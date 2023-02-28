Break the Bias with Allelique on International Women's Day

Allelique Natural & Spa Collection – Energy in a Bottle

Allelique’s Natural & Spa Collection is made with natural ingredients and aromatic essences, including skin-soothing emollients like shea butter, sweet almond oil and olive oil.

All are gluten-free, soy-free and not tested on animals.

Enjoy the fragrance of almonds and flowers, as well as a smooth amber aroma to give you the feel of a fresh start.

Special Women's Day Offer

From now until March 15, buy any single product from the Nature & Spa Series at RMB158 and enjoy:

An extra 10% discount (so just RMB142)

Extra travel kit x1

Free skincare samples 1ml x8

Free heart necklace

Choose from:



Body Lotion 300ml x1

Shower Gel 300ml x1

Hand Lotion 300ml x1

Hand Soap 300ml x1

Shampoo 300ml x1

Conditioner 300ml x1

Scan the QR to Purchase



For after-sale service, to replace the gift box of toiletries or cosmetics, to change products in the gift box, or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:



About Allelique

Allelique is a pioneering brand, uniting diverse cultures, beliefs, ethnicities and needs to ensure that every person – including you – can find a perfectly suitable product.

Allelique Institute was founded in Paris amidst chaotic times, backed by an intention to research the epigenetic foundations that lead to the best results in the formulation of products for improving, regenerating, and maintaining healthy skin.



Magnesium is an essential mineral for the proper functioning of the human body

This mineral helps the body to maintain its moisture balance, strengthen, and create a healthier, and more energized appearance.

Allelique – an award winning brand:

Awarded GOGOSHANGHAI 2023 'Best Revelation Brand of the Year'

Awarded That's Hospitality Awards 2023 'Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year'

Awarded Rayli 2021 'Beauty Award of the Year'

[All images courtesy of Allelique]