12 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi

Join The British International School Shanghai, Puxi exclusive parent and child demonstration class and experience hands-on learning together with your child and one of their experienced British teachers.

Places are strictly limited, so sign up and secure your place today.

Britannica International School Shanghai

Located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai successfully blends the highest quality, rigorous British education through the English National Curriculum, with an international learning environment that is positive, constructive and a happy place for your child to spend their day.

Students aged two to 18 come to Britannica for its strong British roots and truly personalized approach to learning. The highest quality, fully trained teachers from the UK are selected for their experience and excellence. Each one is proficient in teaching the English National Curriculum from the Early Years through to successfully guiding our students to achieve the highest pass rates in their IGCSE and A Level examinations.

READ MORE: A Top Class British Education in the Heart of Shanghai

Prospective parents are invited to join two upcoming Open Days on February 22 and March 16, and explore how your child(ren) can benefit the most out of the Best of British Education at Britannica.

Each open day will begin with a bespoke presentation from Britannica Principal, Mr. Paul Farrell. After that, you are will meet with the Senior Leadership Team and learn more about the school curriculum. Last but not least, you will have an opportunity to take a school tour and observe a variety of lessons.

Dates: Wednesday, February 22 & Thursday, March 16

Schedule:

9.15-9.30am Register

9.30-10am Presentation

10-10.20am Q&A

10.20-11am School Tour

Scan the QR below to register now:

Concordia International School Shanghai

Concordia International School Shanghai is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year. Prospective families are welcome to join an information session or schedule a personalized campus tour.

Upcoming Info Sessions:

March 2 – Grade 6 to Grade 12



March 24 – Preschool to Grade 5

The admissions team is there to help families learn more about their school community, curriculum, and all the programs that make Concordia such a special place.



Contact: Admssions@concordiashanghai.org / +8621 5899 0380

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is a leading international school for students from Toddler to Year 13 (ages 2 to 18). They welcome requests for personalized admissions meetings and campus tours throughout the year.

If you would like to register your interest for an admissions meeting, please scan the QR code to book the tour.

Applications for the 2023-2024 Academic Year are now open. Applications for the current Academic Year are accapted on a rolling basis.

Contacts: admissions.shanghaipudong@dulwich.org / +8621 3896 1273

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Would you like to learn about Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi? Join one of there upcoming Open Mornings, where you will experience everything that makes a Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi education special.

Connect with their team and meet their dedicated teachers

Tour their state-of-the-art campus facilities and see their classrooms in action

Learn about their innovative curriculum and educational philosophy

Ask the questions that are important to you

Upcoming Open Mornings



Early Years (Ages 2-4):

Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 16



Thursday, March 30



Primary School (Ages 4-11):

Thursday, February 23

Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 23



Senior School (Ages 11-18):

Saturday, March 11

Scan the QR code below to register:

Harrow International School Shanghai

Harrow International School Shanghai warmly welcomes you to visit them on Saturday, March 18 from 9.30am to noon to understand how they drive the best academic outcomes leveraging a personalized approach that allows children to exceed expectations.

You’ll have the opportunity to hear from new Head Master, Alex Reed, and their Head Student, who recently received an offer to Cambridge. There will also be an opportunity to participate in classes and meet the teachers and pupils to experience what a day in the life of a Harrovian is like.

Scan the QR code to sign up now:

Hong Qiao International School

Explore Hong Qiao International School, and discover one of the first IB World Schools in China providing 15 years of high-quality international education.

HQIS doors will be open to prospective parents and students on its upcoming Open Days on February 22, March 8 and March 22.

Visit the school, explore its educational concept, learn more about its curriculum, observe the way its programs are taught in the classrooms, and explore its state-of-the-art campus & facilities.

You will have the chance to meet the Head of School, Principals, teachers and staff, and you will be able to to ask them anything you like.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong

Join Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong for a morning of fun educational workshops in a fantastic environment. You and your child will be free to explore the many different learning zones and meet their outstanding teachers and parents, experiencing first-hand what it is that makes NAIS Shanghai, Pudong such a special place to learn.

February 22 & March 8

Early Years parents and students

2888 Junmin Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

There will also be an opportunity to meet the Principal and Head of Primary to discuss how creating a personlized learning plan for your child can help them reach their full potential.

Shanghai American School

Considering an American school? Attend the exclusive Middle School and High School information session at Shanghai American School's Pudong campus on February 28 and get all the answers you need.

Benefit from first-hand insights from principals, counselors, and students on the differences and advantages of an American-style education, as well as valuable advice on the transition process.

You'll also have the opportunity to take a personalized campus tour with the SAS Admissions team and network with families who’ve already made the switch.

Be sure to register today by scanning the QR code:

Shangai Community International School

The Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) is committed to provide a truly international environment and experience through which everyone has the opportunity to challenge the status quo.

This Spring, SCIS welcomes you and your family to one of the SCIS Open Houses on Friday, March 10th. This is a great opportunity to learn about the rigorous IB education, the family-friendly atmosphere, the depth of diversity, and the community-centered institution.



Register today and find out how your child can thrive in a world-class international environment at SCIS.



Scan the QR code to sign up. Limited seats apply.



Shanghai Singapore International School

Choosing to study at SSIS means joining a world-leading international school. Their rigorous curriculum and robust programs prepare students to become true 21st-century global citizens and leaders.

SSIS has a PN to 12 education that offers your child holistic and well-balanced education with strong academic challenges. Expert teachers and state-of-art facilities provide your child a gateway to success.

At SSIS, 1,200 international students with diverse nationalities are aligned in striving for excellence.



So whether your family is finding your first school or planning a transfer, join them on their Open Morning to get first-hand information from our School Principal and Admissions team.



Dates:



Preschool: February 24 | March 10 | March 24; 9.30-11.30am

Primary School: February 28 | March 14 | March 28; 9.30-11.30am

Senior School: February 23 | March 16; 9.30-11.30am

Scan the QR code to register for the SSIS Open Mornings:

Contact: 021-62215061 / 13127589652 / admission@ssis.asia

Address: 301 Zhujian Road, Minhang District, Shanghai

Wellington College International Shanghai

Early Years Open Mornings

For children aged 4 and under applying by 1 September 1, 2023, Wellington offer small group tours at their Early Years Centre.

Their next sessions will be on:



9am, Thursday, February 23

9am, Thursday, March 9

9am, Thursday, March 16

9am, Thursday, March 23

9am, Thursday, March 30

Please scan the QR code below to book a visit.

Prep School Open Mornings

For children aged 5 and 6 (Pre-Prep) and children aged 7-9 (Lower Prep) applying by 1 September, 2023, Wellington offer Open Morning sessions for children who are applying to years 1 through 5.

Their next sessions will be on:

9.15am, Wednesday, February 22

9.15am, Wednesday, March 8

9.15am, Wednesday, March 22

Please scan the QR code below to book a visit.

Got a School Open Day You'd Like to Share?



READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients



For School News submissions or any other inquiries, please contact Christy Cai on christycai@thatsmags.com or +86 186 2035 6823 and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

[Cover image courtesy of Britannica International School]