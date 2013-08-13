  1. home
  2. Articles

Hong Kong Airport Sees Over 2 Million Passengers in January

By Lars James Hamer, February 20, 2023

0 0

The number of people passing through Hong Kong International Airport hit 2.1 million as travel restrictions eased and the Chinese mainland opened its borders with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The number marks a 2,900% growth from the same period in 2022.

Hong Kong International Airport was Asia’s busiest airport prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but three years of China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy put an end to that. 

The 2.1 million visitors throughout January is only one-third the number of total people that went there in January 2019. 

China’s sudden reopening, the Lunar New Year and the lifting of quarantine requirements for people heading to Hong Kong from abroad fueled the surge in numbers. 

Journeys to Southeast Asia and Japan were amongst the most popular destinations, airport authorities confirmed. 

To attract tourists to the SAR, Chief Executive John Lee has launched a tourism campaign that includes giving away over 500,000 free airline tickets. 

It has also been estimated that visits to the SAR from the Chinese mainland could reach 78% of 2019 numbers. 

The Chinese mainland is Hong Kong’s largest source of tourism and the city’s biggest trading partner.


[Cover image via Wikipedia]

Hong Kong

more news

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

Virgin Halts London-Hong Kong Service After 30 Years

British airline cited "operational complexities" due to the closure of Russian airspace.

Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

Zero Cases in SH, Hong Kong, Japan & Taiwan Ease Restrictions

And so it drags on...

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

Hong Kong Shuts Isolation Hotels, Implements 0+3 Policy

Big news for the SAR!

Hong Kong To Scrap Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals?

Hong Kong leader John Lee says changes are afoot!

13 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Monkeypox in Hong Kong

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Monkeypox in Hong Kong: 21-Day Quarantine for Close Contacts?

The Special Administrative Region's first case was reported on September 6.

3 Day Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals to Hong Kong

Another step towards opening the border between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland?

Typhoon Chaba Set to Hit Guangdong and Hong Kong

The long spell of wet weather that swept over Guangdong earlier this month is set to make a dramatic comeback.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We're Hiring: Editor-in-Chief

WATCH: Explosion in South China Knocks Down Passing Motorcycle

Netflix to Release 3-Part Flight MH370 Documentary in March

Culture City: 21 Awesome Exhibitions in the GBA

8 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

12 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

2 Schools Suspend Classes After 15 COVID Cases

2 Schools Suspend Classes After 15 COVID Cases

Hong Kong Airport Sees Over 2 Million Passengers in January

Hong Kong Airport Sees Over 2 Million Passengers in January

33 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

33 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives