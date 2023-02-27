  1. home
That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards Tonight at The Pearl!

By That's Shanghai, February 27, 2023

That's right, tonight is the night, our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year – the 20th edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place at *drum roll*...

The Pearl!

The Pearl team is excited to be hosting the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards this year, and will be providing a taste of their entertainment throughout the evening, featuring highlights from their sold-out dinner theater cabaret shows including dancers, singers, drag and aerial.

Also, their lovely Cocosanti will be sharing the hosting duties.

After the awards ceremony everyone is invited to stay for a full concert performance from The Pearl’s Red Stars band. Expect a mix of just about everything. Old and new. From Queen to Taylor Swift to Linkin Park and so much more. Let’s all party and celebrate together!

New Pearl Head Chef, Lung (of HLK fame), will prepare a variety of canapés for the early hours. From 9pm the kitchen will be open for dinner orders featuring his award winning Poutine, Montreal Smoked Meat and some of his new creation like his zingy Mala (Szechuan Pepper) Shrimps and Spicy Sausage.

Mon Feb 27, from 6.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

