  1. home
  2. Articles

US Orders Government Agency Employees to Delete TikTok

By Lars James Hamer, March 1, 2023

0 0

On Monday, the United States told government agencies that they had 30 days to ensure that employees do not have the Chinese-owned TikTok app installed on their federal devices. 

The White House, the Departments of Defence and Homeland Security have already banned the app and similar moves have been seen in the EU.

Canada announced that TikTok would also be removed from all government-issued mobile devices from Tuesday. 

The move comes amid growing concern in the West about the short video app which is owned by Bytedance. 

In the past, TikTok has faced allegations of data collection which is then fed to the Chinese government. 

The US and other countries are concerned that if the app is downloaded on federal devices sensitive government information could be leaked.

Bytedance responded to these allegations by stating that they operate no differently from other social media companies. 

China has accused the US of “overreacting” and blasted the move as “typical rogue behavior.” The country also said it resolutely opposes the US’s generalizing concept of national security and that it is abusing state power to suppress non-American companies. 

"How unsure of itself can the world's top superpower be to fear an app for young people?" China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

In China, the social media apps Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram - which are also popular among young people - are banned.

Mao went on to urge the US to respect the principles of market economy and fair competition and to stop suppressing companies, as reported in China Daily

According to Statista, in January TikTok had more than 1 billion global users, 113.3 million of which are in the US, followed by Indonesia (110 million), Brazil (82.2 million) and Mexico (57.5 million). 


[Cover image via Wikimedia]


TikTok douyin

more news

TikTok Owner ByteDance to Launch Instagram Rival

TikTok Owner ByteDance to Launch Instagram Rival

ByteDance (owner of TikTok and Douyin) are set to launch a platform to rival Instagram.

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

China Version of TikTok Imposes Daily Time Limit for Kids

Users under the age of 14 will be limited to 40 minutes of access to the app per day.

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

China has nearly 260 million users over 50 years old and 160 million Internet users under 20 years old.

TikTok Avoids Trump's US Ban… For Now

The Trump administration had originally set a November 12 deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok's US operations.

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the TikTok Saga

A government vs. an app.

TikTok US Sale in Jeopardy After New Chinese Tech Export Rules

Last Friday, the Chinese government announced new restrictions and bans on technology exports.

US Issues Ultimatum on Chinese-Owned App TikTok

US President Donald Trump said that the short video app TikTok will have until September 15 to sell its US operations.

5 International Creators on Chinese Social Media You Should Follow Right Now

I'm big in Asia.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Using Your Driving License in Hong Kong, Macao and the Mainland

6 Amazing Trips to Take This Spring

17 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

6 Countries Scrap PCR Test for China Returnees

Hong Kong & Macao Ditch Mask Mandate

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

US Orders Government Agency Employees to Delete TikTok

US Orders Government Agency Employees to Delete TikTok

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

JIL SANDER 2023 Spring Collection Pop Up Store in Suzhou

JIL SANDER 2023 Spring Collection Pop Up Store in Suzhou

6 Countries Scrap PCR Test for China Returnees

6 Countries Scrap PCR Test for China Returnees

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives