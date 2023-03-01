Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

The results are in, the votes counted, the plaques printed, polished and awarded to their worthy winners – it's time to announce the bars, restaurants and personalities that scooped prizes at the 20th That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards.

Now, without further ado, here's a full list of this year's splendiferous winners...

The Big Ones

Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The Showroom

Club of the Year

People's Choice: La Suite

New Club of the Year

People's Choice: Basement Never Sleep

New Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Post No Bills

Editor's Pick: Dentree

Editor's Pick: Key West

New Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Boca

Editor's Pick: Bhacus

Personalities

Mixologist of the Year

People's Choice: James Prowse

Editor's Pick: Borro Liu

Editor's Pick: Robin Leung

Chef of the Year

People's Choice: Conrad Van Den Heever

Editor's Pick: Thijs Oomens

Editor's Pick: Eason Man

Editor's Pick: Nikolai Grigorov



International Restaurants: Western

Burger of the Year

People's Choice: Yugo Grill

Editor's Pick: Fat Cow

Pizza of the Year

People's Choice: Zup Pizza Bar

Editor's Pick: Alla Torre

Editor's Pick: Mammamia!

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Chihuahua

Editor's Pick: Tacolicious

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: La Siesta

Editor's Pick: Azul

Editor's Pick: Bonica

Editor's Pick: Tomatito

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Colca

Editor's Pick: Latina Brazilian Steakhouse

French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Cuivre

Editor's Pick: Polux by Paul Pairet



French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Maison Lameloise

Editor's Pick: Jean-Georges

Editor's Pick: L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Il Teatro

Editor's Pick: Bambino

Editor's Pick: Roma

High End Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: New Wave by Da Vittorio

Editor's Pick: Mercato by Jean-Georges

Brunch of the Year

People's Choice: Viva! Portuguese Grills & Seafood

Editor's Pick: Money Shops

Editor's Pick: The Bull & Claw

Vegan, Vegetarian, Health Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Duli

Editor's Pick: Carrot and Cleaver

Editor's Pick: Fu He Hui

Middle Eastern of the Year

People's Choice: Eli Falafel

Editor's Pick: MESS

Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice: Bhacus

Editor's Pick: El Bodegon

Rooftop of the Year

People's Choice: WET BAR, W Shanghai - The Bund

Editor's Pick: Highline

Editor's Pick: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

Contemporary Western Restaurant of the Year

Editor's Pick: Chili's Cafe and Bar

Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Editor's Pick: Money Shops

Editor's Pick: Mr. Willis

Editor's Pick: POP Rooftop Brasserie & Bar

Editor's Pick: The Boiling Crab

Editor's Pick: The Refinery Gastro Bar

Editor's Pick: Xouk by Azul

International Restaurants: Asian

Thai Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Mango Tree

Editor's Pick: KIN Urban Thai Kitchen

Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Saigon Mama

Editor's Pick: Pho To Shop by Cyclo

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: THE PAWON

Editor's Pick: Ginger Modern Asian Bistro

Indian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Indian Kitchen

Editor's Pick: Anokhi

Korean Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Botong Sikdang

Editor's Pick: Genesis Restaurant

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Atelier Izakaya

Editor's Pick: Hundo Lounge Izakaya

Regional Chinese

Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Sichuan Citizen

Editor's Pick: Lotus Eatery

Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Xibo

Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Canton Table

Editor's Pick: XI TANG YAN

Editor's Pick: East Bund 1818

Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Bastard

Editor's Pick: Yaya's Neighborhood Pasta Bar

Beverage and Nightlife



Craft Beer Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Tap That

Editor's Pick: Mad Dragon

Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Gin & Juice

Editor's Pick: Banana Moon

Editor's Pick: Revolving Door

Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Union Trading Company

Editor's Pick: J. Boroski

Editor's Pick: Ounce

Sports Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The Hai

Editor's Pick: Cages Bar & Sports

Editor's Pick: Lounge by Topgolf

Live Music Venue of the Year

People's Choice: The Pearl

Editor's Pick: Shake



Whisky Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Ministry of Malt

Editor's Pick: Black Rock

Wine Bar of the Year

People's Choice: La Cava de Laoma

Editor's Pick: Suzie

LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

People's Choice: HUNT

Editor's Pick: Roxie

Wine Delivery Service of the Year

People's Choice: BottlesXO & Good Italy

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

People's Choice: Pain Chaud

Editor's Pick: Bread etc.

Editor's Pick: Le Pain de Palmier

Ice Creamery of the Year

People's Choice: Gelato Dal Cuore

Editor's Pick: Luneurs

Cafe of the Year

People's Choice: Loggia by Bonica

Editor's Pick: La Baracca

Hotel Bars & Restaurants

Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Dragon Phoenix, Fairmont Peace Hotel

Editor's Pick: Club Jin Mao, Grand Hyatt Shanghai

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Cai Feng Lou, InterContinental Shanghai Hongqiao NECC

Editor's Pick: YEN, W Shanghai - The Bund

Editor's Pick: Summer Palace, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: La Scala, The Sukhothai Shanghai

Editor's Pick: LAGO by Julian Serrano, Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

People's Choice: The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Flint Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Editor's Pick: Fifty 8° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Hotel Buffet of the Year

People's Choice: Elements, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Editor's Pick: YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel Brunch of the Year

People's Choice: Grand Brasserie, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Editor's Pick: Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House

Editor's Pick: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Jade on 36 Restaurant, Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: PHÉNIX, The PuLi Hotel and Spa

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

People's Choice: Kinnjyou Inaka, J Hotel Shanghai Tower

Editor's Pick: HIYA, Shanghai EDITION

Hotel Bar of the Year

People's Choice: The Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Editor's Pick: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan

Editor's Pick: The ZUK Bar, The Sukhothai Shanghai

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

People's Choice: Flair Rooftop Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Editor's Pick: RuiKu, Wanda Reign on the Bund



Hotel Lounge of the Year

People's Choice: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Editor's Pick: Long Bar, The PuLi Hotel and Spa

Editor's Pick: Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Congratulations to all the winners, and join us next year for the 2023 edition!