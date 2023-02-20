33 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Every Day

A whole load of ridiculously good RMB23 deals going on at The Camel Group venues for the entire month of February. Check them out above.



Daily until Feb 28.

Various venues.

Happy Hour @ Colca



Colca's Happy Hour runs 5-7pm daily, with an extended 11pm finish on Mondays. Enjoy a range of drinks, from Sangria to Pisco Sour to Mojito, for just RMB48, and Estrella Galicia beer for just RMB25.

Daily, 5-7pm, Monday to 11pm.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

Happy Hour @ Azul



At Azul, all of the above drinks are just RMB48 from 2-7pm every single day of the week.

Daily, 2-7pm.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Enjoy the good things in life daily at more than reasonable prices from 3pm to 7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3pm to 4pm and increasing by RMB5 every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz.

Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

La Crise @ Cuivre



Recession, inflation, bear markets... Laugh about recent newspaper highlights during La Crise, a truly happy hour with drinks priced like it's Black Friday every day.

RMB35 will allow you to pick anything from Southern French Wine, Italian Sparkling, Highballs, Beers, Pastis of course and a few others. It's happening everyday at CUIVRE from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the bar lounge area.



Daily, 5.30-7.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Happy Hour @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious happy hour runs 5-8pm every single day, with delicious deals to be enjoyed across the board.

Daily, Happy Hour 5-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Hour @ Viva!



There are deals on Super Bock Beer, House Pours, Wine and Sangria from 3pm to 7pm every single day at Portuguese bar Viva!

Daily, 3-7pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

¥198 Happy Hour @ The St. Regis Bar

Enjoy a two-hour free flow of Wine, Spirits and Sparkling Wine in the old school grandeur of The St. Regis Bar from just RMB198 from 6pm to 8pm every day of the week.

Daily, 6-8pm.

The St. Regis Bar, 1/F, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu 北京西路1008号, 上海静安瑞吉酒店一层, 近江宁路.

Happy Hour @ Abbey Road

From 4-8pm every day of the week at Abbey Road, Carlsberg Draft is just RMB30, Asahi, Margarita, Merlot Red and Chardonnay White and Mulled Wine just RMB35 and Aperol Spritz and IPA Draft just RMB40.

Daily, 4-8pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Champagne of the Month @ Bonica

Champagne of the Month at La Barra is Ruinart Blanc de Blancs NV, which is RMB1,680 a bottle, down from RMB2,280.

Daily.

Bonica, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

All Day Happy Hour @ Loggia by Bonica

Start your day with a happy sip and end it with a happy gulp! Join us for our all day happy hours, featuring discounted prices on select red wines and cocktails from 9am to 6pm. Whether you're looking for a morning pick-me-up or an after-work wind-down, they've got you covered. Don't miss out on the happy vibes and cheers to a great day ahead!

Daily, 9am-6pm.

Loggia by Bonica, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Monday-Friday



Happy Hour @ Cantina Agave



There are a whole load of great deals going down at Cantina Agave 4-8pm weeknights, from Coronas at RMB20 to Prosecco at RMB30 to Cocktails at RMB45, and plenty in between.

Mon-Fri, 4-8pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Monday to Thursday

Happy Hour @ Cages Jing'an



Monday to Thursday sees all House Pour Spirits, Budweiser, Goose Island IPA, House and Sparkling Wines half price at Cages Jing'an from 4pm to 8pm！

Mon-Thu, 4-8pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Monday



¥25 Monday @ El Santo

Coronas and Frozen Margaritas are just RMB25 at El Santo on Tuesday (as are a whole load of tacos).

Every Mon, 5-10pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Gluhwein Monday @ Cotton's



It's time to get festive and keep the chill at bay, with buy-one-get-one-refill on Gluhwein at Cotton's each Monday.

Every Mon, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

All Day Happy Hour (& Taco Deal) @ Tacolicious

Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Margarita Mondays @ Cantina Agave



It is RMB40 Margartias all day, all night, all Monday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Tuesday



¥20 Tuesdays (+ Quiz) @ El Santo

Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20, including Corona, house wine and frozen margs.

Plus they throw in a themed quiz each week absolutely free! This week's theme is a We Love Sci-Fi Quiz - Part 3.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 5pm-10pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ancestral Tuesday @ La Mezcaleria



Get to know the oldest of old school mezcal with ancestral mezcal deals at La Mezcaleria every Tuesday, with Sacapalabras Marteño and Tobasiche RMB888 per bottle, RMB300 per 250 ml bottle or RMB58 per glass.

Every Tues, 5.30pm-Late.

La Mezcaleria, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Queen's Night @ The Showroom



It's buy-one-get-one for all ladies on all drinks every Tuesday night at The Showroom .

Tue, 6.30pm-Late.

The Showroom, 2/F, 556 Jiaozhou Lu, by Chanping Lu 胶州路556号2楼，近昌平路.

Movie Night: Mystery Men @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, and it is buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

Every Tue, movie from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday

50% Off (+ Quiz) @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% of drinks until 8pm (and 50% off food to 10pm).

And that's not all...

They also throw in a quiz absolutely free! Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed from 5pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Thursday



Happy Hour @ El Santo



It's happy hour all night at El Santo on Thursday nights.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo.

B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Hot Mulled Wine @ Tacolicious



To welcome in the winter months, hot mulled wine is just RMB35 at Tacolicious each Thursday.

Every Thu, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Tequila Thursdays @ Cantina Agave



It is 20% off tequila bottles and RMB40 a tequila shot every Thursday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Friday

BOGO Corona & Margaritas @ El Santo



Get your weekend started at El Santo, where ever Friday Coronas and Margaritas are buy-one-get-one from 5-8pm, and a live DJ gets the party going after that.



Every Fri, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Happy Friday @ Cages Huangpu



Clock-off early from work and start the weekend right at Cages Huangpu! Every Friday from noon to 8pm, enjoy 50% off Budweiser, Goose Island IPA, house pour spirits, house wines and sparkling wine. They don't just do 'Happy Hour,' they do Happy Fridays!

Every Fri, 12 noon-8pm.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Bottomless Friday @ The Showroom



On Fridays at The Showroom it is just RMB299 for a whole night of free flow on Selected Wines.

Fri, 6.30pm-Late.

The Showroom, 2/F, 556 Jiaozhou Lu, by Chanping Lu 胶州路556号2楼，近昌平路.

Saturday & Sunday

Free Flow Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa

Free flow Frozen Mezcal Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Sunday

Aperol Spritz Sundays @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious kick off their Aperol Spritz Sundays, with the good stuff going for just RMB35 from 3-8pm.

Every Sun, 3-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Simple Sunday @ Sip



Life is complicated enough, so Sip wanna keep your Sundays fun and simple. Every Sunday come enjoy Simple Mixers at just RMB35. Come enjoy your Sundays 'One SIP at a Time'!

Every Sun, 9pm-Late.

Sip, 993 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 武定路993号, 近胶州路.

