Cupcakes & Bubbly @ Yugo Grill



From their 5pm opening until 9pm, it is free cupcakes and bubble for all the ladies this Wednesday at Yugo Grill.



Wed Mar 8, 5-9pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Free Red Velvet Cake @ Cages



At both Cages venues, any group of four or more ladies dining in together on International Women’ s Day will receive a free red velvet cake that feeds four to six people. Cakes are limited, though, and pre-booking is required, so reserve now to claim your cake and celebrate with your girls!

Wed Mar 8, 5-10pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Free Cava & Petit Four @ Bonica

This Wednesday, each visiting goddess to Bonica will receive a complimentary glass of cava and a petit four set.

Wed Mar 8, 5.30-10pm.

Bonica, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Amigas' Night @ Tomatito



Tomatito is hosting a special Miercoles Calientes for International Women’s Day, inviting an amazing line-up of sexy female amigas to bring you a fierce and dangerously delicious night, filled with food, cocktails, and music!

For one night only, they’re partnering up with... Lorraine Lee from INWARD, Camden Hauge from Happy Place Hospitality, Elysia Bagley & Cristina Ng from Midnight Bakers, Danica Markovic from Peddlers Gin, and DJ Virgo.



Expect a menu with delicious food you can devour, a delectable dessert, delicious drinks and DJ Virgo on decks playing some funky beats that’ll make you dance. It’ll be a night with #goodvibes only.

Part of the proceeds from the night will go towards supporting INWARD and its cause.



Wed Mar 8, from 5.30pm.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Wed Mar 8, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Free Sparkling Rose @ Chez JOJO

It's a complimentary glass of sparkling rose for all ladies at both Chez JOJO from 6pm this Wednesday.

Wed Mar 8, 6-9pm.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

March 8-15



Free Gelato @ Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees

There is a free scoop of gelato for all female dine-in customers at Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees for the a week and a day running Wednesday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 15.

Wed-Wed Mar 8-15, 11am-10pm.

Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees, L5-0509, West 600 Moganshan Lu, 1000 Trees 天山路600号大洋千树西区L5层0509.

Free Aperol Moderno @ Azul Italiano 1000 Trees

Downstairs at Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees it is a free Aperol Moderno for all female dine-in customers. And, once again, that deal runs for a week and a day: Wednesday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 15.

Wed-Wed Mar 8-15, 11am-10pm.

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路.



