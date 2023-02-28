  1. home
  2. Articles

Break the Bias with Allelique on International Women's Day

By That's, February 28, 2023

0 0

Allelique Natural & Spa Collection – Energy in a Bottle

.jpg

Allelique’s Natural & Spa Collection is made with natural ingredients and aromatic essences, including skin-soothing emollients like shea butter, sweet almond oil and olive oil.

All are gluten-free, soy-free and not tested on animals.

Enjoy the fragrance of almonds and flowers, as well as a smooth amber aroma to give you the feel of a fresh start.

Special Women's Day Offer

article---1.jpg

From now until March 15, buy any single product from the Nature & Spa Series at RMB158 and enjoy:

  • An extra 10% discount (so just RMB142)

  • Extra travel kit x1

  • Free skincare samples 1ml x8

  • Free heart necklace

Choose from:

  • Body Lotion 300ml x1

  • Shower Gel 300ml x1

  • Hand Lotion 300ml x1

  • Hand Soap 300ml x1

  • Shampoo 300ml x1

  • Conditioner 300ml x1

Scan the QR to Purchase
RMB158-QR.png

necklace.jpg

For after-sale service, to replace the gift box of toiletries or cosmetics, to change products in the gift box, or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

About Allelique

Allelique is a pioneering brand, uniting diverse cultures, beliefs, ethnicities and needs to ensure that every person – including you – can find a perfectly suitable product.

Allelique Institute was founded in Paris amidst chaotic times, backed by an intention to research the epigenetic foundations that lead to the best results in the formulation of products for improving, regenerating, and maintaining healthy skin.

Magnesium is an essential mineral for the proper functioning of the human body

3.jpg

This mineral helps the body to maintain its moisture balance, strengthen, and create a healthier, and more energized appearance.

Allelique – an award winning brand:

  • Awarded GOGOSHANGHAI 2023 'Best Revelation Brand of the Year'

  • Awarded That's Hospitality Awards 2023 'Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year'

  • Awarded Rayli 2021 'Beauty Award of the Year'

[All images courtesy of Allelique]

more news

A Southeast Asian City Break in the Heart of Shanghai

A Southeast Asian City Break in the Heart of Shanghai

A city escape on your doorstep.

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London.

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

The perfect gift.

Enjoy the Luxury of Allelique's Shampoo & Hair Care Sets

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand.

Claim Your New Allelique Skincare Products For FREE!

Join the lucky draw and enjoy seasonal skincare products for free.

15 Home Schooling Memes So You Can Crack Up as You Break Down

This too shall pass...

Double 11 Hotel Flash Sales: City Break or Yunnan Adventure?

So many amazing options.

See Where Heavy Rain is Expected in China Over Mid-Autumn Break

Be sure to check the weather if you plan on traveling during the mid-autumn festival.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway's 1941 Trip to China

The SCIS Culture: Caliber, Care & Chance

2 Schools Suspend Classes After 15 COVID Cases

Using Your Driving License in Hong Kong, Macao and the Mainland

Allelique Founder Mane Velasco Unlocking the Science of Beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Hong Kong & Macao Ditch Mask Mandate

Hong Kong & Macao Ditch Mask Mandate

Break the Bias with Allelique on International Women's Day

Break the Bias with Allelique on International Women's Day

That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards Tonight at The Pearl!

That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards Tonight at The Pearl!

Ex-Husband of Model Abby Choi Charged With Her Gruesome Murder

Ex-Husband of Model Abby Choi Charged With Her Gruesome Murder

Using Your Driving License in Hong Kong, Macao and the Mainland

Using Your Driving License in Hong Kong, Macao and the Mainland

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives