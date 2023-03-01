Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 20th That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year's competition, and another big thank you to our lovely sponsors: Bottles XO and GOOD ITALY, Lyre's and Stella Artois on the food and drinks front, as well as Allelique, Lounge by Topgolf, The Boiling Crab, Bonica and Sherpa's for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.
They helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.
Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...
The Big Ones
Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Showroom
Club of the Year
People's Choice: La Suite
New Club of the Year
People's Choice: Basement Never Sleep
New Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Post No Bills
Editor's Pick: Dentree
Editor's Pick: Key West
New Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Boca
Editor's Pick: Bhacus
Personalities
Mixologist of the Year
People's Choice: James Prowse
Editor's Pick: Borro Liu
Editor's Pick: Robin Leung
Chef of the Year
People's Choice: Conrad Van Den Heever
Editor's Pick: Thijs Oomens
Editor's Pick: Eason Man
Editor's Pick: Nikolai Grigorov
International Restaurants: Western
Burger of the Year
People's Choice: Yugo Grill
Editor's Pick: Fat Cow
Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: Zup Pizza Bar
Editor's Pick: Alla Torre
Editor's Pick: Mammamia!
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Chihuahua
Editor's Pick: Tacolicious
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: La Siesta
Editor's Pick: Azul
Editor's Pick: Bonica
Editor's Pick: Tomatito
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Colca
Editor's Pick: Latina Brazilian Steakhouse
French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Cuivre
Editor's Pick: Polux by Paul Pairet
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Maison Lameloise
Editor's Pick: Jean-Georges
Editor's Pick: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Il Teatro
Editor's Pick: Bambino
Editor's Pick: Roma
High End Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: New Wave by Da Vittorio
Editor's Pick: Mercato by Jean-Georges
Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Viva! Portuguese Grills & Seafood
Editor's Pick: Money Shops
Editor's Pick: The Bull & Claw
Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Duli
Editor's Pick: Carrot and Cleaver
Editor's Pick: Fu He Hui
Middle Eastern of the Year
People's Choice: Eli Falafel
Editor's Pick: MESS
Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: Bhacus
Editor's Pick: El Bodegon
Rooftop of the Year
People's Choice: WET BAR, W Shanghai - The Bund
Editor's Pick: Highline
Editor's Pick: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar
Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
Editor's Pick: Chili's Cafe and Bar
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf
Editor's Pick: Money Shops
Editor's Pick: Mr. Willis
Editor's Pick: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar
Editor's Pick: The Boiling Crab
Editor's Pick: The Refinery Gastro Bar
Editor's Pick: Xouk by Azul
International Restaurants: Asian
Thai Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Mango Tree
Editor's Pick: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen
Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Saigon Mama
Editor's Pick: Pho To Shop by Cyclo
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: THE PAWON
Editor's Pick: Ginger Modern Asian Bistro
Indian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Indian Kitchen
Editor's Pick: Anokhi
Korean Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Botong Sikdang
Editor's Pick: Genesis Restaurant
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Atelier Izakaya
Editor's Pick: Hundo Lounge Izakaya
Regional Chinese
Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen
Editor's Pick: Lotus Eatery
Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Xibo
Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton Table
Editor's Pick: XI TANG YAN
Editor's Pick: East Bund 1818
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Bastard
Editor's Pick: Yaya's Neighborhood Pasta Bar
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Tap That
Editor's Pick: Mad Dragon
Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Gin & Juice
Editor's Pick: Banana Moon
Editor's Pick: Revolving Door
Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Union Trading Company
Editor's Pick: J. Boroski
Editor's Pick: Ounce
Sports Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Hai
Editor's Pick: Cages Bar & Sports
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf
Live Music Venue of the Year
People's Choice: The Pearl
Editor's Pick: Shake
Whisky Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Ministry of Malt
Editor's Pick: Black Rock
Wine Bar of the Year
People's Choice: La Cava de Laoma
Editor's Pick: Suzie
LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
People's Choice: HUNT
Editor's Pick: Roxie
Wine Delivery Service of the Year
People's Choice: BottlesXO & Good Italy
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
People's Choice: Pain Chaud
Editor's Pick: Bread etc.
Editor's Pick: Le Pain de Palmier
Ice Creamery of the Year
People's Choice: Gelato Dal Cuore
Editor's Pick: Luneurs
Cafe of the Year
People's Choice: Loggia by Bonica
Editor's Pick: La Baracca
Hotel Bars & Restaurants
Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix, Fairmont Peace Hotel
Editor's Pick: Club Jin Mao, Grand Hyatt Shanghai
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Cai Feng Lou, InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC
Editor's Pick: YEN, W Shanghai - The Bund
Editor's Pick: Summer Palace, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: La Scala, The Sukhothai Shanghai
Editor's Pick: LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Editor's Pick: Fifty 8° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
Hotel Buffet of the Year
People's Choice: Elements, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
Editor's Pick: YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Hotel Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Grand Brasserie, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
Editor's Pick: Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House
Editor's Pick: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: PHÉNIX, The PuLi Hotel and Spa
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Kinnjyou Inaka, J Hotel Shanghai Tower
Editor's Pick: HIYA, Shanghai EDITION
Hotel Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
Editor's Pick: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Editor's Pick: The ZUK Bar, The Sukhothai Shanghai
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Flair Rooftop Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
Editor's Pick: RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund
Hotel Lounge of the Year
People's Choice: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Long Bar, The PuLi Hotel and Spa
Editor's Pick: Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi
