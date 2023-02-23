35 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Featured Event

Holi Festival of Colors



Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the "festival of spring", the "festival of colours", or the "festival of love." The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is a great excuse to throw coloured water at friends or strangers!

The festival has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of Spring. Hindus believe it is a time of enjoying spring's abundant colours and saying farewell to winter and we are totally onboard with that!



So get ready for an epic day of colour, food, and fun as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year! They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances!



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, hard/soft drinks, music from star DJ Shri, and DJ Kart, Indian classical dance performances and to top it all off, a free Zumba class!



But that's not all - they'll also be offering up the most popular Indian food in town!

Dress code alert! Wearing white will make things all the more special. And don't worry, there will be plenty of colour flying around once the party gets started!

Ticket includes:



DJs

An Indian lunch buffet

One drink

Organic colors to throw

Performances

Ghujias - sweet deep-fried dumplings

Zumba class!

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB219, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Every Day



23 for 23 Sale @ The Camel Group Venues



A whole load of ridiculously good RMB23 deals going on at The Camel Group venues for the entire month of February. Check them out above.



Daily until Feb 28.

Various venues.

32% Off @ Xouk by Azul Pudong



To celebrate its opening east of the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong is offering 32% off on all food items until Sunday, March 5. Check out their new venue and enjoy a great deal. Win-win.

Until Mar 5, 11am-10pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu 82号 潍坊西路.

Until Sunday



Rink on the Bund @ BFC

The Bund Finance Center (BFC) Ice Skating Rink, known as 'Rink on the Bund,' is hugely popular for all ages, and bigger and better than ever before.

This brand new and upgraded 300-square-meter professional ice rink is the perfect way to enjoy the magical winter season, be it in sunshine or under the sparkling evening lights, and is open every day until February 26.

Daily until Feb 26, 10am-10pm.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Thursday

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 23, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar



Thursdays are Comedy Jam Night at Yugo Bar, with comics running their weekend sets with a featured host. Expect a crowd, laughs, drinks and food from Yugo. Starts 8pm, scan the QR above to book your seat.

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Was the 80s the greatest decade of all time? ABBA, Queen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Elton John, U2, Yes, Foreigner, Survivor, Def Leopard and ZZ Top are all there to prove that it was.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 23, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday

Freaky Fryday @ Tacolicious



Henceforth, Friday shall be known as Freaky Fryday at Tacolicious, with any loaded fries plus two beers for RMB88 and any loaded fries plus two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Fri, from 8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Imagine Dragons vs C***p*** @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers C***p***.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Feb 24, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Amnesia @ Celia Academy





Workshop of the Forgetful Ones is a new party series at Celia. It’s all about the essence of why people go out at night: to forget their everyday lives and indulge in an unknown world far away from ordinary routine.

Workshop of the Forgetful Ones is inspired by the island of Ibiza, which has been a getaway for people who have wanted to live differently since the 1970s. But it was in the 80s that the sound on the island shifted towards dance music and became Balearic Beat, an eclectic blend between early House and Chillout created by local DJs.

Fri Feb 24, 11pm-Late, RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Discoteka @ Yugo Bar



This week's Fridays party at Yugo Bar is Discoteka with music by Ziko. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Feb 24, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of Freedom, Beauty, Truth and Love.

Here, the Bohemians rub elbows with Aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more, inspired by the major motion picture.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Feb 24 & 25, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Carnival @ La Suite

Get ready for the hottest carnival party of the year!

La Suite’s exclusive event features incredible DJs, live entertainment, and carnival-inspired decoration. Don't miss out on the party that everyone will be talking about. Dress up in your colorful outfits and celebrate all weekend long! This is a party you won't want to miss - be there or be square!

Free entrance before 11pm with complimentary drinks and canapes. RMB100 after, including one drink.

Fri & Sat Feb 24 & 25, free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Black Gold @ The Showroom

An evening dedicated to the Dark Lady Cocktail and the truffle, the black gold of the land. Come and try the new cocktails for a different evening.



Sat Feb 25, 6pm-Midnight; RMB98-1,288.

The Showroom, 2/F, 556 Jiaozhou Lu, by Chanping Lu 地址 胶州路556号2楼，近昌平路.

Live Music Party Night @ Abbey Road



A Live Music Party Night at Abbey Road, with a live performance from R'Mix Band, those most musical of people.



Sat Feb 25, from 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl



A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock at The Pearl.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 25, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Sat Feb 18, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Brazilian Rio Carnival



Don't miss a chance to dip into the atmosphere of a real Brazilian carnival right in Shanghai. Enjoy the performances of Brazilian dancers, drummers, salsa dancer and more. Scan the QR code above to get your tickets now.

Sat Feb 25, 9.30pm; RMB98-988.



YingMengLi Mall, B1, 1118 DongDaMing Lu, Hongkou District 上海市虹口区东大名路1118号，影梦里商业中心B1层.

Jungle Paradise @ La Barra



Enter a wild and immersive Jungle Paradise, complete with lush foliage and exotic creatures, where the sound of house music from Goga and Tom William rules the night!

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Sat Feb 25, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Riddim'n'Vibe 6th Anniversary @ Celia Academy



RnV descend on Celia to celebrate their 6th year of showcasing the best dance music on the planet.

They invite all lifeforms from all corners of the galaxy to shake it on the dance floor and revel in the sound waves of Drum & Bass. Primo resident tellurians and guest terrestrials.

Sat Feb 25, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Feb 25, 11pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday

Fitness for a Cause @ Community Studio



This weekend, take a class at Community Studio and your RMB120 donation will go ahpab to help victims of the Turkish and Syrian Earthquake. Check out the schedule below, and head along to help out.

Sat & Sun, Feb 25 & 26, 8am-6pm.

Community Studio, 526 Jiashan Lu, Room 208.

JS Markets Winter's Tail @ Laowaijie

Revel in the changing seasons at JS Markets Winter's Tail at Laowaijie this weekend.

Shake off hibernal sluggishness at Shanghai's premier artisans market. Adorn yourself in new fashion accessories. Perk up the home with a new scent or exquisite crafts. Re-stock the pantry with artisan foods and beverages.

Meet up with friends and enjoy multi-national street foods as you sway to the music of Madalitso and Ricky Zo.

Sat & Sun, Feb 25 & 26, 11am-7pm.

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄1号.

Domingo e Dia de Churrasco @ Viva!

This Sunday at Viva! enjoy an open grilled piri-piri chicken and two Casal Garcia green wine for just RMB150.

Sun, Feb 26, 12-4pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Dads, Brats & Brews @ Tacolicious



A day for the dads this Sunday at Tacolicious, with a BBQ from 3pm, buy-one-get-one on beers and Aperol spritz for just RMB35. Bringing your brats is optional.

Sun, Feb 26, from 3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Tuesday



We Love the 2000s Quiz @ El Santo

Back by popular demand, this weeks' Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is the second installment of the We Love the 2000s Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and, as always, there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Feb 28, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are Angels' Share at 8pm and To Have and Have Not at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Wednesday

Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Feb 22, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.

Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

The Power of Breathwork Workshop

Learn about the science behind breathwork, the healing power of the breath, and top breathing techniques to reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia and to regain clarity, calmness and energy. This two-hour workshop is meant to empower, educate and inspire all those who attend. You will learn accessible tools to use every day. Beginners welcome.

Sat Mar 18, 1.30-4pm, RMB348 before Mar 10, RMB388 after Mar 10.

Limestyle Wellness Center Minhang, #706, 7/F, Bldg 2, Blvd 280 Hongjing Lu, 虹井路280弄2号楼7楼706号.

