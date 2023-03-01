  1. home
Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

By That's Shanghai, March 1, 2023

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 20th That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.

Check out a video of the ceremony here...

It all went down at The Pearl, who wowed the crowd with mesmerizing performance after mesmerizing performance...

ICE_3513.JPG

ICE_3398.JPG

ICE_3416.JPG

And, of course, a cheeky bit of sass from Most Fantabulous MC of the Year, Cocosanti...

ICE_3434.JPG

Thanks to everyone who voted in this year's competition, and another big thank you to our lovely sponsors: Bottles XO and GOOD ITALY, Lyre's and Stella Artois on the food and drinks front, as well as Allelique, Lounge by Topgolf, The Boiling Crab, Bonica and Sherpa's for donating those incredible lucky draw prizes.

Sponsor.jpg

They helped create a fantastic evening that has gone down in the annals of Food & Drink Awards history.

Here's a whole load more photos of people looking fabulous...

ICE_2375.JPG

ICE_2424.JPG

ICE_2990-opq373802368.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230301162921.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230301162936.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230301154459.jpg

ICE_3377.JPG

ICE_3675.JPG

ICE_4071.JPG

ICE_4168.JPG

ICE_4210.JPG

ICE_4296.JPG

ICE_4327.JPG

ICE_4356.JPG

ICE_4134.JPG

To see a full photo gallery of the night, scan the QR:

Live-Photo-Album-.jpg

Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

ICE_3495.JPG

Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Showroom

Club of the Year
People's Choice: La Suite

New Club of the Year
People's Choice: Basement Never Sleep

New Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Post No Bills
Editor's Pick: Dentree
Editor's Pick: Key West

New Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Boca
Editor's Pick: Bhacus

Personalities

WeChat-Image_20230301153636.jpg

Mixologist of the Year 
People's Choice: James Prowse
Editor's Pick: Borro Liu
Editor's Pick: Robin Leung

Chef of the Year
People's Choice: Conrad Van Den Heever
Editor's Pick: Thijs Oomens
Editor's Pick: Eason Man 
Editor's Pick: Nikolai Grigorov

International Restaurants: Western

ICE_3779.JPG

Burger of the Year
People's Choice: Yugo Grill
Editor's Pick: Fat Cow

Pizza of the Year
People's Choice: Zup Pizza Bar
Editor's Pick: Alla Torre 
Editor's Pick: Mammamia!

Mexican Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Chihuahua
Editor's Pick: Tacolicious

Spanish Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: La Siesta
Editor's Pick: Azul
Editor's Pick: Bonica
Editor's Pick: Tomatito

Latin American Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Colca
Editor's Pick: Latina Brazilian Steakhouse

French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Cuivre
Editor's Pick: Polux by Paul Pairet

French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Maison Lameloise
Editor's Pick: Jean-Georges
Editor's Pick: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Il Teatro
Editor's Pick: Bambino
Editor's Pick: Roma

High End Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: New Wave by Da Vittorio
Editor's Pick: Mercato by Jean-Georges

Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Viva! Portuguese Grills & Seafood
Editor's Pick: Money Shops
Editor's Pick: The Bull & Claw 

Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Duli
Editor's Pick: Carrot and Cleaver
Editor's Pick: Fu He Hui

Middle Eastern of the Year
People's Choice: Eli Falafel
Editor's Pick: MESS

Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: Bhacus
Editor's Pick: El Bodegon

Rooftop of the Year
People's Choice: WET BAR, W Shanghai - The Bund
Editor's Pick: Highline
Editor's Pick: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year
Editor's Pick: Chili's Cafe and Bar
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf
Editor's Pick: Money Shops
Editor's Pick: Mr. Willis
Editor's Pick: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar
Editor's Pick: The Boiling Crab
Editor's Pick: The Refinery Gastro Bar
Editor's Pick: Xouk by Azul

International Restaurants: Asian

ICE_3831.JPG

Thai Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Mango Tree
Editor's Pick: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Saigon Mama
Editor's Pick: Pho To Shop by Cyclo

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: THE PAWON
Editor's Pick: Ginger Modern Asian Bistro

Indian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Indian Kitchen
Editor's Pick: Anokhi

Korean Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Botong Sikdang
Editor's Pick: Genesis Restaurant

Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Atelier Izakaya
Editor's Pick: Hundo Lounge Izakaya

Regional Chinese

WeChat-Image_20230301153623.jpg

Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen
Editor's Pick: Lotus Eatery

Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Xibo

Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Canton Table
Editor's Pick: XI TANG YAN
Editor's Pick: East Bund 1818

Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Bastard
Editor's Pick: Yaya's Neighborhood Pasta Bar

Beverage and Nightlife

ICE_3384.JPG

Craft Beer Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Tap That
Editor's Pick: Mad Dragon

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Gin & Juice
Editor's Pick: Banana Moon
Editor's Pick: Revolving Door 

Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Union Trading Company
Editor's Pick: J. Boroski
Editor's Pick: Ounce

Sports Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Hai
Editor's Pick: Cages Bar & Sports
Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Live Music Venue of the Year
People's Choice: The Pearl
Editor's Pick: Shake

Whisky Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Ministry of Malt
Editor's Pick: Black Rock

Wine Bar of the Year
People's Choice: La Cava de Laoma
Editor's Pick: Suzie

LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
People's Choice: HUNT
Editor's Pick: Roxie

Wine Delivery Service of the Year
People's Choice: BottlesXO & Good Italy

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

ICE_3728.JPG

Bakery of the Year
People's Choice: Pain Chaud
Editor's Pick: Bread etc.
Editor's Pick: Le Pain de Palmier

Ice Creamery of the Year
People's Choice: Gelato Dal Cuore
Editor's Pick: Luneurs

Cafe of the Year
People's Choice: Loggia by Bonica
Editor's Pick: La Baracca

Hotel Bars & Restaurants

ICE_3242.JPG

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix, Fairmont Peace Hotel
Editor's Pick: Club Jin Mao, Grand Hyatt Shanghai

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Cai Feng Lou, InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC
Editor's Pick: YEN, W Shanghai - The Bund
Editor's Pick: Summer Palace, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: La Scala, The Sukhothai Shanghai
Editor's Pick: LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
People's Choice: The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
Editor's Pick: Fifty 8° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Hotel Buffet of the Year
People's Choice: Elements, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
Editor's Pick: YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel Brunch of the Year
People's Choice: Grand Brasserie, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
Editor's Pick: Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House
Editor's Pick: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: PHÉNIX, The PuLi Hotel and Spa

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
People's Choice:  Kinnjyou Inaka, J Hotel Shanghai Tower
Editor's Pick: HIYA, Shanghai EDITION

Hotel Bar of the Year
People's Choice: The Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
Editor's Pick: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan
Editor's Pick: The ZUK Bar, The Sukhothai Shanghai

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
People's Choice: Flair Rooftop Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
Editor's Pick: RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund

Hotel Lounge of the Year
People's Choice: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai
Editor's Pick: Long Bar, The PuLi Hotel and Spa
Editor's Pick: Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2023 edition!

